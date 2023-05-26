Northwood launches bespoke service to help clients sell their homes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lettings and sales specialist Northwood this week unveiled a newly-branded personalised service for those looking to sell their property.

The family-run business is offering clients a customised sales service – called Bespoke by Northwood – which is based on their individual needs with the aim of achieving a premium price for their property.

Established presence

Set up in 2009 by Laura Mearns and her husband Steven, Northwood has offices in Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, and West High Street, Inverurie.

With an established presence in Aberdeen City and Shire, Northwood has grown its presence in surrounding areas including Banchory, Aboyne, Ballater, Ellon and Stonehaven.

In 2020, with a growing annual turnover, Laura took the decision to build on the company’s success and formally launch the estate agency part of the business.

Laura and her residential sales manager Ali Clark pride themselves on having a hands-on approach to “ensuring the best results are achieved”.

Laura said that Bespoke by Northwood is all about working closely with the client to understand their priorities and devising a tailored marketing plan to find the right buyer for their property.

“There is never a ‘one-size fits all’ approach to selling property – it is a very individual and personal thing and choosing the right agent is essential in ensuring the right advice is given and marketing strategy adopted.

Local knowledge

“We have been growing our business in the north-east over the past 15 years – it has been built on local knowledge, attention to detail and professionalism and we have become known as a trusted estate agent throughout the area,” said Laura.

“The shop front is an important part of our marketing, but we do more than just list a client’s property in a window – the Northwood team always goes over and above to ensure that we secure the best lifestyle marketing, as well as tailoring a bespoke marketing and social media plan, and we provide home styling and home improvement advice to ensure a property stands out above the rest.

“We list properties on the UK’s most popular property sites including Rightmove, Zoopla and On The Market, which is ideal for buyers relocating from further afield in Scotland, the UK and overseas.”

Quick and simple home improvements are one part of the Bespoke by Northwood service and they will arrange a skilled and suitable local tradesperson to do jobs such as regrouting a bathroom or repainting a room to get a home sale-ready.

Clients are also supported through all stages of the selling process, such as arranging storage or removals.

Home styling is another way that Northwood is going “over and above”. It offers the services of professional stylists to show off a home to its best advantage or can even arrange for a team of cleaners to get the property gleaming.

Northwood is a franchise of Northwood GB, part of lettings group Belvoir, which has more than 90 offices around the UK.

For more information about Northwood and the services it offers, visit the Northwood website at www.northwooduk.com.