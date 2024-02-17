Inverness cafe owner on new competition, cocktails and community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness cafe owner on new competition, cocktails and community

The Church Street shop sells doughnuts by day and cocktails by night.

By Alex Banks
The owner Nicole Mclennan and supervisor Igor Faggion with some of the doughnuts Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The owner Nicole Mclennan and supervisor Igor Faggion with some of the doughnuts Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An Inverness shop which sells doughnuts by day and cocktails by night will continue to thrive despite sweet treat competition says its owner.

Perk Coffee & Doughnuts on Church Street is run by Nicole Mclennan.

The cafe also operates as a cocktail bar – offering mini doughnuts and dessert-like cocktails.

Nicole will continue to focus on keeping standards high at her eatery and isn’t worried about the addition of a Krispy Kreme on High Street.

Perk Coffee & Doughnuts offers something unique in Inverness, says owner

Nicole has seen her business grow year-on-year with its unique double-up of doughnuts and drinks adding to the success.

She said: “Perk has come a long way in its five-and-a-bit years – I had to teach myself how to run a business.

“I also wasn’t much of a baker at the beginning but it’s safe to say I am now.

“What we offer is different to anyone else and I wish Krispy Kreme the best – we’re two different products.

Nicole Mclennan who owns Perk Coffee alongside supervisor Igor Faggion. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The way I’ve always done it is to focus on ourselves – where we can improve, where we’re thriving. As long as we do that we’ll continue to see a success.”

Nicole’s plan to add a “proper artisan coffee shop” to Inverness has been met with “overwhelming support” since the very start.

She said: “I would genuinely say the summer is full of tourists but we’re driven by our local community.

“The regulars are something else, we treat them like family – after all they’re here week on week.”

How the hunt for a decent flat white is behind the business

After studying criminology at university, Nicole came home and was on the hunt for a decent coffee in the capital of the Highlands.

She said: “I was planning to save cash and move to New Zealand, but life had a different plan.

“I couldn’t find a decent flat white in Inverness – my friend, who has his own business, said just open your own shop.

“After planting the seed with some investors they said yes to helping to fund my business.

“I never had the cash myself, it wasn’t the plan at all – but I had a unique pull and I love doughnuts.”

Nicole wasn’t a baker before opening Perk, but said it’d be fair to say she is now. She spent weeks on books and videos and started making doughnuts.

Nicole added: “I couldn’t find any chefs so I decided it’s going to have to be me.

“There were hundreds and hundreds of bad ones before I made a good one.

“Running a business isn’t what I expected it to be at all. I’m lucky to have my sister who has been with me since the start.

“We sometimes work 16-18 hours shift, it’s a huge graft. You barely fall asleep and then all of a sudden it’s time to be back in the kitchen.”

Adding a cocktail twist

Nicole has experience managing bars and restaurants and said the cocktail side of Perk Coffee & Doughnuts made “complete sense”.

She said: “We’re in the centre of town and close at 3pm – it felt like a wasted opportunity.

“As a dessert specialist in Inverness, why not tie in cocktails and doughnuts?

A selection of doughnuts available at Perk Coffee & Doughnuts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s been running for just over a year and has seen a lot of success so far.”

The cocktail bar opened for the first time in September 2022, with the team serving up espresso martinis – made using coffee from Scottish firm Dear Green.

Mini doughnuts, dessert-like cocktails, including a Biscoff martini, and mini doughnut bites are available.

