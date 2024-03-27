EnerQuip growing headcount in Aberdeenshire and Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

EnerQuip growing headcount in Aberdeenshire and Middle East

It follows strong growth for the business in the past couple of years.

By Keith Findlay
Darren Bragg, global sales and business development manager, EnerQuip. Image: Granite PR
Darren Bragg, global sales and business development manager, EnerQuip. Image: Granite PR

North-east torque specialist EnerQuip is ramping up recruitment as demand grows for its services globally.

The firm expects to add about 15 people to its UK team this year.

It currently employs 110 people across global operations including its headquarters at Findon, near Aberdeen, and at Lybster, Caithness. The UK operations employ about 100 people, including apprentices across a variety of skillsets.

Firm is growing headcount globally

EnerQuip expects to add  new people at its base in Houston in the US and double the size of its team in the Middle East during 2024.

The headcount growth follows a significant upswing in activities, including the recent opening of a 1,500sq ft facility in Abu Dhabi.

EnerQuip is also in the final throes of preparing for the relocation of its Houston base.

More details of that are expected imminently

EnerQuip is seeing growing demand for its services globally. Image: Granite PR

This year has been earmarked by the firm as a year of consolidation.

It follows rapid growth in 2022-23, when revenue increased by 70% over  the two years.

But the company “continues to investigate regional demands”, with several countries under review as potential areas for growth.

‘Rapid and exponential’ growth

Darren Bragg, global sales and business development manager, EnerQuip, said: “From the outset, EnerQuip’s growth has been both rapid and exponential across all our chosen marketplaces.

“We now look forward to further up-levelling our offering by adding key people across our locations.”

Launched in June 2015 from a base in Aberdeen, EnerQuip offers services including the manufacture or upgrade of torque equipment from concept and design through to installation and commissioning, servicing, calibration, repair and maintenance, training and consultancy.

EnerQuip's global HQ in Findon, near Aberdeen.
EnerQuip’s global HQ in Findon, near Aberdeen. Image: EnerQuip

The company won a prestigious Queen’s Award for international trade in 2021.

Its innovative mobile torque unit (MTU) started life more than three decades ago, when Alec McCutcheon launched AMC Engineering in Aberdeen.

Caithness-born Andrew Polson led AMC following a management buyout in 2006.

And the company was sold to Forum Energy Technologies in 2011.

EnerQuip acquired the AMC product line, including the MTU, from Forum the following year.

Conversation