Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts

A research and development (R&D) spend by Ross-shire Engineering will see a “mega-recruitment” of apprenticeship and graduate jobs flood into the Highlands in the next few years.

The Muir of Ord-based company has secured £2.8m in investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to kick start its £14m R&D water treatment project, which will create up to 500 Highland jobs, particularly in highly sought-after apprenticeship and graduate roles.

With its main operations in Muir of Ord and offices in Inverness, RSE already employs more than 800 people in Scotland and 1,450 in the RSE Group.

The company builds pilot water treatment modules for testing under factory conditions in the Highlands before shipping them to say, England, where companies reassemble and refine them to their needs.

RSE is one of the portfolio companies of Inverness-based investment group Envoy & Partners, whose managing partner Iain Macgregor told the Press and Journal about the ambitious recruitment plans.

Mr Macgregor said: “The (funding) application was made around two years ago and only just been approved. We have already recruited around 100 people – (including) 35 apprentices, 35 graduates and 75%-80% are in the Highlands.

“It is a mega-recruitment and is not easy to address the skills shortage. We are going to commit to (have) around 100 new trainees every year and the greatest volume of that will be in the Highlands.”

The RSE chief noted part of the recruitment issue in the area was a declining skills base from older workers retiring.

‘We are taking former oil workers’

“There are not enough big companies investing like we are in apprentices and skills,” he said adding: “We reskill people from other sectors, we are taking former oil workers.

“We are very confident we will fill the apprenticeships and graduates because demand is very high for that. For 34 apprentice roles last year we had more than 300 applications and the calibre is really high.”

The HIE funding will contribute to the costs of establishing the company’s R&D hub to research, design and develop water treatment solutions for world-wide commercialisation.

Demand for new forms of sustainable water treatment solutions is increasingly high and has shot to the top of the news agenda recently with the furore surrounding water discharge into rivers.

The RSE project will lead innovation into development of technology to provide a new filtration system for natural organic matter that meets UK regulations.

During the next three years, it is forecast to create up to 300 new jobs in manufacturing and delivery and a further 200 engineering, technical and project roles. The new jobs will include senior posts, apprenticeships and graduate positions.

Around £1.1m of the HIE funding is being awarded through the Green Jobs Fund as it will increase water quality, cut carbon, reduce waste and improve the use of natural resources.

RSE water technologies director Allan Dallas said: “Engineering talent based in the Highlands is already leading a revolution in the way water companies build treatment plants across the UK.

Our hope is for current and future talent to be inspired by our approach” RSE water technologies director Allan Dallas

“Future engagement with HIE, University of The Highlands and Islands and stakeholders is a key move to ensure RSE continues to push the boundaries of technology and move into international markets.

“In Scotland alone we recruited 70 apprentices and graduates last year, mostly in the Highlands. Our hope is for current and future talent to be inspired by our approach and join RSE.”

The Green Jobs Fund supports businesses and social enterprises to create and retain jobs that produce goods or services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources, as well as jobs that drive more environmentally friendly processes in organisations across the region.

Minister for just transition, employment and fair work Richard Lochhead added: “To secure a truly just transition we must invest in our green industries now – creating and supporting the green jobs that will be vital in helping Scotland to become a net zero nation.

Improved engineering solutions

“The Green Jobs Fund of up to £100m is an integral part of that – helping to addresses the skills needs, challenges and opportunities in supporting a just transition to net zero.

HIE area manager for the Inner Moray Firth area, James Gibbs said RSE’s innovation hub would focus on new or improved engineering solutions that deliver “service excellence.”

Mr Gibbs said: “The project will enable RSE to better meet the demands of both the UK and overseas markets, while strengthening its presence in the Highlands.

“Significantly, it will safeguard employment and create new well-paid local jobs in an industry that aims for greater environmental sustainability, as well as improving RSE’s business performance from the capital investment.”

A snapshot figure of where RSE has come recently is five years ago it was a £50m revenue company and this year expects to bring in £225m in revenue.