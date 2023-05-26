Work starts on One SeedPod innovation ‘hub’ for north-east food and drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work starts on One SeedPod innovation ‘hub’ for north-east food and drink

£27 million investment expected to drive innovation, productivity, profitability and sustainability

By Keith Findlay
Artist's impression of One SeedPod
One SeedPod, on SRUC's Craibstone Campus, is expected to open late next year. Image: Opportunity North East

Construction work has started for the £27 million One SeedPod centre of north-east food and drink innovation in Aberdeen.

The new facility is on Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC)’s Craibstone campus.

Elgin and Stirling-based Robertson Construction is the main contractor and the building  is expected to open in late 2024.

Local economy boosters

It is one of a number of multi-million-pound projects either completed or taking shape in and around Aberdeen to diversify and boost the region’s economy.

Several of these, including One SeedPod, are led by economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One).

More than 22,000 people in the region  are employed by food and drink firms turning over an estimated £2.2 billion a year.

The hub sits at the heart of this significant food-producing region and will be a national asset for the sector.”

David Kilshaw, chairman, Food Hub (NES)

SeedPod is expected to drive industry growth by helping fledgling and established businesses identify new markets and adopt cutting-edge production technologies.

It is also intended to create an innovative environment for the development of products that meet “burgeoning consumer demand for novel food types”.

Businesses and project partners have hailed it as a game-changer for the industry.

And bosses at One and other stakeholders, including SRUC, say it will help to drive green economic recovery and support the region’s efforts to achieve net-zero goals.

Artist's impression of SeedPod
One SeedPod has been hailed as a game changer for the north-east food and drink industry. Image: Opportunity North East

One set up set up Food Hub (NES) to take the SeedPod project forward.

According to Food Hub (NES) chairman David Kilshaw, the new innovation “hub” will put food and drink businesses “at the forefront” of product and process innovation and low-carbon, high-value manufacturing.

It will also support the development of “premium markets for consumer-led foods of the future”, he said.

‘National asset’

Mr Kilshaw added: “The unique combination of commercial facilities, sector knowledge, insights and expert networks in One SeedPod will stimulate ambition, nurture the next generation of high-growth start-ups, and accelerate scale-up.

“The hub sits at the heart of this significant food-producing region and will be a national asset for the sector.”

‘Major milestone’

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray hailed the project as “a major milestone” for the Aberdeen City Region Deal, which is part-funding it.

Mr Gray added: “SeedPod will support a just transition to net-zero in the north east, helping food and drinks businesses grow, innovate and succeed.”

Scotland Office Minister Lord Offord of Garvel said: “It’s great news that construction is starting.

“This fantastic new facility will boost Scotland’s world-leading food and drinks exports and bring new jobs and investment to Aberdeen and the wider region.”

Who’s paying for it?

The Scottish and UK governments both chipped in £5 million through the multi-partner city region deal.

One also secured £3.1m for the project from the Just Transition Fund in 2022.

Economic development quango Scottish Enterprise is contributing a further £2m.

Artist's impression of how One SeedPod will look inside.
Artist’s impression of how One SeedPod will look inside. Image: Opportunity North East

Stuart Common, managing director at north-east ice-cream firm Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “North-east Scotland produces more than 20% of Scotland’s food and drink output and is home to some of the industry’s most innovative and progressive businesses..

“One SeedPod is going to be a significant asset, enabling ambitious new start-ups to grow and established businesses to drive ahead with product and market development and process innovation.

“That’ll be good news for what is an important industry and the jobs it provides across our communities.”

Stuart Common, of Mackie's of Scotland.
Stuart Common, of Mackie’s of Scotland.

Bill Dean, managing director of shortbread-maker Dean’s of Huntly, said: “Product and process innovation and customer-focus are really important for the future success of the food manufacturing sector.

One SeedPod is going to give businesses access to commercial facilities, services and industry expertise under one roof, which will help new and established businesses to grow.”

