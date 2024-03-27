New era for Orkney distillery as it begins production of its first Scotch whisky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New era for Orkney distillery as it begins production of its first Scotch whisky

Best known for its award-winning gins, it is also progressing with plans to create its own rum.

By Alex Banks
Orkney Distilling managing director, Stephen Kemp, and Tony Reeman-Clark of The Orkney Distillery. Image: Fionn McArthur
A new era has begun at an Orkney distillery as it starts production of a single malt Scotch whisky.

Orkney Distilling is best known for its award-winning range of Kirkjuvagr gins.

However, the business has completed an initial whisky mash with first distillation set to take place today, which is International Whisky Day.

Founded in 2016, the company’s plans to move onto new spirits were delayed by Covid but are now under way.

The business will offer two blended whiskies, peated and unpeated, named Hoy and Fara.

These will be further matured in selected barrels in Kirkwall for small batch release.

Whisky production has been a ‘dream’ since the beginning of the Orkney distillery

Orkney Distilling managing director Stephen Kemp said the business had this vision since the very beginning.

He said: “Whisky production has been our dream since we began work on the distillery in 2017.

“So we were incredibly excited to receive our official approvals to allow us to finally begin production.

“Our single malt Scotch whisky will be a fantastic addition to the distillery’s product range and will be crafted with the same commitment and attention to detail that we’ve applied to our gin production.”

Licences to distil Scotch whisky and rum were granted to Orkney Distilling last year.

Whisky production is underway at The Orkeny Distillery. Image: Fionn McArthur

Mr Kemp said the business is also benefitting from working with whisky production experts.

He added: “Suffice to say we’re determined to create a single malt of exceptional quality and provenance.

“One that reflects our values as a business and celebrates the long tradition of whisky making in Orkney.”

Work to adapt and expand the company’s distillery on Kirkwall’s Ayre Road has seen “rapid” progression over the past few months.

The new Orkney single malt Scotch will use old varieties of barley — including locally grown bere. It will be aged in a variety of smaller cask types.

Whisky and rum? That’s the spirit

Meanwhile, the company is also progressing with its plans to create new rums, after the first successful distillations in January.

Mr Kemp said: “Our rum production, which has also started, will give existing and new customers access to a full suite of outstanding products from The Orkney Distillery.”

A new pilot brewhouse has been installed at The Orkney Distillery for the initial whisky and rum development phase.

Late summer will see the addition of a larger brewhouse which will provide production capacity of around 30,000 litres of pure alcohol per year.

