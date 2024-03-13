Aberdeenshire bakery rolls into Dundee with new acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire bakery rolls into Dundee with new acquisition

It's the first location outside the north-east for the family baker.

By Kelly Wilson
Murdoch Allan managing director Paul Allan says the acquisition will create new job opportunities in Dundee and play a key role in further expansion across Scotland. Image: Korero
Aberdeenshire-based family baker Murdoch Allan has bought Teviotdale Bakery in Dundee as it looks towards expansion across Scotland.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see the existing eight members of staff remain in a job and a further 10 new roles created.

Teviotdale Bakery, on South Road, has been owned by Graham Cuthbert and his family since 1978 and has an annual turnover in excess of £1 million.

Murdoch Allan said the acquisition was a “significant step forward” as it marks the first location outside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the Hatton-headquartered business.

Creating new jobs at Teviotdale Bakery

The company currently has six bakery outlets and supplies most of Scotland’s main supermarkets.

Teviotdale will be renamed to Murdoch Allan and customers will be introduced to new products.

Murdoch Allan managing director Paul Allan said: “We have huge respect for the team at Teviotdale Bakery and we are excited to expand our family business to offer Scotland the highest quality bakery goods.

“We know ourselves that employees become an extended part of the family in businesses like ours.

Murdoch Allan is well known for its Aberdeen butteries.

“That is why we are pleased that this acquisition will retain the jobs of eight members of staff and we will also be creating new job opportunities as part of our expansion plans.”

Murdoch Allan, which employs 150 staff, has been in business for three decades. It has bakeries in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh, Turriff, Hatton, Peterhead and Mintlaw.

In 2015, famous Aberdeen bakery Thains became part of the Murdoch Allan family portfolio.

The company already supplies Asda, Aldi, Co-op Local, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s with its sought-after Aberdeen butteries, morning rolls and other baked goods.

Murdoch Allan history

Murdoch Allan started in 1991, when Murdoch and Caroline Allan bought Reid’s bakery in Fraserburgh.

The firm then acquired Robb’s bakery in Strichen, famous for its oatcakes and butter biscuits.

Paul Allan pictured at the Hatton bakery in 2013. Image: Duncan Brown

Product ranges increased, as did supplies to corner shops and independent supermarkets.

In 2002, with the long-established Simmers factory in Hatton due for closure by owners United Biscuits, a deal was reached with the help of then local MP Alex Salmond and local councillors for Murdoch Allan to take over the factory and maintain production in the village.

As a result, local jobs were safeguarded and turnover virtually doubled overnight.