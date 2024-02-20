Strike dates set for Aberdeen Bristow helicopter workers as union says ‘enough is enough’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Strike dates set for Aberdeen Bristow helicopter workers as union says ‘enough is enough’

96.31% of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) members voted in favour of industrial action against the flight operator.

By Kelly Wilson
A Bristow Sikorsky S-92 helicopter.
A Bristow Sikorsky S-92 helicopter.

A number of strike dates have been announced for Bristow helicopter workers next month.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said staff had “endured years of pay cuts and freezes and are now saying enough is enough”.

The March dates come after a vote which saw 96.31% back industrial action against the flight operator.

The workers, who include pilots, technical crew, winch paramedics and winch operators, are pursuing the action in a dispute over pay.

It’s understood several different cohorts of pilots and crew will be taking part in the action at certain times during days according to their job and base.

Bristow strike action ‘won’t prevent responding to urgent calls’

Bristow has bases in Sumburgh and Norwich as well as Aberdeen and provides search and rescue (SAR) operations for the coastguard in addition to operating heli transport flights for offshore workers.

Concerns had been raised over the impact the industrial action could have on SAR operations.

However, Bristow has said it will “not allow any strike action to prevent us responding to urgent calls from people in need alongside our other partners across the UK”.

BALPA general secretary Amy Leversidge said: “Our members in Bristow Helicopters, have endured years of pay cuts and freezes and are now saying enough is enough.

Bristow helicopter
Bristow helicopter crews have voted for strike action saying “enough is enough”. Image: Bristow

“These pilots and technical crew (winch paramedics and winch operators), operate in some of the most treacherous conditions providing vital search and rescue services and transporting workers to the oil and gas rigs in the North Sea.

“They have remained loyal to Bristow in difficult times, and now the company is booming, and oil and gas is raking in record profits, it is wholly unreasonable to expect them to remain on austerity pay.

“Bristow’s management has failed to listen to employees and offer a decent pay deal. We have repeatedly opened the door for them to come forward with a revised offer, but it just hasn’t come.

“We strongly urge Bristow to start listening to what their workers are telling them loud and clear- to get back to the bargaining table with BALPA with a fair and reasonable pay offer, to prevent further escalation in this dispute.”

Dates for action

The industrial action is due to take place:

  • Sunday 3rd – Tuesday 5th March
  • Monday 11th – Wednesday 13th March
  • Monday 18th – Wednesday 20th March
  • Monday 25th – Wednesday 27th March

Bristow has a contract until December 2026 to provide SAR operations for His Majesty’s Coastguard. Around 360 people are employed via this contract, according to Bristow’s website, and are mobilised from 10 SAR helicopter bases across the UK.

A Bristow spokesman said: “We are disappointed by BALPA’s decision to move ahead with industrial action, which comes despite our ongoing participation in open and constructive discussions.

A Bristows search and rescue helicopter goes through its paces at the Inverness search and rescue base.
A Bristows search and rescue helicopter goes through its paces at the Inverness search and rescue base.

“We have been working closely with our customers, partners and other key stakeholders over several weeks to develop detailed and comprehensive mitigation plans for our offshore energy services and search and rescue operations in the event BALPA proceeds with strike action.

“These plans will ensure our continued response to emergency taskings on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in our life-saving search and rescue function.

“We will not allow any strike action to prevent us responding to urgent calls from people in need alongside our other partners across the UK.

“We remain committed to the process of talks with the aim of finding a sustainable and fair agreement and avoiding the inevitable disruption caused by strike action.”

More from Business

Harestone Tyrone sold for the top price of 22,000gns to Oakchurch.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais storm ahead with strong commercial average
Superdry shares lifted on reports a US investor is in talks with the group’s founder over a possible takeover move (Ian West/PA)
Superdry shares rise as founder holds talks with US investor
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said that the UK’s recession is ‘very weak’, but signalled that inflation does not need to reach 2% before the Bank starts cutting interest rates (Justin Tallis/PA)
UK recession ‘weak’ and rates may be cut before inflation hits 2% – Bailey
Sale leader at 37,000gns was Denizes Nugget 22 from the Barlow family, Lancashire.
Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals reach 37,000gns with record February average
Finlarg Boss from the McNees made 14,000gns.
Finlarg tops inaugural sale of Luings in Stirling at 14,000gns
Raymond Kennedy of United Auctions sold the Harestone females.
Harestone heifers reach 20,000gns at reduction sale
A new account aimed at Generation Z adults taking their first step into investing has been created by Lloyds Bank (Yui Mok/PA)
Lloyds Bank creates new account aimed at budding Gen-Z investors
Lord David Cameron’s government reportedly knew the Post Office dropped a probe that may have helped wrongly-accused subpostmasters prove there were flaws in the Horizon accounting software (Stoyan Nenov/PA)
Cameron government knew Post Office dropped probe into Horizon IT flaws – report
Springfield's Dykes of Gray development in Dundee.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties suffers 70% profits plunge
The Holiday Inn Hotel near Heathrow Airport, London. Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has seen full-year earnings rise to more than one billion US dollars (£794 million) for the first time in its history thanks to booming travel demand (Steve Parsons/PA)
Holiday Inn owner pledges bumper shareholder returns after record earnings