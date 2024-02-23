Weighing up energy security, transition and investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Weighing up energy security, transition and investment

In 2024 the energy sector is facing a spaghetti junction of pathways, decision gates and options in a delicate balance between traditional energy sources and the imperative to transition towards renewables.

Presented by AAB Group
AAB Group
WHICH WAY?: The energy sector is facing a spaghetti junction of paths towards sustainable energy solutions.

As the world tries to tackle the need for sustainable energy solutions, finding an acceptable equilibrium between energy security and this transition is paramount.

In the UK, arguably more than ever before, the sector’s stability is heavily reliant on the need for consistent political leadership and clear energy and fiscal policies, as these provide businesses with the essential certainty and confidence needed to invest.

Energy security remains a top priority for the UK and most countries globally, especially as geopolitical tensions present ever increasing challenges, demands and uncertainties. Traditional energy sources still play a crucial role in meeting global energy demands. However, the urgency to mitigate climate change necessitates a shift towards cleaner alternatives over an achievable and realistic timeframe. This transition requires careful planning, selection and investment in a broad and diverse basket of sources, ranging from the established through to emerging and the futuristic.

Callum Gray, Corporate Finance Partner, AAB Group

Consistency in policy making and regulatory frameworks is essential for fostering an attractive investment environment that encourages both domestic and international players, rewards competition and creates stability.  When governments provide clarity on energy and fiscal policies, businesses in a global market can make informed decisions and allocate resources effectively. This stability encourages long-term investment in a harmonised and transitioning blend of traditional and renewable energy infrastructure.

An encouraging and very notable trend in the energy sector is the increasing attention for investment in critical engineering infrastructure. This is a trend that is led by the largest global private equity firms, such as Blackrock who are recognising the potential for significant returns driven by the unstoppable drive for decarbonisation and digitalisation. As the world moves towards cleaner energy sources and embraces digital technologies, investments in engineering infrastructure become indispensable.

In our own back yard, the UK is developing a strong portfolio of renewable technology platforms with investments committed and deployed into CCS, hydrogen, on and offshore wind, battery storage, wave & tidal and clean fuel projects.

Renewable projects have certainly been influential in the decision making of many active acquirers in the space as they seek to expand their service offering. Notable completed transactions include Storegga, the decarbonisation project developer, closing its fourth funding round, raising additional investment from existing shareholders GIC and Macquarie together with fresh investment from ADNOC.  SCF Partners acquiring the engineering and procurement specialist Global E&C from Roy MacGregor’s Global Energy Group.

Post completion, Global E&C is part of the newly formed decarbonisation platform, D2Zero whic also includes Hydrasun, Score Group, Fuel Cell Systems and Powerstar. In addition, RSK acquired the engineering house PD&MS and CCS specialist Axis Well Technology facilitating exits from their respective PE firms, Inflexion and Elysian Capital.

In amongst arguably the biggest global issues of conflict and climate change, the energy sector’s role in driving sustainable development and fostering global stability cannot be overstated. By balancing energy security with the transition to renewables, investing in critical engineering infrastructure, and providing consistency in political leadership and policy frameworks, nations can navigate the complexities of the upstream energy sector effectively.

The spaghetti junction facing the energy sector in 2024, includes the need to balance energy security and transition to renewables. Consistent political leadership and clear energy policies are essential for providing businesses with the certainty and confidence needed to invest.

The scale of private equity investment in critical engineering infrastructure reflects an unstoppable trend of decarbonisation and digitalisation. As the UK elections and global challenges, ensuring certainty and confidence in the energy sector is paramount for driving sustainable development and global stability.

Head over to the website to find out more.

More from Business

A prize pot of £500 is for grabs in this year's fencing competition.
Entries welcome for NSA Scotsheep fencing competition
Divestment paperwork
Is it the right time to divest?
Acumen Employee Benefits team
Due diligence – the central role for employee benefits
Standard Chartered has become the latest banking firm to post higher profits (Yui Mok/PA)
Standard Chartered to hand billions to shareholders as profits rise
Ofgem said the drop would see energy prices reach their lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 (PA)
Household energy bills to fall to lowest point in two years from April 1
There is a growing workforce crisis in nursing, the RCN says (Jeff Moore/PA)
Government urged to make extra payments to stop nursing staff leaving NHS
Nick Dalgarno, of Piper Sandler, next to North Sea oil and gas installation.
Nick Dalgarno: When will politicians start acting like grown-ups?
Stewart Milne Homes sign
Exclusive: Stewart Milne Group went bust owing more than £350 million
Under-25s are to face a maximum £2 stake, while adults aged 25 and over will see a £5 limit from September (Alamy/PA)
New maximum online slots stakes ‘a landmark moment’ for gambling reform
Stubborn inflation is limiting household spending, figures suggest (Ben Birchall/PA)
Consumer confidence stalls after months of positivity