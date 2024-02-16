North-east food and drink hub One SeedPod ‘on track’ to open next year

Construction work on the One SeedPod centre in Aberdeen is well underway.

The new facility on Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Craibstone campus is expected to be built by the end of this year with it due to open in early 2025.

One SeedPod is being led by economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One).

More than 22,000 people in the region are employed by food and drink firms turning over an estimated £2.2 billion a year.

Open early next year

It is expected to drive industry growth by helping fledgling and established businesses identify new markets and adopt cutting-edge production technologies.

It is also intended to create an innovative environment for developing products that meet “burgeoning consumer demand for novel food types”.

A spokesman said: “One SeedPod is in its main construction phase, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

“The project will then move into its fit-out and commissioning phases, ahead of launch and opening in 2025.”

‘Unique industry innovation hub’

Businesses and project partners have previously hailed it as a game-changer for the industry.

Neil Freckingham, Opportunity North East food hub director, said: “One SeedPod is a unique industry innovation hub for food and drink.

“We are building a home for the entrepreneurial ecosystem to provide ambitious businesses with commercial facilities, sector expertise, growth support and industry connections under one roof.

“It’ll be where high-growth new businesses benefit from food-safe manufacturing units to scale their production, entrepreneurial education and expert mentoring.

“And where established companies grow through innovation, technology adoption, market and product development, and global consumer focus.”

Who’s paying for it?

The Scottish and UK governments chipped in £5 million through the multi-partner city region deal.

One also secured £3.1m for the project from the Just Transition Fund in 2022.

Economic development quango Scottish Enterprise is contributing a further £2m.

Elgin and Stirling-based Robertson Construction is the main contractor.