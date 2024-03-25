XL bully walk in Moray ‘step forward’ for owners struggling with mental health issues around the ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

XL bully walk in Moray ‘step forward’ for owners struggling with mental health issues around the ban

All the best pictures as owners and dogs gather in Roseisle.

By Shanay Taylor
XL bully owners met for a walk in Roseisle. Image JASPERIMAGE
An XL bully walk which took place at a Moray beach over the weekend, has been hailed a “huge success” by owners in the area.

Taylor Stirling, from Keith, organised the event which took place at Roseisle beach, which connects Findhorn and Burghead.

It comes as the 21-year-old is hoping to shine a positive light on the controversial breed as well as help owners who are battling with their own mental health issues around the ban.

Speaking to The Press & Journal, Taylor shared how yesterday’s meet-up went “amazing” and that “everyone loved it.”

XL bully owner and organiser Taylor Stirling. Image Jasperimage

‘It was amazing’

Yesterday’s walk saw multiple breeds of dogs attend the event to help get Taylor’s message across.

XL bullys and Staffies were able to enjoy socialising with each other, while their owners were able to meet like-minded people who are going through similar issues.

Taylor said: “We saw a lot more breeds of dogs at yesterday’s walk. There were a lot of XL bullys and we also had some Staffies.

“Staffie owners came to give their support, along with XL bully owners and other breeds of dogs.”

Leah McNeil and Riley Russell with Pablo. Image:  Jasperimage

XL bully ban in Scotland causing mental health issues among owners

Taylor went on to share how many dog owners are coping with mental health issues due to the stress of the recent ban.

New rules were announced by the Scottish Government on January 18 due to an “influx” of XL bullies being moved to Scotland from south of the border.

Since February it is now an offence to sell an XL bully dog, give away one, breed from one, abandon an animal or let it stray, and to have one in public without a lead or muzzle.

Owners with other breeds showed up to support the group. Image: Jasperimage

If people break these rules, they may face up to six months in jail and/or be fined up to £5,000.

Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate in England and Wales, however, this does not apply in Scotland until July 31.

Taylor shared how “upsetting” it is to watch the dogs be painted in a derogatory way.

“I think there’s good media and bad media, but most of the media is bad at the moment.

“But, we have a massive cry for mental health in Scotland right now.

“Yes, there are bad owners of this breed out there, but there are so many good owners that this is mentally affecting.

“So, this event has become a place for owners to come and speak and just have a cry and say I’m struggling. We all help each other.”

XL puppy Beau with a handler. Image: Jasperimage

Plans to split the event between Aberdeen and Moray

Taylor had over 10 owners go with their dogs and was happy to see “new furry faces.”

She also said: “We started off by taking them a walk up the woods, and we had an off-lead collie come up to them and they all sat patiently until the collie was called back.

“There were even horses on the beach and the dogs all behaved immaculately. They honestly put up with everything.

“Everyone has posted up saying thank you for an amazing day and how they can’t wait for the next walk.”

Taylor plans to split the events between Moray and Aberdeen, to allow people from across the region to attend.

She said: “The plan is to split the meet-ups between Aberdeen and Moray. It gives people in both areas somewhere slightly closer to home once a month.”

Further information can be found here.

XL bully gathering – in pictures

Laura Johnston and Rose-lea Johnston with Buster. Image: Jasperimage
Ailing McGowan and Betty. Imahe: Jasperimage
Brother and sister dogs, Ivor and Betty. Image:  Jasperimage
Taylor Stirling with Terra. Image:  Jasperimage
The group hopes the walks will provide support for owners of the breed – Image: Jasperimage
This is Laura Johnston with Buster – Image: Jasperimage

 

