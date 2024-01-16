Vandals target Fraserburgh public toilets just hours after reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vandals target Fraserburgh public toilets just hours after reopening

The disabled facility at Castle Street has closed again after being destroyed for the second time in just a few months.

By Shanay Taylor
Castle Street public toilets damaged by vandals.
Castle Street public toilets were vandalised for second time in few months. Image: Councillor Seamus Logan.

Public toilets in Fraserburgh have been forced to close again after vandals destroyed them for a second time.

The Castle Street disabled facility has been repeatedly targeted over the last few months, with the most recent incident leaving items “damaged beyond repair”.

The toilet had shut in September following a fire-raising incident.

It re-opened earlier this month after being repaired and redecorated, however within less than 24 hours it had been targeted once again.

The incident happened on January 7 and photographs have now been shared showing the extent of the devastating damage.

Toilet vandalised less than 24 hours after reopening

The Castle Street public toilets have been vandalised for second time in just a few months. Image supplied by Councillor Seamus Logan 

Vandals have torn the toilet off the wall and smashed it to the floor. Soap dispensers have also been ripped from the wall.

Sanitary bins have also been damaged beyond repair.

Aberdeenshire Council said that the Castle Street toilets have been the target of “serious levels of vandalism” over the  past few months.

Images have been shared showing the extent of the damage. Image supplied by Councillor Seamus Logan. 

‘Damaged beyond repair’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Sadly we continue to see a high number of incidents of vandalism to our public conveniences across the region.

“The facility at Castle Street in Fraserburgh has recently been the target of serious levels of vandalism.

Castle Street public toilets. Image: Google Maps.

“Having only recently reopened following an instance of fire-raising in September last year, the disabled toilet sanitary ware has been damaged beyond repair.

“We would encourage anybody who notices suspicious behaviour to report it to police Scotland on 101.”

Fraserburgh toilet vandalism is ‘pathetic’

Residents in Fraserburgh have taken to social media to share their outrage over the most recent attack.

Amanda Ironside called the culprits “pathetic” and that they aren’t “thinking of disabled people or families with children”.

A number of people called the act of vandalism a “disgrace” and that the individuals behind the destruction are “selfish.”

Brenda Noble called the act “senseless and uncaring”.

Toilets closed until further notice

Local councillor for Ward 3, Fraserburgh and District, Seamus Logan told The Press & Journal that the action is “not representative of the people in Fraserburgh who are welcoming, caring and hospitable”.

He added: “We do have a relatively small problem with minor vandalism and occasionally there is a more serious incident.

“This incident is shocking as it directly impacted people who are disabled and need these facilities.

“I personally feel more sorry for the culprit or culprits than angry because clearly whoever did this has serious problems.

“But that’s not an excuse for them.

“If anyone has information on suspects please give it to the police.

“My colleagues and I in the ward will be speaking with Council Officers to see what we can do to prevent this happening again in the future.”

