Shetland coasteering firm adds motorhome rental to portfolio

A Shetland touring company has acquired a new branch to the business following an investment of more than £45,000.

Sea Shetland, run by Adam Tait and Michael Arthur, has added Explore Shetland to its portfolio – thanks to a new investor.

The coasteering firm offers a bespoke experience to clients looking to explore Shetland’s islands and coastline.

The pair, who are both National Coasteering Charter guides, have more than 20 years of coaching and teaching experience between them.

Sea Shetland adding motorhome was always part of the plan, says owner

Adam said the addition of Explore Shetland and its motorhome was always a thought in the long-term business plan.

He said: “I met Michael through work as a social worker and told him I was going out coasteering one day.

“He said he wanted to come along and the rest is history. We had a chat while out and it was so inspiring.

“We took the investment, upwards of £45,000, to essentially buy Explore Shetland.

“It’s a top of the range motorhome and something which was in the long-term business plan.

“Coasteering is the main part of the business and the busiest by far and the motorhome coincides nicely with what we already do.”

Coasteering is the act of navigating a rocky coastline by walking, scrambling, jumping and swimming.

The business also offers rental equipment such as surfboards, paddleboards and accessory equipment.

Adam said the response has been a lot better than he was expecting, with an extremely busy tourist season last year.

He added: “I thought it would probably take a while to get going and we would see some slow growth.

“But especially with the Tall Ships happening in Shetland last year, it exploded. We crammed in way over 50 tours in the summer season.”

The new acquisition will offer clients the dual benefit of convenient tour access and comfortable accommodation through motorhome rental.

Business Gateway support and future plans

Adam wants to “keep pushing and expanding” the business after seeing the significant growth.

He has also praised Business Gateway, which has supported Sea Shetland since its launch in 2022, for its “huge help”.

Adam said: “We’re looking at adding more and more adventure activities and hopefully a few more motorhomes as well.

“We are in a stronger position now thanks to Business Gateway.”

Business Gateway helped the pair in accessing a start-up grant, allowing them to further establish the business.

Business Gateway advisor Jeff Gaskell said: “It is fantastic to see the impressive growth Sea Shetland has experienced in a short space of time.”