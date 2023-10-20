Aberdeenshire bakery says difficult decision to close Peterhead cafe has doubled sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire bakery says difficult decision to close Peterhead cafe has doubled sales

The firm closed its Peterhead cafe and moved less than 165 ft from Broad Street to Chapel Street last year.

By Alex Banks
Managing director Paul Allan outside of the firm's Peterhead shop. Image: Korero
Managing director Paul Allan outside of the firm's Peterhead shop. Image: Korero

An award-winning Aberdeenshire bakery has doubled the turnover of its Peterhead shop in the last 12 months after moving location.

Murdoch Allan said it has also has seen footfall increase by more than 3,000 customers every month.

The outlet made the decision to move less than 165 ft from Broad Street to Chapel Street as well as closing its cafe a year ago.

The firm has other outlets in Hatton, Mintlaw, Fraserburgh, Turriff and Aberdeen.

Difficult decision made sweet success in Peterhead

Managing director Paul Allan said moving its Peterhead shop and closing the cafe wasn’t an easy decision but feels it was the right one.

The Hatton-based bakery has seen overall turnover increase by 20% in the last year which has allowed it to also expand its workforce from 145 to 160 people.

He said: “Peterhead is such an important part of our heritage. Closing the café and moving the bakery wasn’t a decision that we made lightly.

“The new premises has been completely refitted with state-of-the-art facilities and a modern experience for our customers and staff alike.”

Paul Allan, Murdoch Allan managing director. Image: Big Partnership

Paul said it has had a “fantastic response” from customers at the Chapel Street shop.

More than 1,500 Aberdeen butteries as well as 450 yum yums and 1,000 Aberdeen pies are sold every week.

Murdoch Allan team spirit

Meanwhile Paul and his wife Katrina have seen more success recently after the launch of their own premium vodka and gin brand Still Spirited.

Their single malt vodka and gin are produced within the Murdoch Allan bakery headquarters in Hatton.

Paul said: “Between Murdoch Allan and Still Spirited, it’s an extremely busy but exciting time for the company.

“We plan to strengthen our partnerships with local independent retailers and national supermarkets, while also focusing on the continued success of our stores.

Paul and Katrina Allan, of Murdoch Allan have launched their own vodka. Image: Korero

“I’m looking forward to continuing to grow both businesses and creating even more job opportunities.”

The product is currently stocked in independent retailers and bars in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The couple are also currently in talks with a major supermarket about supplying them with the new product.

