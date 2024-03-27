New era for Orkney distillery as it begins production of its first Scotch whisky

A new era has begun at an Orkney distillery as it starts production of a single malt Scotch whisky.

Orkney Distilling is best known for its award-winning range of Kirkjuvagr gins.

However, the business has completed an initial whisky mash with first distillation set to take place today, which is International Whisky Day.

Founded in 2016, the company’s plans to move onto new spirits were delayed by Covid but are now under way.

The business will offer two blended whiskies, peated and unpeated, named Hoy and Fara.

These will be further matured in selected barrels in Kirkwall for small batch release.

Whisky production has been a ‘dream’ since the beginning of the Orkney distillery

Orkney Distilling managing director Stephen Kemp said the business had this vision since the very beginning.

He said: “Whisky production has been our dream since we began work on the distillery in 2017.

“So we were incredibly excited to receive our official approvals to allow us to finally begin production.

“Our single malt Scotch whisky will be a fantastic addition to the distillery’s product range and will be crafted with the same commitment and attention to detail that we’ve applied to our gin production.”

Licences to distil Scotch whisky and rum were granted to Orkney Distilling last year.

Mr Kemp said the business is also benefitting from working with whisky production experts.

He added: “Suffice to say we’re determined to create a single malt of exceptional quality and provenance.

“One that reflects our values as a business and celebrates the long tradition of whisky making in Orkney.”

Work to adapt and expand the company’s distillery on Kirkwall’s Ayre Road has seen “rapid” progression over the past few months.

The new Orkney single malt Scotch will use old varieties of barley — including locally grown bere. It will be aged in a variety of smaller cask types.

Whisky and rum? That’s the spirit

Meanwhile, the company is also progressing with its plans to create new rums, after the first successful distillations in January.

Mr Kemp said: “Our rum production, which has also started, will give existing and new customers access to a full suite of outstanding products from The Orkney Distillery.”

A new pilot brewhouse has been installed at The Orkney Distillery for the initial whisky and rum development phase.

Late summer will see the addition of a larger brewhouse which will provide production capacity of around 30,000 litres of pure alcohol per year.