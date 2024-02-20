Harestone heifers reach 20,000gns at reduction sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harestone heifers reach 20,000gns at reduction sale

The entire crop of 2021/2022-born Harestone heifers averaged £7,570.

By Pat Wilson
Raymond Kennedy of United Auctions sold the Harestone females.
Charolais females from the Harestone heifer reduction sale sold to a top of 20,000gns.

No fewer than five females sold for five-figure sums for the Barclay family from Aberdeenshire to leave an overall average of £7,570.

Sale leader was July 2021-born Harestone Spice – the first homozygous polled female the Barclays have ever bred.

French genetics on both sides, her full brother Harestone Sharpshooter was exported to France last year for what is believed to be a European record for a polled Charolais of £20,000.

Homozygous polled female sells to Southern Ireland

Her dam Helene is regarded as the best polled cow the Barclay family has ever seen and she has sold sons for £20,000, £16,000 and £10,000.

Spice was bought by Southern Irish father and son duo John and Ronan Tuohy from Co Clare.

The second top price of 14,000gns was paid for 28-month-old embryo bred Harestone Singsong.

She is bred out of Harestone Jean, which was an embryo bought from France, and by Goldies Oasis.

Second top price of 14,000gns sold to Sportsmans

A full sister to 30,000gns Harestone San Diego, she sold to Charlie Boden of the Sportsmans herd, Cheshire.

The hammer fell twice at 11,000gns for two more females including August 2021-born Harestone Sophia.

She is a full sister to Spartacus, which sold last February in Stirling for 18,000gns, and is by Major, out of Valeriane.

This one heads to Ireland with Claire Ferries from Newtonards, Co Down.

The other at 11,000gns, Harestone Symphony, was knocked down to Donald MacPherson, Baldersbury Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

Two realise 11,000gns

This 28-month-old female is also by Goldies Oasis, out of Harestone Oberon.

Michael Barlow, of Denzies Simmentals, Preston, paid 10,000gns for Harestone Sybil.

This August 2021-born female is by the 40,000gns Maerdy Newman, out of Harestone Layla.

At 9,000gns, was Harestone Selina, to Smith and Sons, Logan Farm, Lanarkshire, while two made 8,000gns including Harestone Starlight to Duncan MacGregor, Burnhead, Kilsyth, and Harestone Tinseltits to Stephen Allardyce, East Town, Tarland.

Several other females sold within the 7,000gns bracket.

