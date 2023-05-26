Northwood launches bespoke service to help clients sell their homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northwood launches bespoke service to help clients sell their homes

Lettings and sales agency launches personalised service to help clients maximise the selling potential of their property

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Northwood has launched a bespoke service aimed at getting the best possible price for those looking to sell their home.
Lettings and sales specialist Northwood this week unveiled a newly-branded personalised service for those looking to sell their property.

The family-run business is offering clients a customised sales service – called Bespoke by Northwood – which is based on their individual needs with the aim of achieving a premium price for their property.

Established presence

Set up in 2009 by Laura Mearns and her husband Steven, Northwood has offices in Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, and West High Street, Inverurie.

With an established presence in Aberdeen City and Shire, Northwood has grown its presence in surrounding areas including Banchory, Aboyne, Ballater, Ellon and Stonehaven.

Northwood lettings and estate agency in Inveruie. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

In 2020, with a growing annual turnover, Laura took the decision to build on the company’s success and formally launch the estate agency part of the business.

Laura and her residential sales manager Ali Clark pride themselves on having a hands-on approach to “ensuring the best results are achieved”.

Home styling is part of the service.

Laura said that Bespoke by Northwood is all about working closely with the client to understand their priorities and devising a tailored marketing plan to find the right buyer for their property.

“There is never a ‘one-size fits all’ approach to selling property – it is a very individual and personal thing and choosing the right agent is essential in ensuring the right advice is given and marketing strategy adopted.

Local knowledge

“We have been growing our business in the north-east over the past 15 years – it has been built on local knowledge, attention to detail and professionalism and we have become known as a trusted estate agent throughout the area,” said Laura.

“The shop front is an important part of our marketing, but we do more than just list a client’s property in a window – the Northwood team always goes over and above to ensure that we secure the best lifestyle marketing, as well as tailoring a bespoke marketing and social media plan, and we provide home styling and home improvement advice to ensure a property stands out above the rest.

Laura Mearns said the Northwood team “always goes over and above”.

“We list properties on the UK’s most popular property sites including Rightmove, Zoopla and On The Market, which is ideal for buyers relocating from further afield in Scotland, the UK and overseas.”

Quick and simple home improvements are one part of the Bespoke by Northwood service and they will arrange a skilled and suitable local tradesperson to do jobs such as regrouting a bathroom or repainting a room to get a home sale-ready.

Clients are also supported through all stages of the selling process, such as arranging storage or removals.

Cleaning can also be included in the bespoke package to get a home looking its best.

Home styling is another way that Northwood is going “over and above”. It offers the services of professional stylists to show off a home to its best advantage or can even arrange for a team of cleaners to get the property gleaming.

Northwood is a franchise of Northwood GB, part of lettings group Belvoir, which has more than 90 offices around the UK.

For more information about Northwood and the services it offers, visit the Northwood website at www.northwooduk.com.

