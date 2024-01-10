Digital transformation boosting DC Thomson’s news brands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Digital transformation boosting DC Thomson's news brands

Bosses highlight 'encouraging' growth in digital subscriptions.

The Courier comes off the press at DC Thomson in Dundee.
The Courier comes off the press at DC Thomson in Dundee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Media group DC Thomson has reported “the biggest growth in its regional news business for decades”.

Trading revenue from the Dundee-based group’s continuing operations was “steady” at £143 million during the year to March 31 2023.

The family-owned company highlighted “encouraging” increases in digital subscriptions.

But inflationary cost increases, particularly in paper, external print and associated energy costs, contributed to a 4% fall in gross margins.

The company reported pre-tax losses of £162.5m, which included a £149.9m loss on the value of its financial investments.

DC Thomson restructured earlier this year to focus on areas where it sees opportunity for long-term sustainable growth. Some small and unprofitable titles were closed or sold, and 309 jobs were shed.

Well-loved brands, including the Beano

DC Thomson is home to some of the UK’s best-loved and trusted brands in news, radio and magazines.

Its news publications include Aberdeen-based titles The Press and Journal (P&J) and Evening Express.

The group also publishes The Courier and Evening Telegraph, both based in Dundee, as well as The Sunday Post.

Magazines include The People’s Friend, Stylist, Puzzler and the iconic and much-loved Beano.

A page from the Beano's Bash Street Kids.
A page from the Beano’s Bash Street Kids. Image: DC Thomson

Other businesses owned by the group include leading genealogy company Findmypast and technology services firm Brightsolid.

P&J and Courier remain among UK’s top-selling regional dailies in print

Meanwhile, the P&J and The Courier in print form remain in the top three bestselling regional dailies in the UK.

DC Thomson chairman Christopher Thomson said: “While the print market remains challenged, the acceleration of our transformation in the digital space is seeing some real success.

“Our brands are more than mere titles or names, they are brands with a purpose.

“They exist to really help communities and make a positive impact on the lives of those within them.”

DC Thomson's newspaper titles include the P&J.
DC Thomson’s newspaper titles include the P&J. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Mr Thomson added: “Our strategy is focused on protecting traditional print revenues, while diversifying in growing new revenue streams in digital, B2B and events – and building a profitable subscriptions-centred business.

“Our approach has seen the biggest growth in our regional news business for decades, with communities willing to subscribe to a quality digital news service.

“Among other key growth areas is our energy community, with a portfolio of brands including Energy Voice, Sustainable Growth Voice, specialist marketing agency Fifth Ring and the newly launched E-FWD – a membership programme for those leading the charge in energy transition.”

I am both grateful and inspired by the passion and commitment of our teams who are motivated to deliver value for our communities.”

Mr Thomson went on: “While inflationary and cost-of-living pressures continue, we have the right strategy and leadership team in place to transform the business with real ambition and we’ll continue to invest for growth.

“These are difficult times for businesses and individuals, and I am both grateful and inspired by the passion and commitment of our teams who are motivated to deliver value for our communities.”

The P&J and Evening Express are published by DC Thomson subsidiary Aberdeen Journals, which reported pre-tax profits of £1.1m on turnover of £19.7m for the year to March 31.

