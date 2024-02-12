How Aberdeen mum-of-three turned property passion into award-winning business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

How Aberdeen mum-of-three turned property passion into award-winning business

Laura and her husband Steven took the leap and started their own business in 2008.

By Kaya Macleod
Owner and director Laura Mearns. Image: Northwood residential lettings and estate agency.
Owner and director Laura Mearns. Image: Northwood residential lettings and estate agency.

Every Monday we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Laura Mearns, owner and director of Northwood Residential Lettings and Estate Agency.

How and why did you start in business?

My husband Steven and I always had a desire to own our own business. Having both qualified as chartered accountants in 2004, and with a passion for property and a couple of rental properties in Aberdeen, we took the leap in 2008 and opened Northwood.

We offered something new to the local rental market, Guaranteed Rent, and a fixed rental income for a minimum period of 12 months.

Northwood becomes your tenant, even if there are voids and rent arrears, offering risk free renting.

How did you get to where you are today?

So much has gone into making Northwood the success it is today – a lot of hard work and determination, all helped by our fantastic team in both Aberdeen and Inverurie who have gone over and above to build and maintain excellent relationships with our clients.

Since 2008, the property market has faced many challenges, but we haven’t been afraid to take risks and make difficult decisions, even when times were tough.

In 2020, we expanded the business into an estate agency with the launch of Bespoke by Northwood, which helped us to grow the business at a time when rental values halved in Aberdeen and our income dropped significantly.

Who helped you?

I’m incredibly lucky to have a fantastic, supportive team of people around me – from Steven who supports me in everything I do, to my mum who helps with childcare and just being there, and of course my amazing Northwood team.

Running any business takes a huge amount of time, commitment and energy and I couldn’t do it without them.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

How you do anything is how you do everything.

This made me stop and think about all that I do. Going forward, I’m going to abide by this principle.

What is your biggest mistake?

I see the positives in everything and tend not to consider anything a mistake, preferring to look at it as an opportunity to learn and develop.

What is your greatest achievement?

Graduating with First Class Honours in Accountancy and Management from the University of Aberdeen is my biggest personal achievement, considering that I left school with minimal grades.

I was over the moon to be awarded “top student” in my fourth year at Uni.

Laura Mearns works from Inverurie, Aberdeen. Image: Northwood Residential Lettings and Estate Agency.

Winning Estate Agency of the Year in 2023 in a national industry award was a huge professional achievement.

It followed five years of hard work by the team, establishing ourselves in the sales market and launching our new sales brand, Bespoke by Northwood.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

Steven owns TaxAssist so we decided to share office space and costs in Inverurie and Aberdeen, as we will with Banchory.

To retain individuality, we have our own entrance and company branding but the shared internal space is a huge financial benefit.

High business rates are the biggest outgoing so the Government must look at reducing those urgently to do more to support small businesses.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Professionally, I’m looking forward to the opening of our new office in Banchory in the Spring. It’s been something we’ve been working towards for quite some time.

On a personal level, I would love to take a cruise around the world and, when I eventually step back from the business, I see myself working with a local charity.

What do you do to relax?

Being a mum to three active boys, as well as running a business, doesn’t leave much time for relaxation, but we spend as much time together as a family as possible.

The Isle of Harris is my happy place – we have holidayed there for more than 20 years, and we all love it.

I also enjoy hill walking in beautiful Deeside, and I do Pilates regularly.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m enjoying reading all the Roald Dahl books again with my youngest son James.

What do you waste your money on?

Jackets! I love to be cosy and have far too many.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I’m always up earlier than everyone else and the first thing I do is make myself a cup of decaf tea.

I like to have some time to myself before the crazy morning breakfast and school run begins.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have been driving a Tesla for some time now. I wasn’t a fan when I first got it – it felt like I had stepped into a spaceship! But now I love it and have no dreams of driving anything else.

Conversation