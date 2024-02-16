Shetland coasteering firm adds motorhome rental to portfolio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland coasteering firm adds motorhome rental to portfolio

The firm has seen an investment of £45,000.

By Alex Banks
Adam Tait and Michael Arthur run the coasteering business together. Image: Sea Shetland
Adam Tait and Michael Arthur run the coasteering business together. Image: Sea Shetland

A Shetland touring company has acquired a new branch to the business following an investment of more than £45,000.

Sea Shetland, run by Adam Tait and Michael Arthur, has added Explore Shetland to its portfolio – thanks to a new investor.

The coasteering firm offers a bespoke experience to clients looking to explore Shetland’s islands and coastline.

The pair, who are both National Coasteering Charter guides, have more than 20 years of coaching and teaching experience between them.

Sea Shetland adding motorhome was always part of the plan, says owner

Adam said the addition of Explore Shetland and its motorhome was always a thought in the long-term business plan.

He said: “I met Michael through work as a social worker and told him I was going out coasteering one day.

“He said he wanted to come along and the rest is history. We had a chat while out and it was so inspiring.

“We took the investment, upwards of £45,000, to essentially buy Explore Shetland.

“It’s a top of the range motorhome and something which was in the long-term business plan.

“Coasteering is the main part of the business and the busiest by far and the motorhome coincides nicely with what we already do.”

Sea Shetland crammed in more than 50 coasteering tours last summer. Image: BIG Partnership

Coasteering is the act of navigating a rocky coastline by walking, scrambling, jumping and swimming.

The business also offers rental equipment such as surfboards, paddleboards and accessory equipment.

Adam said the response has been a lot better than he was expecting, with an extremely busy tourist season last year.

He added: “I thought it would probably take a while to get going and we would see some slow growth.

“But especially with the Tall Ships happening in Shetland last year, it exploded. We crammed in way over 50 tours in the summer season.”

The new acquisition will offer clients the dual benefit of convenient tour access and comfortable accommodation through motorhome rental.

Business Gateway support and future plans

Adam wants to “keep pushing and expanding” the business after seeing the significant growth.

He has also praised Business Gateway, which has supported Sea Shetland since its launch in 2022, for its “huge help”.

Adam said: “We’re looking at adding more and more adventure activities and hopefully a few more motorhomes as well.

Swimming is part of the coasteering experience. Image: BIG Partnership

“We are in a stronger position now thanks to Business Gateway.”

Business Gateway helped the pair in accessing a start-up grant, allowing them to further establish the business.

Business Gateway advisor Jeff Gaskell said: “It is fantastic to see the impressive growth Sea Shetland has experienced in a short space of time.”

