Humza Yousaf WILL face off against Douglas Ross in Aberdeen over future of offshore jobs

Humza Yousaf has formally agreed to face off with Tory leader Douglas Ross in Aberdeen over the future of offshore jobs and energy.

The two leaders are locked in a tight contest to convince voters who has the best vision for the region.

Energy, offshore jobs and the future of green technology are crucial topics in the general election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer knows this too – and while his party is behind the Tories and SNP locally, he is almost certain to end up running the UK Government.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has already said he is ready to take on his rivals in the north-east “any time”.

While the public waits for a general election debate, regional dividing lines are being drawn up.

In a letter to Moray MP Mr Ross, seen by the P&J, the first minister said the SNP Government has “clear support” for the oil and gas sector.

Accepting the invitation to debate, Mr Yousaf added: “I will set out that the Scottish Government’s focus remains on meeting Scotland’s energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with climate commitments and ensuring a just transition for our skilled and valued workforces as North Sea oil and gas resources inevitably decline.”

‘Reckless disregard’

Mr Ross, who first laid down the challenge in Holyrood last month, said he is “ready to stand up” for north-east jobs.

Challenging the SNP and Labour, he claimed: “Both of your parties have displayed a reckless disregard for the North Sea sector and the benefits it brings to Scotland.”

Tories complain the SNP is wrong to oppose new oilfields such as Rosebank and say Labour risks thousands of jobs – charges both parties reject.

Responding to the invitation, a Scottish Labour spokesman said: “We are happy to debate the SNP and Tories whose incoherent policies have seen a decade of broken promises – leaving families to pick up the pieces as energy bills soar.”

The debate will be hosted by regional business group Aberdeen and Grampian Chambers of Commerce.

Its chief executive, Russell Borthwick, said he’s delighted to welcome them to the city.

“All have laudable ambitions for the sector and talk about a transition which will be just for our communities – but all have undermined their plans with rhetoric and fiscal policy which has damaged the energy sector,” he said.

