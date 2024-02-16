North-east food and drink hub One SeedPod ‘on track’ to open next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east food and drink hub One SeedPod ‘on track’ to open next year

The new facility is taking shape at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC)’s Craibstone campus in Aberdeen.

By Kelly Wilson
Building work is currently underway on One SeedPod at Craibstone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Construction work on the One SeedPod centre in Aberdeen is well underway.

The new facility on Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Craibstone campus is expected to be built by the end of this year with it due to open in early 2025.

One SeedPod is being led by economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One).

More than 22,000 people in the region are employed by food and drink firms turning over an estimated £2.2 billion a year.

Open early next year

It is expected to drive industry growth by helping fledgling and established businesses identify new markets and adopt cutting-edge production technologies.

It is also intended to create an innovative environment for developing products that meet “burgeoning consumer demand for novel food types”.

A spokesman said: “One SeedPod is in its main construction phase, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

“The project will then move into its fit-out and commissioning phases, ahead of launch and opening in 2025.”

‘Unique industry innovation hub’

Businesses and project partners have previously hailed it as a game-changer for the industry.

Neil Freckingham, Opportunity North East food hub director, said: “One SeedPod is a unique industry innovation hub for food and drink.

“We are building a home for the entrepreneurial ecosystem to provide ambitious businesses with commercial facilities, sector expertise, growth support and industry connections under one roof.

“It’ll be where high-growth new businesses benefit from food-safe manufacturing units to scale their production, entrepreneurial education and expert mentoring.

“And where established companies grow through innovation, technology adoption, market and product development, and global consumer focus.”

Who’s paying for it?

The Scottish and UK governments chipped in £5 million through the multi-partner city region deal.

One also secured £3.1m for the project from the Just Transition Fund in 2022.

Economic development quango Scottish Enterprise is contributing a further £2m.

Elgin and Stirling-based Robertson Construction is the main contractor.