EnerQuip growing headcount in Aberdeenshire and Middle East

North-east torque specialist EnerQuip is ramping up recruitment as demand grows for its services globally.

The firm expects to add about 15 people to its UK team this year.

It currently employs 110 people across global operations including its headquarters at Findon, near Aberdeen, and at Lybster, Caithness. The UK operations employ about 100 people, including apprentices across a variety of skillsets.

Firm is growing headcount globally

EnerQuip expects to add new people at its base in Houston in the US and double the size of its team in the Middle East during 2024.

The headcount growth follows a significant upswing in activities, including the recent opening of a 1,500sq ft facility in Abu Dhabi.

EnerQuip is also in the final throes of preparing for the relocation of its Houston base.

More details of that are expected imminently

This year has been earmarked by the firm as a year of consolidation.

It follows rapid growth in 2022-23, when revenue increased by 70% over the two years.

But the company “continues to investigate regional demands”, with several countries under review as potential areas for growth.

‘Rapid and exponential’ growth

Darren Bragg, global sales and business development manager, EnerQuip, said: “From the outset, EnerQuip’s growth has been both rapid and exponential across all our chosen marketplaces.

“We now look forward to further up-levelling our offering by adding key people across our locations.”

Launched in June 2015 from a base in Aberdeen, EnerQuip offers services including the manufacture or upgrade of torque equipment from concept and design through to installation and commissioning, servicing, calibration, repair and maintenance, training and consultancy.

The company won a prestigious Queen’s Award for international trade in 2021.

Its innovative mobile torque unit (MTU) started life more than three decades ago, when Alec McCutcheon launched AMC Engineering in Aberdeen.

Caithness-born Andrew Polson led AMC following a management buyout in 2006.

And the company was sold to Forum Energy Technologies in 2011.

EnerQuip acquired the AMC product line, including the MTU, from Forum the following year.