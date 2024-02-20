Harestone heifers reach 20,000gns at reduction sale

Charolais females from the Harestone heifer reduction sale sold to a top of 20,000gns.

No fewer than five females sold for five-figure sums for the Barclay family from Aberdeenshire to leave an overall average of £7,570.

Sale leader was July 2021-born Harestone Spice – the first homozygous polled female the Barclays have ever bred.

French genetics on both sides, her full brother Harestone Sharpshooter was exported to France last year for what is believed to be a European record for a polled Charolais of £20,000.

Homozygous polled female sells to Southern Ireland

Her dam Helene is regarded as the best polled cow the Barclay family has ever seen and she has sold sons for £20,000, £16,000 and £10,000.

Spice was bought by Southern Irish father and son duo John and Ronan Tuohy from Co Clare.

The second top price of 14,000gns was paid for 28-month-old embryo bred Harestone Singsong.

She is bred out of Harestone Jean, which was an embryo bought from France, and by Goldies Oasis.

Second top price of 14,000gns sold to Sportsmans

A full sister to 30,000gns Harestone San Diego, she sold to Charlie Boden of the Sportsmans herd, Cheshire.

The hammer fell twice at 11,000gns for two more females including August 2021-born Harestone Sophia.

She is a full sister to Spartacus, which sold last February in Stirling for 18,000gns, and is by Major, out of Valeriane.

This one heads to Ireland with Claire Ferries from Newtonards, Co Down.

The other at 11,000gns, Harestone Symphony, was knocked down to Donald MacPherson, Baldersbury Hill, Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

Two realise 11,000gns

This 28-month-old female is also by Goldies Oasis, out of Harestone Oberon.

Michael Barlow, of Denzies Simmentals, Preston, paid 10,000gns for Harestone Sybil.

This August 2021-born female is by the 40,000gns Maerdy Newman, out of Harestone Layla.

At 9,000gns, was Harestone Selina, to Smith and Sons, Logan Farm, Lanarkshire, while two made 8,000gns including Harestone Starlight to Duncan MacGregor, Burnhead, Kilsyth, and Harestone Tinseltits to Stephen Allardyce, East Town, Tarland.

Several other females sold within the 7,000gns bracket.