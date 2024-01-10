Will £5m project to restore this ‘hidden jewel’ in Inverness be worth it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Will £5m project to restore this ‘hidden jewel’ in Inverness be worth it?

As construction begins at the Northern Meeting Park, we take a look at what might be possible at the historic site.

By Stuart Findlay
The Northern Meeting Park's Victorian grandstand. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Northern Meeting Park's Victorian grandstand. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Construction work on a major refurbishment project for a historic Inverness park is due to begin this week.

The Northern Meeting Park was opened in 1864 as the world’s first Highland Games stadium.

But it’s been on the slide for a number of years.

And in addition to that, its usually locked iron gates have made it largely inaccessible to the public.

However, there is optimism locally that all that is about to change.

‘The park is a significantly important part of Inverness’

A successful application to the UK government’s levelling up fund means that £5m is being put towards transforming the place.

Most of that cash will be going towards refurbishing and preserving the Victorian grandstand.

But a huge part of the project is about making it easier for people in Inverness to access what has become a massively underused green space, close to the city centre.

An artist’s impression showing how some of the park could look. Image: High Life Highland

Councillor Ian Brown, who leads the Inverness city committee, said he was proud to see the project coming together.

He said: “The park is a significantly important part of Inverness and the wider Highlands’ history.

“It has been known for decades as the place to meet and gather to enjoy sporting activities and events.”

What will the future look like for the new Northern Meeting Park?

Local firm Morrison Construction has been appointed as the contractor for the work.

It should be all wrapped up by December.

Once that happens, the park could further establish itself as a home for major concerts and events.

It has already hosted several high-profile gigs in the recent past – Rag’n’Bone Man was scheduled to play there last summer and Clean Bandit and Ella Henderson will be there on June 30.

Part of the work is about improving infrastructure to make things run smoother when those events do happen.

A view of the park in 2007. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

With the current gap in the market for Inverness venues, it seems likely we’re going to see a lot more of that soon.

The park has mainly been used for cricket and piping competitions in recent years.

But the day-to-day use might be the biggest change of all.

It might, once again, become a place where people meet.

A green space where kids can play, families can have a picnic and people want to spend time.

The Northern Meeting Park’s history

The park is named after the Northern Meeting, an annual gathering that started in 1788.

A group of gentlemen met in Inverness and began hosting annual meetings “for the purpose of promoting a social intercourse”.

It was used to hold the Northern Meeting Games.

They were last held there in 1938.

In 1946, the park was sold to Inverness Burgh Council.

The £5m refurbishment project is being funded as part of the UK government’s levelling up fund.

It was one of three projects – totalling £20m – being worked on in Inverness.

The other two are at Bught Park and the Castle Street energy centre.

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

