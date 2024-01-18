Doughnut lover queued 10 hours overnight in snow to win year’s supply of Krispy Kreme as Inverness store opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doughnut lover queued 10 hours overnight in snow to win year’s supply of Krispy Kreme as Inverness store opens

The 36-year-old bagged the prize after travelling by bus from Fort William to wait in line from midnight until 10am.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Kelly Anderson, from Fort William, with her free dozen doughnuts after waiting for 10 hours outside before the opening of the Inverness Krispy Kreme shop. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A woman who queued for 10 hours in the snow outside the new Krispy Kreme shop in Inverness has won a year’s supply of doughnuts.

Kelly Anderson, 36, arrived in Inverness at midnight after she took a bus from Fort William and went straight to the new store.

“I brought a chair with me, so I have just been sitting here all night,” she told the P&J at 9am, one hour before the opening.

Her passion for Krispy Kreme doughnuts made the 10-hour wait in the cold worthwhile, while an amber weather warning for snow remains in force in the Highlands.

Kelly Anderson was shivering moments before the opening of the new Krispy Kreme store in Inverness High Street.<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ms Anderson, who was shivering for the whole time she spoke to us, said: “It was not too cold before 5am, but then it started to snow and the temperature plunged to –4C.”

The brave doughnut lover continued: “That was the worst time, and I was tempted to go home, but I decided to stay since I had made it that far.”

She explained that only three other people came overnight to try getting the sugary award.

“One person came at 1am and sat for 2 hours but then decided it was too cold and went home. There was also someone at 3:30am and at 6:30am but since they saw I was already here; they also left,” she said.

Fort William woman wins a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts

The much-awaited moment arrived as the first Krispy Kreme shop in the Highlands opened its doors at 10am.

Finally, Kelly made her triumphant entrance into the warm shop and received a dozen free doughnuts and a golden ticket, which entitles her to a dozen free doughnuts a month for a year.

Kelly Anderson will be entitled to 12 free doughnuts a month for a year. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She said: “I’m excited to try new flavours. Krispy Kreme’s are the only doughnuts I eat.”

But she will not eat all the 144 doughnuts, as she is planning to share them with her friends.

She explained: “I am a volunteer at the Lochaber Food Bank in Fort William and I will take some for the other volunteers.

“My friends like them quite a bit too so I am going to take a pile home to share.”

Manager Mike Pyper inaugurates the new Krispy Kreme store in Inverness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

New Inverness Krispy Kreme will be ‘good for the city’

Mike Pyper, manager at the new Krispy Kreme shop in Inverness, said that he was delighted for Ms Anderson.

He said: “I’m delighted for her; I would have done the same. It shows how exciting people are about what’s happening.”

He also told the P&J he is “over the moon” with the opening of the store.

Krispy Kreme manager Mike Pyper and year’s supply winner Kelly Anderson outside the shop. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Pyper said: I am so excited. This is very good for the city of Inverness and the High Street.

“It has also boosted the creation of jobs as we have a team of 10 employees.”

