Aberdeenshire bakery says difficult decision to close Peterhead cafe has doubled sales

An award-winning Aberdeenshire bakery has doubled the turnover of its Peterhead shop in the last 12 months after moving location.

Murdoch Allan said it has also has seen footfall increase by more than 3,000 customers every month.

The outlet made the decision to move less than 165 ft from Broad Street to Chapel Street as well as closing its cafe a year ago.

The firm has other outlets in Hatton, Mintlaw, Fraserburgh, Turriff and Aberdeen.

Difficult decision made sweet success in Peterhead

Managing director Paul Allan said moving its Peterhead shop and closing the cafe wasn’t an easy decision but feels it was the right one.

The Hatton-based bakery has seen overall turnover increase by 20% in the last year which has allowed it to also expand its workforce from 145 to 160 people.

He said: “Peterhead is such an important part of our heritage. Closing the café and moving the bakery wasn’t a decision that we made lightly.

“The new premises has been completely refitted with state-of-the-art facilities and a modern experience for our customers and staff alike.”

Paul said it has had a “fantastic response” from customers at the Chapel Street shop.

More than 1,500 Aberdeen butteries as well as 450 yum yums and 1,000 Aberdeen pies are sold every week.

Murdoch Allan team spirit

Meanwhile Paul and his wife Katrina have seen more success recently after the launch of their own premium vodka and gin brand Still Spirited.

Their single malt vodka and gin are produced within the Murdoch Allan bakery headquarters in Hatton.

Paul said: “Between Murdoch Allan and Still Spirited, it’s an extremely busy but exciting time for the company.

“We plan to strengthen our partnerships with local independent retailers and national supermarkets, while also focusing on the continued success of our stores.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to grow both businesses and creating even more job opportunities.”

The product is currently stocked in independent retailers and bars in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The couple are also currently in talks with a major supermarket about supplying them with the new product.