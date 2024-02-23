Entries welcome for NSA Scotsheep fencing competition

Entries are now open for NSA Scotsheep’s fencing competition which will take place at the biennial event on Wednesday June 5.

The event, hosted by the Hamilton family of Aikengall Farm, Innerwick, Dunbar, with Virgin Money as major sponsor, is set to feature a variety of seminars, demonstrations, competitions and almost 200 trade stands.

The return of the fencing competition will give Scotland’s professional contractors the chance to put their skills to the test against their fellow contractors and demonstrate the advantages of good quality fence erection.

With a prize pot of £500 up for grabs and sponsored by Bryce Suma Post Drivers, the teams of two will have three and a half hours to erect a section of high tensile stock netting approximately 60-70m in length, with two end straining posts and a slight turn towards one end.

All materials sponsored by Robertson Timber and Tornado Wire will be provided including netting, line wire, barbed wire and timber, as well as staples, fasteners, nails and other requisites within the finished fence.

No wire joining accessories will be allowed and all wires must be tied and joined using knots.

Competitors are responsible for providing all their own tools and only handheld tools are permitted, including petrol driven augers and chainsaws but excluding all vehicle mounted equipment.

Closing date for entries is Friday April 5 but team numbers are limited due to space restrictions so competing teams will be selected on a first come, first serve basis.

Entry costs £20 per team including VAT, and includes two competitor entry tickets to the event as well as breakfast and lunch vouchers.

There will be a trophy and Bryce Suma Pinch bar awarded to the winning team along with £300, while the second prize duo will win £150 and third prize pair will take home £50.

Competition timetable

9-9.30am Registration and breakfast at the fencing competition marquee

10.30am Competition starts

2pm Competition finishes

3.30pm Prize giving and award ceremony on the main stage in the seminar building

Further information on the fencing competition is available from the organiser – Euan Emslie on euanemslie053@gmail.com – or on the NSA website.