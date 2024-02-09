Nairnshire onshore wind farm approval will propel £4.4m local investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairnshire onshore wind farm approval will propel £4.4m local investment

The site will be capable of producing low-cost renewable energy for around 52,000 homes.

By Alex Banks
Siemens Gamesa wind farm.
A new onshore wind farm in Nairnshire has been approved. Image: Siemens Gamesa

A proposed wind farm in Nairnshire has been approved by Scottish ministers.

Cairn Duhie Wind Farm near Ferness, designed by Renewable Energy Systems (RES), is a revised 16-turbine scheme.

First proposals, submitted in 2013, saw a 20-turbine scheme for the site approved but RES revised the design in 2020.

The amended plan reduces the number of turbines to 16 but increases the blade tip height to 491 ft.

After objections from Highland Council, a public inquiry took place and Scottish ministers have now given proposals the green light.

Cairn Duhie Wind Farm the perfect home, says project manager

RES project manager Craig Smith believes Cairn Duhie is an “excellent site” for the new wind farm.

He said: “We’ve worked hard to carefully design an optimised scheme that maximises the volume of low cost renewable energy.

“We’re delighted with the consent and pleased that the merits of the revised scheme have been recognised.

RES project manager Craig Smith.. Image: RES Date

“As we continue on this decade, we will only see the energy transition accelerate.

“With projects like Cairn Duhie also having a crucial role in delivering social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities.”

When submitting the proposal four years ago, RES said it would be capable of producing low-cost, renewable energy for around 52,000 homes.

The energy firm is working with locals to ensure they see benefits of the project.

Mr Smith said conversations have seen support for its local electricity discount scheme for residents closest to the project.

£4.4 million inward investment expected

The approved project will see jobs, employment, and the use of local services will add huge amounts of inward investment.

Mr Smith said: “At Cairn Duhie we’ve predicted that the project will deliver around £4.4 million of inward investment during construction and the first year of operation.

Cairn Duhie Wind farm montage showing how the original development would have looked. The new proposals reduce the number of turbines but increase their height.

“We’ve got a track record of using local companies to help construct our projects.

“We’ll be building on our current knowledge of the local skills and experience available in Nairnshire and the wider Highlands as we head towards construction.”

RES will now take time to review and discharge any planning conditions, before delivering an additional 67.2 megawatts of renewable energy towards the Scottish and UK Government targets.

