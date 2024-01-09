Highland firm RSE starts year with new boss and bumper results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland firm RSE starts year with new boss and bumper results

Profits more than doubled as turnover surged by 71% in its latest full trading year.

By Keith Findlay
RSE operation in England.
RSE's acquisition activity is expected to continue in 2024. Image: Envoy

Ross-shire Engineering (RSE) has started 2024 with a new boss and ambitions to continue its rapid expansion.

The Highlands-based company acquired three businesses during the year to March 31 2023.

These and earlier additions to the group helped it more than double profits and grow turnover by 71% during the period.

RSE’s rapid growth expected to continue in 2023-24 and beyond

Executive director Iain MacGregor, who owns a large stake in the business, told The Press and Journal turnover is likely to increase by another 35% this year.

The growth trajectory is expected to continue rising in future years too.

And RSE – whose growing portfolio of innovative water treatment systems are driving the strong growth – aims to keep up its rate of acquisitions, now running at about three or four each year, he added.

RSE’s growing geographical footprint

RSE is headquartered in Inverness. Its 1,600 employees work across operations in Scotland and England. The firm has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Muir of Ord, Inverness, Dalgety Bay, Cumbernauld, Leeds, Nottingham, Basingstoke and Bristol.

The company’s most recent investment, announced in late November, was a 75% majority stake in Dewsbury-based fluid transfer systems specialist Chem Resist.

Stephen Slessor joind RSE’s board as chief executive yesterday following a 17-year career with construction group Galliford Try.

RSE's new chief executive, Stephen Slessor.
RSE’s new chief executive, Stephen Slessor. Image: Ross Creative Communications

RSE also has a new chief financial officer, Murray Tinning, who was previously finance director at Glasgow-headquartered environmental services company Enva.

Mr MacGregor hailed the two appointments as a “real coup” for RSE, adding: “We felt we needed more leadership bandwidth.

The new-look lineup will steer RSE as it makes further inroads into markets south of the border and, in time, develops its business internationally.

Private equity backing gives RSE firepower for further acquisitions

Its expansion ambitions are backed by private equity firm MML Capital, which acquired a minority stake last year. The value of the deal was undisclosed.

MML and Mr MacGregor, whose father is Highland businessman and Ross County Football Club chairman Roy MacGregor, each owns 38% of the business. The rest of RSE is owned by senior management including the company’s founder, Allan Dallas.

Accounts lodged at Companies House show RSE made pre-tax profits of £13.8m during the 12 months to March 2023, up from £6.5m the year before. Turnover for the latest period totalled £197.7m, compared with £115.5m previously.

RSE executive director Iain MacGregor.
RSE executive director Iain MacGregor. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Mr MacGregor said recent acquisitions accounted for about one-fifth of RSE’s growth, while also driving organic expansion elsewhere in the group by opening up new markets.

He added: “We have a strategy to modernise the water sector by pioneering new technology into factory-built and standardised water treatment facilities.

RSE is growing its reputation for water treatment technology.
RSE is growing its reputation for water treatment technology. Image: Ross Creative Communications

“This approach has proven to reduce construction schedules, enhance quality, provide greater cost certainty and have a positive impact on the environment.

“Growth in the year was attributable to growing established markets in Scotland and opening new markets in England, increasing demand for our products and solutions.”#

RSE was previously based in Muir of Ord.

It is one of the portfolio companies of Inverness-headquartered investment group Envoy, which emerged from a carve-up of Roy MacGregor’s Global Energy Group in 2019.

More from Business

The number of pothole-related claims jumped by 40% annually last year, according to Admiral’s data (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pothole claims increased by 40% last year, insurer reports
Streaming and digital services drove a 7% rise in UK music, video and games sales to a record £11.9b in 2023, new figures show (Netflix/PA)
UK entertainment sales up 7% to £11.9 billion
Consumers spent more on holidays and entertainment, figures show (PA)
Consumers hold back on Christmas but splurge on holidays and entertainment
Shoppers near the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham (PA)
Weak sales growth ends ‘sluggish’ year for retailers
Undated artists impression issued by The Madison Square Garden Company of a Las Vegas-style entertainment venue in east London (The Madison Square Garden Company/PA).
Plans for Las Vegas-style ‘Sphere’ venue in London withdrawn by American developer
Barclays Bank in London (Ian West/PA)
Barclays axes around 5,000 jobs globally
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said if junior doctors called off their ‘damaging strike action’ she would ‘get round the table with them in 20 minutes’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Atkins: I’ll negotiate with junior doctors if they have reasonable expectations
The FTSE 100 has edged higher despite the UK’s energy giants falling to the bottom of the blue-chip index amid tumbling oil prices (PA)
FTSE 100 treads water as oil prices slide
North-east construction entrepreneur Stewart Milne.
North-east construction group Stewart Milne goes bust
2
PM Rishi Sunak has vowed the Government will continue to invest in towns like Accrington and ensure they are not forgotten (Christopher Furlong/PA)
PM promises to keep investing as he tells Accrington: ‘We have got your back’

Conversation