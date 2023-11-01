Aberdeen-based EV charging firm Trojan Energy unveils £2 million growth boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-based EV charging firm Trojan Energy unveils £2 million growth boost

Its latest investment is expected to create 10 new jobs.

By Keith Findlay
Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie, Richard Lochhead MSP and Scottish Enterprise head of investment Paul Funnell.
l-r Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie, Richard Lochhead MSP and Scottish Enterprise head of investment Paul Funnell. Image: Paul Campbell

Trojan Energy, of Aberdeen, has launched a £2 million growth project with support from public sector funding.

The electric vehicle charging technology firm aims to scale up development, research and new products, while also growing its workforce.

Trojan, which currently employs 63 full timers, said it expects to take on 10 more people as a result of the project.

Its growth plan is part-funded by an award of nearly £500,000 from the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund.

Minister hails role of oil and gas ‘expertise and ingenuity’ in driving forward Scotland’s energy transition

Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead announced the support, made via economic development quango Scottish Enterprise (SE), during a visit to Trojan’s headquarters.

Mr Lochhead said: “Trojan Energy encapsulates how we can build on the oil and gas industry’s expertise and ingenuity to transition to a clean energy future.

“Scotland is perfectly placed to lead the development of a green energy revolution, with innovation the driving force behind transforming the economy and delivering a lasting improvement in Scotland’s economic performance.”

The minister added: “Tackling the challenges of growing Scotland’s charging network is a perfect example of how the Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund is supporting companies develop, expand or adopt technology that will help us achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.”

Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie said the public sector funding would help the firm to keep more of its manufacturing in Scotland.

It will also see the company ramping up its investment in research and technolgy development.

Trojan Energy chief executive Ian Mackenzie.
Trojan chief executive Ian Mackenzie. Image: Trojan Energy

Mr Mackenzie continued: “The fund is a great example of the public sector working in collaboration with the private sector to anchor green jobs and green manufacturing here in Scotland.

“Scotland is committed to reaching net-zero by 2045, just over 20 years from now,

“This represents both an immense opportunity and a huge challenge, with a global race now on to attract the low carbon businesses of the future, and secure the jobs and opportunities that come with energy transition.”

Trojan ‘primed for growth’

Paul Funnell, head of investment at SE, said: “Trojan’s innovative solutions will enable widespread deployment of on-street charge points at a relatively low cost, tackling a real and pressing need on the journey to net-zero.”

The company’s “unique” technology means it is “primed for growth” and well-positioned to expand into international markets, he added.

Trojan Energy lance charging electric car.
Trojan Energy lance charging electric car. Image: Hot Tin Roof

Trojan designs, manufactures, installs and maintains a “flat and flush” charging system which sits in the pavement and allows multiple charging points to be used in the street.

The technology helps keep pavements clutter-free, while solving the issue of charging for vehicle owners without access to off-street parking.

Mr Mackenzie quit the oil and gas industry several years ago to focus on the business,  which he founded with three silent partners in 2016.

Trojan’s other funding to date

Since launching, Trojan has had support from organisations including Opportunity North East, Scottish Edge and Innovate UK, as well as SE.

The firm completed its first £1m funding round, led by angel investor Equity Gap in 2020. Since then, it has raised a further £12.5m, including £9m from the Scottish National Investment Bank alongside support from Ebico, Shancastle Investments, SE, Equity Gap, Alba Equity and SIS Ventures.

Trojan was initially run from the home of its chief executive but moved its headquarters and production facility to new premises in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen, last year.

