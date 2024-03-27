Humza Yousaf WILL face off against Douglas Ross in Aberdeen over future of offshore jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf WILL face off against Douglas Ross in Aberdeen over future of offshore jobs

The two party leaders agreed to go head-to-head, along with Labour, in a region the SNP and Tories are desperate to hold at the general election.

By Andy Philip
Humza Yousaf formally said yes to an election debate in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf formally said yes to an election debate in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Humza Yousaf has formally agreed to face off with Tory leader Douglas Ross in Aberdeen over the future of offshore jobs and energy.

The two leaders are locked in a tight contest to convince voters who has the best vision for the region.

Energy, offshore jobs and the future of green technology are crucial topics in the general election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer knows this too – and while his party is behind the Tories and SNP locally, he is almost certain to end up running the UK Government.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has already said he is ready to take on his rivals in the north-east “any time”.

Humza Yousaf was in Aberdeen on March 18 to open the UK’s first centre for floating offshore wind. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While the public waits for a general election debate, regional dividing lines are being drawn up.

In a letter to Moray MP Mr Ross, seen by the P&J, the first minister said the SNP Government has “clear support” for the oil and gas sector.

Accepting the invitation to debate, Mr Yousaf added: “I will set out that the Scottish Government’s focus remains on meeting Scotland’s energy security needs, reducing emissions in line with climate commitments and ensuring a just transition for our skilled and valued workforces as North Sea oil and gas resources inevitably decline.”

‘Reckless disregard’

Mr Ross, who first laid down the challenge in Holyrood last month, said he is “ready to stand up” for north-east jobs.

Challenging the SNP and Labour, he claimed: “Both of your parties have displayed a reckless disregard for the North Sea sector and the benefits it brings to Scotland.”

Tories complain the SNP is wrong to oppose new oilfields such as Rosebank and say Labour risks thousands of jobs – charges both parties reject.

Responding to the invitation, a Scottish Labour spokesman said: “We are happy to debate the SNP and Tories whose incoherent policies have seen a decade of broken promises – leaving families to pick up the pieces as energy bills soar.”

The debate will be hosted by regional business group Aberdeen and Grampian Chambers of Commerce.

Its chief executive, Russell Borthwick, said he’s delighted to welcome them to the city.

“All have laudable ambitions for the sector and talk about a transition which will be just for our communities – but all have undermined their plans with rhetoric and fiscal policy which has damaged the energy sector,” he said.

Conversation