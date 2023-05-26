Work starts on One SeedPod innovation ‘hub’ for north-east food and drink

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction work has started for the £27 million One SeedPod centre of north-east food and drink innovation in Aberdeen.

The new facility is on Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC)’s Craibstone campus.

Elgin and Stirling-based Robertson Construction is the main contractor and the building is expected to open in late 2024.

Local economy boosters

It is one of a number of multi-million-pound projects either completed or taking shape in and around Aberdeen to diversify and boost the region’s economy.

Several of these, including One SeedPod, are led by economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One).

More than 22,000 people in the region are employed by food and drink firms turning over an estimated £2.2 billion a year.

The hub sits at the heart of this significant food-producing region and will be a national asset for the sector.” David Kilshaw, chairman, Food Hub (NES)

SeedPod is expected to drive industry growth by helping fledgling and established businesses identify new markets and adopt cutting-edge production technologies.

It is also intended to create an innovative environment for the development of products that meet “burgeoning consumer demand for novel food types”.

Businesses and project partners have hailed it as a game-changer for the industry.

And bosses at One and other stakeholders, including SRUC, say it will help to drive green economic recovery and support the region’s efforts to achieve net-zero goals.

One set up set up Food Hub (NES) to take the SeedPod project forward.

According to Food Hub (NES) chairman David Kilshaw, the new innovation “hub” will put food and drink businesses “at the forefront” of product and process innovation and low-carbon, high-value manufacturing.

It will also support the development of “premium markets for consumer-led foods of the future”, he said.

‘National asset’

Mr Kilshaw added: “The unique combination of commercial facilities, sector knowledge, insights and expert networks in One SeedPod will stimulate ambition, nurture the next generation of high-growth start-ups, and accelerate scale-up.

“The hub sits at the heart of this significant food-producing region and will be a national asset for the sector.”

‘Major milestone’

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray hailed the project as “a major milestone” for the Aberdeen City Region Deal, which is part-funding it.

Mr Gray added: “SeedPod will support a just transition to net-zero in the north east, helping food and drinks businesses grow, innovate and succeed.”

Scotland Office Minister Lord Offord of Garvel said: “It’s great news that construction is starting.

“This fantastic new facility will boost Scotland’s world-leading food and drinks exports and bring new jobs and investment to Aberdeen and the wider region.”

Who’s paying for it?

The Scottish and UK governments both chipped in £5 million through the multi-partner city region deal.

One also secured £3.1m for the project from the Just Transition Fund in 2022.

Economic development quango Scottish Enterprise is contributing a further £2m.

Stuart Common, managing director at north-east ice-cream firm Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “North-east Scotland produces more than 20% of Scotland’s food and drink output and is home to some of the industry’s most innovative and progressive businesses..

“One SeedPod is going to be a significant asset, enabling ambitious new start-ups to grow and established businesses to drive ahead with product and market development and process innovation.

“That’ll be good news for what is an important industry and the jobs it provides across our communities.”

Bill Dean, managing director of shortbread-maker Dean’s of Huntly, said: “Product and process innovation and customer-focus are really important for the future success of the food manufacturing sector.

One SeedPod is going to give businesses access to commercial facilities, services and industry expertise under one roof, which will help new and established businesses to grow.”