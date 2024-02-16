Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M Tauqeer Malik: 100,000 energy job loss claim is hysteria – Labour won’t let the north down

No government - Labour or Tory - would allow such a large number of jobs to go; not now, not ever, writes Aberdeen's Councillor Malik.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce has dubbed the Labour Party 'traitors' for recent energy-related policy changes. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
By M Tauqeer Malik

As Labour’s candidate for Aberdeen South in the forthcoming general election, I have read The Press and Journal’s headlines over the last few days with interest, alongside the hysterical comments from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

I want to put the record straight by saying energy companies and those employed in the energy sector have nothing to fear from an incoming Labour government.

Aberdeen has suffered over the years with a boom and bust economy. What the energy sector asked Labour to do is work with them on the long-term, not the short-term, to bring about transition.

Labour, if given the opportunity, will make Britain a clean-energy superpower. Labour is serious about a proper transition for the North Sea, and jobs will increase, not decrease.

My party will bring forward a publicly-owned energy company that will create jobs. It will invest in clean power roles

Aberdeen is the energy capital of Europe, and that will not change under Labour. The party’s plans will enhance the city’s reputation, because doing nothing means things stay the same. I am confident that everybody in the energy sector wants to see Labour commit to delivering clean energy by 2030.

My party will bring forward a publicly-owned energy company that will create jobs. It will invest in clean power roles. It will incentivise to strengthen supply chains in Aberdeen and the north-east, so that jobs are kept here in Aberdeen instead of being offshored. It will reform the National Grid to accelerate energy projects, and it will support decarbonisation.

No government would allow 100,000 job losses

In case anyone within the energy sector has not noticed, we are in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, and hardworking families right across Aberdeen and the north-east are struggling to pay their bills while the energy sector profits from the war in Ukraine.

Household bills have shot up through financial incompetence by both SNP and Tory governments. On Thursday, we learned that the UK is back in recession.

This hysteria about 100,000 job losses is simply not credible, and discredits the Chamber of Commerce’s position. The suggestion is fantasy, as no government – Labour or Tory – would allow such a large number of jobs to go; not now, not ever.

The north-east has already played a huge role in both the fossil fuel and renewable energy sectors. Image: carlos castilla/Shutterstock

Labour’s slogan is “it’s time for real change”. I say to the energy sector: work with Labour to make that change happen, and to ensure Aberdeen becomes a clean-energy superpower by 2030.

To do nothing and support the status quo will do more untold damage to the energy sector, hasten its demise and ignore climate change.

M Tauqeer Malik is a councillor for Lower Deeside, and Scottish Labour’s general election candidate for Aberdeen South

