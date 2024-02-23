Is it the right time to divest?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Is it the right time to divest?

Mattie McGuire, associate, CMS Aberdeen Corporate Team, shares some tips to ensure a successful divestment.

Presented by CMS
Corporate divestitures are now a fundamental part of corporate strategy, undertaken on a “proactive” rather than a “reactive” basis, with executives divesting non-core or underperforming assets to unlock value, increase portfolio profitability, and enhance organisational efficiency.

However, divestitures can be tricky as they usually require assets which are deeply integrated in the organisation to be disentangled and sold, listed or “spun out”. Here we provide some useful tips on how to execute a successful divestment.

Mattie McGuire, associate, Aberdeen Corporate Team, CMS
Why Divest?

Divestitures, also known as demergers, are transactions in which a company sells or spins off part of its business to another entity. They can be a powerful tool for creating shareholder value so long as they are carefully planned and well-executed. The most common reasons for undertaking a divestiture are to improve operational efficiency, improve liquidity within the group (e.g. as an opportunity to “cash out” on non-core assets), and in response to regulatory or geopolitical concerns.

What is Being Divested?

Divestitures involve complex legal, financial, operational, and organisational elements. Even if businesses are legally separate, they may be operationally intertwined. It is therefore essential, before effecting a divestiture (usually at the portfolio evaluation stage), to identify what form of divestiture is deliverable and which businesses, processes, assets, systems and entities are capable of being sold or spun out.

If a business is to be sold or listed, executives are also faced with the challenge of communicating the value of the assets to be carved not only to prospective buyers and investors, but also internal and external stakeholders, such as employees, customers, suppliers, regulators, and shareholders. Having a clear understanding of the assets being divested at an early stage is imperative in developing an effective communication strategy.

The Structure of Divestitures

Divestitures can take many forms and are generally distinguished by whether the shareholders of the parent will own the shares in the divested business unit or entity, and whether the divested entity is to be sold or listed on public markets.

Once the structure of the divestiture has been decided upon, the legal steps required to effect the divestiture may involve a series of distributions, capital reductions, share transfers, liquidations or schemes of arrangements. There is no substitute for good legal and tax advice as the structuring may be complex, the steps numerous and resources required extensive.

Conclusion

Divestitures can be a source of competitive advantage for companies that want to optimise their performance and growth. With dealmaking sentiment more optimistic in Aberdeen, we expect to see an uptick in divestitures in 2024 as executives seek to manage portfolios and focus their attentions on better performing assets.

With the resources of over 700 corporate lawyers in over 42 countries, over 120 of whom are based in the UK, CMS can advise you in all aspects of your Mergers & Acquisition transactions.

 

