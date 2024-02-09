Moreen Simpson: The Big Shrink seems like a good plan – but when is the right time to downsize?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: The Big Shrink seems like a good plan – but when is the right time to downsize?

As ye get wrinklier and more dottery in body and mind, ye start to wonder if ye need a littler hoosie.

With fences flying, it was all starting to feel a bit Wizard of Mo during recent windy weather. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

There must be hunners of folk oot there wie the same dilemma as me.

Do you stay or do you flit?

As ye get wrinklier and more dottery in body and mind, ye start to wonder if ye need a littler hoosie. Recently, a pucklie pals o’ mine have done The Big Shrink – doonsized from whoppin’ places into smaller but perfectly formed flats.

Losh, man, but they’re affa swish. Sleek and stylish, one complex even has regular community chipper suppers, card games, bingo and events to celebrate just about onything. I quite funcy that.

Trouble is, these dream apartments are in Costafortune territory, when I’m really in the market bracket for Cheap-as-Chips. After all, I majorly doonsized 19 years ago to this two-and-a-half-bed bungalow with a lovely garden, vowing I’d live to be a burden to my kids and remain in situ until I was cairried ootski feet first. Brilliant ambition, and never before lived longer in a hoose than 11 years.

Except I didn’t really, really downsize. Just take a keekie in my “this wifie’s a hoarder!” garage – where you’ll find (on both sides of the wee space doon the middle) the contents of another couple of rooms.

And there’s the general upkeep of a stand-alone hoosie. Fit’s got me in this lather is that I’ve discovered yet another leak after the rain earlier this week. As usual, water tricklin’ doon inside the big lounge window. Had it fixed before, knew it would need sorted again.

Phoned my trusty roofers – in business just roon the corner from me in Rosemount decades ago, and still goin’ strong. Sadly, got an automated voice telling me they were stowed out wie work after the recent storms, and I’d have to call back another time. Damn it. Towels to window sills…

I can’t escape the fence curse

Meanwhile, as I’ve mentioned before, my beautiful garden becomes a wild wind tunnel when the gales get going. The merest gust into the 40mphs and the crashing and bashing at the back alerts me to the tornado in The Wizard of Mo.

I first discovered its proclivities when I moved in and, sadly, employed a cowboy gardener to build a fence, whose lightweight, barely-fixed panels turned the entire length into a tall ship, billowing and crashing at the first puff. Finally sorted by my darling ex-gardeners, who handbuilt me the toughest, double-panelled, affa expensive fence. Worth every penny, because it never moves.

Storm Isha caused damage and disruption across the north-east. Image: Network Rail Scotland

Crack on to a’ the gales a few weeks ago, and this time it’s my neighbour’s normally trusty fence which gives up the ghost, including the wee wall below and the gates into both our gardens.

To my horror, he wis on holiday when Storm Isha struck. So, once again, I wis oot in my goonie in the dead of night attempting to stabilise (that would be right!) panels crashing so hard and loud, I suspect they aroused the inhabitants of the graveyard several miles doon the hill. My pal reckons I need to invest in a hard hat.

So, as I say, fit tae dee? Upgrade to a funcy flat? Or bide in my wind-bound, emergency-prone but beloved hoosie? No contest. For now.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

