Army veteran secures six-figure funding to complete Cairngorms hotel transformation

The unique business is dedicated to members of the British armed forces, veterans and their families.

By Alex Banks
Brian Machray (Reward Finance Group), Tony Brown (Forces Manor) and Lucie Martin (Reward Finance Group). Image: Source
Brian Machray (Reward Finance Group), Tony Brown (Forces Manor) and Lucie Martin (Reward Finance Group). Image: Source

A unique hotel complex in the Cairngorms will complete its transformation after securing a six-figure funding deal.

Forces Manor is dedicated to members of the British armed forces, veterans and their families.

Former soldier Tony Brown owns the facilities located in Cairngorms National Park.

Extensive refurbishment works will now take place following funding from Reward Finance Group.

Tony joined the army as a 15-year-old and believes he owes “so much to the armed forces”.

He spent all of his childhood in a children’s home and used the opportunity to avoid homelessness after leaving the care system.

The previous owners of Forces Manor, then known as the Ossian Hotel, allowed Tony to use its postal address so he could provide it to the army.

Transforming a Cairngorms hotel into armed forces retreat

At the end of Tony’s military career in 2014, he raised funds to “save” the business from financial struggles.

It operated as a bed and breakfast until it was forced to close due to Covid.

Six years later he came up with a plan to reopen the hotel to provide a “staycation retreat” for those involved in the military — both past and present.

Tony said: “We only opened Forces Manor just seven months ago.

“We quickly recognised that there was massive potential to modernise and expand the facilities for our guests. I owe so much to the armed forces.

veterans safe space
Tony Brown took on the challenge to revamp an old hotel in Kincraig into a safe space for veterans. Image: Tony Brown.

“So my vision for the hotel was always to create a luxury retreat that gives something back to those in the military, whether they be veterans or currently serving.”

It is designed to cater for up to 56 guests and specialises in weekend and longer holiday breaks as well as weddings and military adventure training.

The latest improvements, thanks to funding from Reward Finance Group, include car park improvements and two extensions.

It also includes a renovation of the main hotel area which will enhance its energy efficiency as well as modernising the accommodation areas.

Tony, who completed the bulk of the refurbishment himself, said the major refurbishment work is “the final piece of the jigsaw”.

Why Reward Finance Group have backed Forces Manor plans

Reward business development director in Scotland, Lucie Martin, believes the deal plays to its core strengths.

She said: “It’s not every day you get to work with a business owner that has been on such a remarkable life journey as Tony has.

“Forces Manor is testament to his vision, perseverance and dedication to giving something back to the armed forces.

“So it’s hugely satisfying to be funding this latest refurbishment project that has transformed the entire complex.

Tony Brown took on most of the building work himself. Image: Tony Brown.

“The deal plays to our core strengths of being able to finance a variety of property purchases and development projects across Scotland.

“And provide an agile funding solution that is bespoke to the company’s needs.

“It has been a turbulent few years for the hospitality industry due to the pandemic. We wish Tony and the team all the best for the next chapter of their business expansion.”

Tony has expressed his appreciation for the lender and Lucie.

He added: “Lucie and the team at Reward have been extremely responsive — working closely with us to understand our aims for the business.

“And to develop a flexible working facility that has enabled us to complete the building work on time and within budget.”

Conversation