Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts

By Simon Warburton
February 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Iain MacGregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.

A research and development (R&D) spend by Ross-shire Engineering will see a “mega-recruitment” of apprenticeship and graduate jobs flood into the Highlands in the next few years.

The Muir of Ord-based company has secured £2.8m in investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to kick start its £14m R&D water treatment project, which will create up to 500 Highland jobs, particularly in highly sought-after apprenticeship and graduate roles.

With its main operations in Muir of Ord and offices in Inverness, RSE already employs more than 800 people in Scotland and 1,450 in the RSE Group.

The company builds pilot water treatment modules for testing under factory conditions in the Highlands before shipping them to say, England, where companies reassemble and refine them to their needs.

Envoy Group managing partner Iain MacGregor.
Envoy Group managing partner Iain Macgregor. Image: Envoy.

RSE is one of the portfolio companies of Inverness-based investment group Envoy & Partners, whose managing partner Iain Macgregor told the Press and Journal about the ambitious recruitment plans.

Mr Macgregor said: “The (funding) application was made around two years ago and only just been approved. We have already recruited around 100 people – (including) 35 apprentices, 35 graduates and 75%-80% are in the Highlands.

“It is a mega-recruitment and is not easy to address the skills shortage. We are going to commit to (have) around 100 new trainees every year and the greatest volume of that will be in the Highlands.”

The RSE chief noted part of the recruitment issue in the area was a declining skills base from older workers retiring.

‘We are taking former oil workers’

“There are not enough big companies investing like we are in apprentices and skills,” he said adding: “We reskill people from other sectors, we are taking former oil workers.

“We are very confident we will fill the apprenticeships and graduates because demand is very high for that. For 34 apprentice roles last year we had more than 300 applications and the calibre is really high.”

The HIE funding will contribute to the costs of establishing the company’s R&D hub to research, design and develop water treatment solutions for world-wide commercialisation.

Demand for new forms of sustainable water treatment solutions is increasingly high and has shot to the top of the news agenda recently with the furore surrounding water discharge into rivers.

Iain MacGregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord
Iain Macgregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE/Allison White.

The RSE project will lead innovation into development of technology to provide a new filtration system for natural organic matter that meets UK regulations.

During the next three years, it is forecast to create up to 300 new jobs in manufacturing and delivery and a further 200 engineering, technical and project roles. The new jobs will include senior posts, apprenticeships and graduate positions.

Around £1.1m of the HIE funding is being awarded through the Green Jobs Fund as it will increase water quality, cut carbon, reduce waste and improve the use of natural resources.

RSE water technologies director Allan Dallas said: “Engineering talent based in the Highlands is already leading a revolution in the way water companies build treatment plants across the UK.

Our hope is for current and future talent to be inspired by our approach”

RSE water technologies director Allan Dallas

“Future engagement with HIE, University of The Highlands and Islands and stakeholders is a key move to ensure RSE continues to push the boundaries of technology and move into international markets.

“In Scotland alone we recruited 70 apprentices and graduates last year, mostly in the Highlands.  Our hope is for current and future talent to be inspired by our approach and join RSE.”

The Green Jobs Fund supports businesses and social enterprises to create and retain jobs that produce goods or services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources, as well as jobs that drive more environmentally friendly processes in organisations across the region.

Minister for just transition, employment and fair work Richard Lochhead added: “To secure a truly just transition we must invest in our green industries now – creating and supporting the green jobs that will be vital in helping Scotland to become a net zero nation.

Improved engineering solutions

“The Green Jobs Fund of up to £100m is an integral part of that – helping to addresses the skills needs, challenges and opportunities in supporting a just transition to net zero.

HIE area manager for the Inner Moray Firth area, James Gibbs said RSE’s innovation hub would focus on new or improved engineering solutions that deliver “service excellence.”

Running tap
Water quality is very much front of mind at the moment. Image: Andrew Duke.

Mr Gibbs said: “The project will enable RSE to better meet the demands of both the UK and overseas markets, while strengthening its presence in the Highlands.

“Significantly, it will safeguard employment and create new well-paid local jobs in an industry that aims for greater environmental sustainability, as well as improving RSE’s business performance from the capital investment.”

A snapshot figure of where RSE has come recently is five years ago it was a £50m revenue company and this year expects to bring in £225m in revenue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

The DUP has used its veto to bring down devolution in protest at the protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Protocol: Key questions answered
England’s £2 cap on bus fares will now run until June 30 (Tony Smith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
£2 cap on bus fares in England extended
(PA)
British Airways owner IAG set to rebound to profit
Worker looks at oil platform
More than 1,000 North Sea workers to vote on strikes as multiple Unite ballots…
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Asda announces 10% pay rise for hourly-paid store workers
EDF made its profits from producing electricity, not from supplying it to households (Chris Radburn/PA)
EDF sees UK profits jump by £1 billion amid troubles across the channel
More ambulance workers are set to join the dispute after strike ballot results were returned
Thousands more ambulance workers set to join strikes over pay and staffing
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
P&J Farming Breakfast: Join the discussion about preparing for change
Collapsed steel firm Aartee Bright Bar is set to be merged with Liberty Steel Group after steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta stepped in to take over the business (Danny Lawson/ PA)
Collapsed Aartee Bright Bar to merge with Liberty Steel after rescue deal
The logo for China Renaissance is seen on one of the company’s offices at an office building in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Shares of the company that operates one of China’s top investment banks, China Renaissance, plunged Friday after the firm said it had lost touch with its founder Bao Fan, one of the country’s most high-profile bankers and a top tech-sector dealmaker. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Leading Chinese banker missing amid crackdown

Most Read

1
yellow warning
Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,…
2
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
3
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north…
4
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank
5
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
6
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
7
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
8
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
9
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain
10
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four

More from Press and Journal

(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Air and land search under way on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Breaking news logo
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Big Interview: Fiona Drouet is working to take positives from tragic death of her…
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Woman horrified to discover ex-partner used Apple AirTag to secretly track her movements
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Rising from the ashes: Beauly laundry business set to re-open after devastating blaze
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Robert Gordon's College could make teachers redundant in savings blitz
(L-R) RSE managing partner Iain Macgregor with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord. Image: HIE. Allison White.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen are right to play the waiting game in hunt for new…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented