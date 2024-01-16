Scotland’s richest man’s Highland hospitality and estates business loses £9.3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s richest man’s Highland hospitality and estates business loses £9.3m

Fashion billionaire Anders Povlsen is Scotland’s largest landowner, with more than 220,000 acres across 13 estates.

By Alex Banks
land reform Scottish estates
Anders Holch Povlsen's Highland firm has posted pre-tax losses of £9.3 million.

A Highland hospitality and estates firm owned by Scotland’s richest man has posted another multi-million-pound loss.

Wildland Limited – which operates Lundies House hotel in Tongue and luxury self-catering properties – is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.

Mr Povlsen, who made his fortune with fashion business Asos, is Scotland’s largest landowner, with more than 220,000 acres across 13 estates.

He owns estates in the Cairngorms, Sutherland and Lochaber.

With a net worth estimated at £8.5 billion in the most recent Sunday Times Rich List, the latest Wildland loss won’t make much of a dent.

The new accounts for, for the year ending July 31 2023, show pre-tax losses of £9.3 million, following a £6.8m deficit in 2022.

Cost of running estates remains ‘significant overhead’

The company’s turnover dropped to around £2.9m, compared to more than £4.2m the year before.

In the newest accounts signed off by Mr Povlsen, the strategic report states the cost of running and maintaining the estates remain a “significant” overhead.

However, Wildland Limited remains committed to its development plans and 200-year vision to conserve land in the Scottish Highlands.

Mr Povlsen said: “The group increased gross revenues (including operating grant income) by 6% but our net margin overall remained negative.

“Woodland, farming and property once again made positive contributions to margin, whilst our serviced hospitality business tipped back into loss.”

Anders Holch Povlsen is Scotland’s richest man with a fortune of £8.5 billion.

The report states rising costs and lower occupancy “pinned back” its hospitality performance.

What does Wildland Limited own in the Highlands?

The company owns Killiehuntly Farmhouse in Cairngorms National Park, as well as five self-catering buildings.

In Sutherland, Wildland Limited has five self-catering properties – including Lundies House and Foulain Cottage.

Meanwhile, investment in marketing platforms and events for the relaunch of Aldourie Castle, after four years of refurbishment and development, were absorbed.

Mr Povlsen added: “Capital investment into the development of Hope Lodge is ongoing and the company continues to invest strongly in its natural and built property portfolios.”

The firm has marked inflation, low economic growth and high energy costs as challenges which remain going forward.

Tangible asset value rises

The company’s tangible assets increased in value by £36m to more than £233m.

Mr Povlsen’s report said the rise comes as it continues its “policy of investment into developing its hospitality business”.

Wildlife Limited owner Anders Holch Povlsen is the billionaire behind online retailer Asos.

This was despite having taken impairment charges on its investment in Incharvie Group and North Coast 500 Limited.

Staff costs rose to more than £2.6m from under £2.4m the year before, with the number of employees increasing to 86 from 74.

Mr Povlsen ranked as the richest person in Scotland in the latest published edition of the Sunday Times Rich List.

Wildland Limited has been asked to comment.

