Stewart Milne Group: What homebuyers and creditors need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Stewart Milne Group: What homebuyers and creditors need to know

We explain where you should go to for more information about your particular circumstances.

Confused man (silhouette) in front of Stewart Milne Homes sign.
Stewart Milne homebuyers will have lots of questions just now. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

The collapse of north-east builder Stewart Milne Group (SMG) earlier this week has left homebuyers and suppliers worried they will suffer financially.

Here’s what the administrators at Teneo Financial Advisory are saying about SMG’s current projects and what they are telling the company’s customers and creditors to do.

  • The affairs, business and property of SMG and its subsidiaries are now managed by the administrators.
  • The businesses ceased trading with immediate effect on January 8.
  • No further construction is being completed at this time, as a result of SMG’s sudden collapse.
Housebuilding work in progress at Charleston Cove, in Cove Bay, Aberdeen.
Work in progress at Charleston Cove, in Cove Bay, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • The administrators will “shortly” be contacting all known customers with reservations, as well as creditors, suppliers, subcontractors and hired plant/equipment providers.
  • If you have reserved a Stewart Milne property and have not yet moved in, the administrators will be contacting you directly. Should you have an immediate query, email SMReserved@teneo.com
  • If you currently live in a Stewart Milne property and have a query with regards outstanding works, email SMHomeowners@teneo.com for further information.
Unfinished Stwart Milne homes at Dunnottar Park, Stonehaven.
Unfinished Stewart Milne homes at Dunnottar Park, Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
  • All sums due by SMG and its subsidiaries prior to January 8 will be treated as “unsecured” claims. All known creditors will be contacted and given details of how to submit a claim.
  • All other creditor queries should be submitted to SMGeneral@teneo.com
  • If you are a supplier, no further orders should be fulfilled, Delivery to SMG sites should not be attempted, unless otherwise advised by the administrators.
  • If you have outstanding invoices, a claim will need to be submitted to the administrators. As noted above, all known creditors will be contacted and given details of how to submit a claim.

Read more: All our stories on the collapse of Stewart Milne Group

  • All other supplier queries should be submitted to SMSuppliers@teneo.com
  • Due to the cessation of trade, no further work should be undertaken by subcontractors.
  • If you are a subcontractor and require site access to collect equipment, email SMsubcontractors@teneo.com
  • All other supplier queries should be submitted to SMsubcontractors@teneo.com

At the time of SMG’s collapse, the group’s housebuilding activity included projects in Charleston in Aberdeen, Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath, Ballumbie Rise in Dundee and Hunter’s Meadow in Auchterarder.

Future plans included 160 potential new homes in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Who are the administrators?

Teneo operates globally. It has Scottish offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow and these casn be contacted on 0131 619 2300 and 0141 619 1600 respectively.

Adele Macleod, Gavin Park and Matt Smith are the joint administrators for parent company SMG and Stewart Milne Homes North West England.

Adele Macleod and Matt Smith are the joint administrators for five other SMG subsidiaries – Stewart Milne Homes Central Scotland, Stewart Milne Central Scotland (Developments), Stewart Milne (Arbroath), Stewart Milne Homes (Auchterarder) and Stewart Milne Homes (Kirkton).

Stewart Milne Group: Where did it all go wrong?

Tayside new build projects in crisis after housing giant goes bust

Conversation