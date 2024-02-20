Strike dates set for Aberdeen Bristow helicopter workers as union says ‘enough is enough’

A number of strike dates have been announced for Bristow helicopter workers next month.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said staff had “endured years of pay cuts and freezes and are now saying enough is enough”.

The March dates come after a vote which saw 96.31% back industrial action against the flight operator.

The workers, who include pilots, technical crew, winch paramedics and winch operators, are pursuing the action in a dispute over pay.

It’s understood several different cohorts of pilots and crew will be taking part in the action at certain times during days according to their job and base.

Bristow strike action ‘won’t prevent responding to urgent calls’

Bristow has bases in Sumburgh and Norwich as well as Aberdeen and provides search and rescue (SAR) operations for the coastguard in addition to operating heli transport flights for offshore workers.

Concerns had been raised over the impact the industrial action could have on SAR operations.

However, Bristow has said it will “not allow any strike action to prevent us responding to urgent calls from people in need alongside our other partners across the UK”.

BALPA general secretary Amy Leversidge said: “Our members in Bristow Helicopters, have endured years of pay cuts and freezes and are now saying enough is enough.

“These pilots and technical crew (winch paramedics and winch operators), operate in some of the most treacherous conditions providing vital search and rescue services and transporting workers to the oil and gas rigs in the North Sea.

“They have remained loyal to Bristow in difficult times, and now the company is booming, and oil and gas is raking in record profits, it is wholly unreasonable to expect them to remain on austerity pay.

“Bristow’s management has failed to listen to employees and offer a decent pay deal. We have repeatedly opened the door for them to come forward with a revised offer, but it just hasn’t come.

“We strongly urge Bristow to start listening to what their workers are telling them loud and clear- to get back to the bargaining table with BALPA with a fair and reasonable pay offer, to prevent further escalation in this dispute.”

Dates for action

The industrial action is due to take place:

Sunday 3rd – Tuesday 5th March

Monday 11th – Wednesday 13th March

Monday 18th – Wednesday 20th March

Monday 25th – Wednesday 27th March

Bristow has a contract until December 2026 to provide SAR operations for His Majesty’s Coastguard. Around 360 people are employed via this contract, according to Bristow’s website, and are mobilised from 10 SAR helicopter bases across the UK.

A Bristow spokesman said: “We are disappointed by BALPA’s decision to move ahead with industrial action, which comes despite our ongoing participation in open and constructive discussions.

“We have been working closely with our customers, partners and other key stakeholders over several weeks to develop detailed and comprehensive mitigation plans for our offshore energy services and search and rescue operations in the event BALPA proceeds with strike action.

“These plans will ensure our continued response to emergency taskings on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in our life-saving search and rescue function.

“We will not allow any strike action to prevent us responding to urgent calls from people in need alongside our other partners across the UK.

“We remain committed to the process of talks with the aim of finding a sustainable and fair agreement and avoiding the inevitable disruption caused by strike action.”