Barclays to close Inverness bank with nearest branch over 100 miles away

Barclays is closing its only Inverness bank this year – with the nearest branch over 100 miles away.

Customers of the Union Street location have until Friday May 17 until it closes for good.

The nearest branch is over 100 miles away in Aberdeen, meaning customers who require a brick-and-mortar bank appointment an estimated five-hour round trip by car.

Barclays say one of the reasons for closure is dwindling customer numbers, with less than 10 customers using the Inverness branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.

They also claim that 96% of people who used the branch in 2022 had also banked using their app, online or by phone and that 8% of Inverness customers have used nearby branches in the last 12 months.

A document posted on their website outlining the closure reads: “Back when we opened this branch, visiting us in person was one of the only ways to do your banking.

“Now, as there are lots of ways to manage your money without even leaving your home.

“We’re seeing many customers choosing to bank using our app, and online or telephone banking.

“This has had a big impact on the number of customers coming in to see us.”

Barclays Bank is set to close several branches this year.

Dundee and Perth will also shut in March.