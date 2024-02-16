Inverness woman on how baking passion became sweet treat delivery service

An Inverness woman has used her passion for sweet treats to set up an online postal bake delivery service.

When Louise West went hunting for the perfect birthday cake for her son, she took on the challenge herself.

After her homemade cake saw encouragement and orders from friends and family, she decided to set up Bake Box Highland.

The service offers a range of products, including brownies, shortbread and pizza, which are sent out to customer’s homes.

Louise is also hoping to raise £8,000 through crowdfunding for a vintage van or catering pod in order to take her online business to a physical one.

Buzz for Bake Box Highland owner

Louise said she has always loved to bake and cook, but saw her passion parked when she became a mum in 2009.

However, it was her son who reignited the flame when it came to finding him a birthday cake.

Louise said: “I had an idea of what I wanted for my son’s first birthday cake, so I shopped around.

“Then I realised – I could do this myself. I had one practice cake and then just got stuck in.

“It really just took off from there. Friends and family saw what I’d made an were firing in orders of their own.

“I had people encouraging me to do something more with my talent.”

After going live in October, the business now offers cupcakes and cookies as well as its own bread and pasta.

Louise said it’s given her a new lease of life, feeling a “special buzz” every time she’s in the kitchen.

She added: “I had an accident at work and that’s when I decided it was time to start the postal service.

“It feels amazing, I lie in bed and talk about food with my fiance, I absolutely love what I’m doing.

“I’m always buzzing in the kitchen – it’s just so rewarding.”

Louise received a start-up grant from Business Gateway, helping her to purchase equipment.

Crowdfunding for catering pod

Louise has set up a crowdfunding page in order to purchase a catering pod for the business and is aiming for a target of £8,000.

Louise said: “I’m looking for a vintage vibe, maybe an old classic ambulance – they’re really cool.

“Catering pods are also brilliant so I’m keeping my options open for now.

“The crowdfunding page has been set up and there are different tiers of rewards for donations.”

Donation gifts range from two branded drinks coasters at £8 to a monthly subscription for a year at £300.

Her love of cars has not only helped her to narrow down what she’s after, but also set up her first event.

Louise added: “I have my first ever event in April at a Highland classic cars show.

“I work full-time so it’s about trying to find the moments to promote Bake Box Highland and get some exposure.

“Whether it’s a pod or gazebo – whatever the option is, I’ll be pitched up and ready.”

Business Gateway support

Louise said the support she will be forever grateful for the support she’s received from Business Gateway.

A £1,000 start-up grant as well as advice on business plans have helped her to realise her goals.

Louise said: “Business Gateway has been supporting me from the beginning and without them I may not have even came this far.

“I managed to get a laptop and printer because of the funding and that’s helped to develop Bake Box.”

Business Gateway advisor Dianne Swanepoel said: “Everyone loves a sweet treat at this time of year. Bake Box Highland is on hand with its delicious goodies.

“I’ve really enjoyed supporting Louise over the past year, and watching her vision become a reality.”