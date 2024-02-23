Entries welcome for NSA Scotsheep fencing competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entries welcome for NSA Scotsheep fencing competition

The event takes place on Wednesday June 5 at Aikengall Farm.

By Katrina Macarthur
A prize pot of £500 is for grabs in this year's fencing competition.
Entries are now open for NSA Scotsheep’s fencing competition which will take place at the biennial event on Wednesday June 5.

The event, hosted by the Hamilton family of Aikengall Farm, Innerwick, Dunbar, with Virgin Money as major sponsor, is set to feature a variety of seminars, demonstrations, competitions and almost 200 trade stands.

The return of the fencing competition will give Scotland’s professional contractors the chance to put their skills to the test against their fellow contractors and demonstrate the advantages of good quality fence erection.

With a prize pot of £500 up for grabs and sponsored by Bryce Suma Post Drivers, the teams of two will have three and a half hours to erect a section of high tensile stock netting approximately 60-70m in length, with two end straining posts and a slight turn towards one end.

All materials sponsored by Robertson Timber and Tornado Wire will be provided including netting, line wire, barbed wire and timber, as well as staples, fasteners, nails and other requisites within the finished fence.

No wire joining accessories will be allowed and all wires must be tied and joined using knots.

Competitors are responsible for providing all their own tools and only handheld tools are permitted, including petrol driven augers and chainsaws but excluding all vehicle mounted equipment.

Closing date for entries is Friday April 5 but team numbers are limited due to space restrictions so competing teams will be selected on a first come, first serve basis.

Entry costs £20 per team including VAT, and includes two competitor entry tickets to the event as well as breakfast and lunch vouchers.

There will be a trophy and Bryce Suma Pinch bar awarded to the winning team along with £300, while the second prize duo will win £150 and third prize pair will take home £50.

Competition timetable

9-9.30am Registration and breakfast at the fencing competition marquee

10.30am Competition starts

2pm Competition finishes

3.30pm Prize giving and award ceremony on the main stage in the seminar building

Further information on the fencing competition is available from the organiser – Euan Emslie on euanemslie053@gmail.com – or on the NSA website.

