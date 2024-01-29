Barclays to close Inverness bank with nearest branch over 100 miles away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Barclays to close Inverness bank with nearest branch over 100 miles away

Customers needing to go into a brick-and-mortar bank branch face a 200-mile roundtrip.

By Graham Fleming
Barclays
The nearest Barclays branch for Inverness residents will be Aberdeen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Barclays is closing its only Inverness bank this year – with the nearest branch over 100 miles away.

Customers of the Union Street location have until Friday May 17 until it closes for good.

The nearest branch is over 100 miles away in Aberdeen, meaning customers who require a brick-and-mortar bank appointment an estimated five-hour round trip by car.

Inverness Barclays
The Inverness bank branch will shut on May 17. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Barclays say one of the reasons for closure is dwindling customer numbers, with less than 10 customers using the Inverness branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.

They also claim that 96% of people who used the branch in 2022 had also banked using their app, online or by phone and that 8% of Inverness customers have used nearby branches in the last 12 months.

A document posted on their website outlining the closure reads: “Back when we opened this branch, visiting us in person was one of the only ways to do your banking.

“Now, as there are lots of ways to manage your money without even leaving your home.

“We’re seeing many customers choosing to bank using our app, and online or telephone banking.

“This has had a big impact on the number of customers coming in to see us.”

Barclays Bank is set to close several branches this year.

Dundee and Perth will also shut in March.

Inverness city centre: Track the empty and occupied units to measure the health of the high street

More from Inverness

Breaking news image.
Cyclist fighting for life after being found lying injured on Inverness road
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion
Inverness murderer's 'pointless' punishment after being caught with sim card in prison
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mattis admitted domestic abuse Picture shows; Fabian Matis . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 26/01/2024
Violent Inverness domestic abuser who choked partner spared jail
Inverness Holocaust survivor Kathy Hagler, 81, who shares her story in the hope the horrors of the Holocaust will never be forgotten.
'I should have died in Auschwitz too': The harrowing story of Inverness Holocaust survivor…
The loved ones of Inverness pensioner Kathy Hagler.
The obituaries that can't be written: Remembering the family of Inverness Holocaust survivor Kathy…
The VIP preview night for the new Foundry Bar in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: First look inside re-opened Rose Street Foundry bar
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Evie, one of the contestants in series two of The Traitors. Issue date: Tuesday January 2, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story Showbiz TheTraitors. Photo credit should read: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.
The Traitors: How did the final work out for Inverness contestant Evie?
Transport Scotland A9 A82 Longman Junction Improvement scheme Transport Scotland has announced the intention to award a £1 million contract to Soil Engineering Geoservices Ltd to undertake ground investigations as part of the A9/A82 Longman Junction Improvement scheme. Pics submitted by Transport Scotland Media
Time is running out to finish this major Inverness transport project - but does…
Doctor Salim Ghayyda and his father, who is trapped in Gaza during the conflict with Israel.
Inverness doctor desperate to save family trapped in makeshift Gaza refugee camp without food,…