XL bully walk in Moray ‘step forward’ for owners struggling with mental health issues around the ban

An XL bully walk which took place at a Moray beach over the weekend, has been hailed a “huge success” by owners in the area.

Taylor Stirling, from Keith, organised the event which took place at Roseisle beach, which connects Findhorn and Burghead.

It comes as the 21-year-old is hoping to shine a positive light on the controversial breed as well as help owners who are battling with their own mental health issues around the ban.

Speaking to The Press & Journal, Taylor shared how yesterday’s meet-up went “amazing” and that “everyone loved it.”

‘It was amazing’

Yesterday’s walk saw multiple breeds of dogs attend the event to help get Taylor’s message across.

XL bullys and Staffies were able to enjoy socialising with each other, while their owners were able to meet like-minded people who are going through similar issues.

Taylor said: “We saw a lot more breeds of dogs at yesterday’s walk. There were a lot of XL bullys and we also had some Staffies.

“Staffie owners came to give their support, along with XL bully owners and other breeds of dogs.”

XL bully ban in Scotland causing mental health issues among owners

Taylor went on to share how many dog owners are coping with mental health issues due to the stress of the recent ban.

New rules were announced by the Scottish Government on January 18 due to an “influx” of XL bullies being moved to Scotland from south of the border.

Since February it is now an offence to sell an XL bully dog, give away one, breed from one, abandon an animal or let it stray, and to have one in public without a lead or muzzle.

If people break these rules, they may face up to six months in jail and/or be fined up to £5,000.

Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate in England and Wales, however, this does not apply in Scotland until July 31.

Taylor shared how “upsetting” it is to watch the dogs be painted in a derogatory way.

“I think there’s good media and bad media, but most of the media is bad at the moment.

“But, we have a massive cry for mental health in Scotland right now.

“Yes, there are bad owners of this breed out there, but there are so many good owners that this is mentally affecting.

“So, this event has become a place for owners to come and speak and just have a cry and say I’m struggling. We all help each other.”

Plans to split the event between Aberdeen and Moray

Taylor had over 10 owners go with their dogs and was happy to see “new furry faces.”

She also said: “We started off by taking them a walk up the woods, and we had an off-lead collie come up to them and they all sat patiently until the collie was called back.

“There were even horses on the beach and the dogs all behaved immaculately. They honestly put up with everything.

“Everyone has posted up saying thank you for an amazing day and how they can’t wait for the next walk.”

Taylor plans to split the events between Moray and Aberdeen, to allow people from across the region to attend.

She said: “The plan is to split the meet-ups between Aberdeen and Moray. It gives people in both areas somewhere slightly closer to home once a month.”

