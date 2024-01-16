Aberdeen EV charging firm secures £26 million investment to aid ‘ambitious’ plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen EV charging firm secures £26 million investment to aid ‘ambitious’ plans

The firm said the funding can help it serve "tens of thousands of customers".

By Alex Banks
Trojan Energy
Trojan Energy chief executive Ian Mackenzie and team members next to a charging point. Image: Hot Tin Roof PR

An Aberdeen electric vehicle charging specialist has secured a £26 million investment to help its “ambitious growth plans”.

Trojan Energy, which launched eight years ago, describes itself as providing “convenient on-street electric vehicle charging”.

The Hareness Road firm, which employs 68 staff, said the funding will support the continued rollout of Trojan Energy chargers across the UK.

It is also committed to creating further high-quality green jobs and supporting the UK’s transition to net zero.

The investment comprises of £8m from growth capital investor BGF as well as an £18m follow-on investment by the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Trojan Energy investment will help serve ‘tens of thousands’

Chief executive officer Ian Mackenzie has welcomed the new investment – which can help to serve “tens of thousands of customers”.

Mr Mackenzie said: “We welcome this new investment from BGF and follow on funding from the Bank.

“This funding will allow Trojan Energy to continue its journey and deploy several thousand more charging points across the UK, serving tens of thousands of customers.

“Trojan will be firmly on track to become one of the biggest providers of on-street EV charging in the UK, continuing our work as the world’s largest ‘clutter free’ on-street charging solution.”

The firm launched a £2m growth project with support from public sector funding in November.

It also partnered with Barnet Council last year to install around 1,300 charge points, manufactured at its Aberdeen headquarters.

Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie, Richard Lochhead MSP and Scottish Enterprise head of investment Paul Funnell.
Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie, Richard Lochhead MSP and Scottish Enterprise head of investment Paul Funnell. Image: Paul Campbell

Scottish National Investment Bank executive director, Nicola Douglas, has praised Trojan Energy for going from “strength to strength”.

She said: “Trojan Energy has gone from strength to strength, and we are deploying more long-term support to help the company on its continued growth journey.

“We are pleased to allocate this £18m follow-on funding after our original investment in 2022.”

The funding comes following the UK government’s ambition to grow the network of public charge points to over 300,000 by 2030.

It plans to support the “continued acceleration” in electric vehicle sales. The ambition also aims to ease concerns over the availability of public charging points.

‘Clutter-free’ product a key differentiator, says investor

BGF Investor Keith Barclay believes Trojan Energy’s high-quality and “clutter free” product made it an easy decision.

He said: “It’s great to be supporting Trojan Energy’s growth journey as they continue to roll out chargers and make the electric vehicle transition accessible for the millions of households without a driveway.

The business has developed a high-quality product and the ‘clutter free’ element is a key differentiator.

BGF investor Keith Barclay said Trojan Energy’s “clutter-free” products made it an easy choice to make the investment.

“Trojan Energy’s green technology will play a part in supporting Scotland and the UK to reach important net zero targets by opening up EV charging to more potential users.”

Trojan Energy said its chargers are unique as they sit flat and flush with the pavement leaving streetscapes “clutter free”.

Each of its charging points also offer speeds of up to 22 kilowatt (kW).

