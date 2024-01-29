Aberdeen’s P&J Live to host the world’s largest subsea exhibition

The world’s largest subsea exhibition will take place at P&J Live next month.

Around 6,000 visitors are expected to to attend The Subsea Expo exhibition and conference on February 20-22.

Finalists for the Subsea Expo Awards 2024 have also been revealed ahead of the three-day event.

Celebrating those making waves in the industry

Global Underwater Hub chief executive Neil Gordon believes the awards are an opportunity to reward industry success.

14 companies have been shortlisted as finalists across the seven categories with around 500 guests expected.

Mr Gordon said: “The annual Subsea Expo Awards celebrate the individuals and companies that are making their mark on the UK’s £8billion underwater industry.

“The shortlisted finalists demonstrate the depth of talent, technology and innovation that exists in the sector.

“And how the knowledge, skills and products developed in the UK continue to be shared with the world.”

The Subsea Expo Awards celebrate companies and individuals that are “leading the way in the UK’s underwater sectors”.

Comedian Rory Bremner, best known for TV shows Mock The Week and Bremner, will provide entertainment for the guests.

Subsea Expo Awards 2024 finalists

Three companies have picked up nominations for the company of the year (under 50 employees).

North-east firms, AISUS Subsea and J+S Subsea, will compete with Crondall Energy for the honour.

Meanwhile, the company of the year (over 50 employees) nominees features underwater cable and umbilical designer and manufacturer Fibron BX.

Integrated energy services company Kent and electrical monitoring, as well as and asset integrity solutions provider Viper Innovations, make up the list.

The global exports category recognises excellence in international trade. The finalists are Viper Innovations and JDR Cable Systems.

The rising star award recognises an “up-and-coming talent” in the underwater indsutry.

Iván Alonso of Aquatec Group, Ciaran Reid of Crondall Energy and Kairvee Tyagi of J+S Subsea are the nominees.

Balmoral Group, SEAJET Systems and joint entrants Sonomatic and Geo Oceans make up the finalists for the technology development award.

This award acknowledges excellence in developing a new technology and bringing it to market.

The safety innovation award sees specialised subsea project management and engineering firm MMA Offshore go against technology provider to the energy industries TechnipFMC.

The outstanding contribution award recognises someone who has made a significant contribution to the industries. The individual will be announced on the night.