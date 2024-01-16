Vandals target Fraserburgh public toilets just hours after reopening

Public toilets in Fraserburgh have been forced to close again after vandals destroyed them for a second time.

The Castle Street disabled facility has been repeatedly targeted over the last few months, with the most recent incident leaving items “damaged beyond repair”.

The toilet had shut in September following a fire-raising incident.

It re-opened earlier this month after being repaired and redecorated, however within less than 24 hours it had been targeted once again.

The incident happened on January 7 and photographs have now been shared showing the extent of the devastating damage.

Toilet vandalised less than 24 hours after reopening

Vandals have torn the toilet off the wall and smashed it to the floor. Soap dispensers have also been ripped from the wall.

Sanitary bins have also been damaged beyond repair.

Aberdeenshire Council said that the Castle Street toilets have been the target of “serious levels of vandalism” over the past few months.

‘Damaged beyond repair’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Sadly we continue to see a high number of incidents of vandalism to our public conveniences across the region.

“The facility at Castle Street in Fraserburgh has recently been the target of serious levels of vandalism.

“Having only recently reopened following an instance of fire-raising in September last year, the disabled toilet sanitary ware has been damaged beyond repair.

“We would encourage anybody who notices suspicious behaviour to report it to police Scotland on 101.”

Fraserburgh toilet vandalism is ‘pathetic’

Residents in Fraserburgh have taken to social media to share their outrage over the most recent attack.

Amanda Ironside called the culprits “pathetic” and that they aren’t “thinking of disabled people or families with children”.

A number of people called the act of vandalism a “disgrace” and that the individuals behind the destruction are “selfish.”

Brenda Noble called the act “senseless and uncaring”.

Toilets closed until further notice

Local councillor for Ward 3, Fraserburgh and District, Seamus Logan told The Press & Journal that the action is “not representative of the people in Fraserburgh who are welcoming, caring and hospitable”.

He added: “We do have a relatively small problem with minor vandalism and occasionally there is a more serious incident.

“This incident is shocking as it directly impacted people who are disabled and need these facilities.

“I personally feel more sorry for the culprit or culprits than angry because clearly whoever did this has serious problems.

“But that’s not an excuse for them.

“If anyone has information on suspects please give it to the police.

“My colleagues and I in the ward will be speaking with Council Officers to see what we can do to prevent this happening again in the future.”