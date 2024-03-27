‘We aren’t all old men with lots of medals’: Plea for more homes for veterans in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We aren’t all old men with lots of medals’: Plea for more homes for veterans in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Veterans Housing Scotland chiefs travelled to Woodhill House recently in a bid to add to their north-east property portfolio.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Veterans Housing Scotland chief executive Kevin Gray (right) hands over keys to beneficiary following the upgrade of his home.
Veterans Housing Scotland chief executive Kevin Gray (right) hands over keys to beneficiary following the upgrade of his home. Image: Veterans Housing Scotland

A veterans charity on a crusade to secure more houses across the north-east is fighting to undo stereotypes as it puts roofs over heads.

Veterans Housing Scotland (VHS) wants to remind people that former forces personnel come in all shapes and sizes – and are not all elderly war heroes.

“It’s just as likely to be a young lad or lady in their twenties,” bosses explain.

And these people, often discharged after suffering an injury or mental health issues, can find themselves in need of a home after returning to civilian life.

This is why the organisation is appealing for help from Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City councils to hit its latest target.

The charity currently has around 650 properties throughout Scotland, but it is always looking at ways to increase that figure.

Charity chiefs travelled to Aberdeenshire Council’s Woodhill House headquarters recently in a bid to add to their north-east property portfolio.

Veterans seeking help ‘increasing alarmingly’

Veterans Housing Scotland has 24 homes in Aberdeen, on Summerhill Terrace and Summerhill Road.

Meanwhile, it is responsible for 23 properties across Aberdeenshire in locations including Huntly and Inverurie.

The homes are provided to veterans who apply as homeless or have specific mental or physical health requirements.

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte receives a framed certificate from VHS chairman, Group Captain Bob Kemp, in recognition of the council’s support. Image: Veterans Housing Scotland

Chief executive Kevin Gray met with the head of housing at Aberdeenshire Council for talks.

“The range and complexity of veterans who are approaching VHS in need of support and housing is increasing alarmingly,” he explained.

What makes someone a veteran?

Chairman Bob Kemp explained that a veteran today is not what you would typically expect…

He said: “We used to think of a veteran as an old man with lots of medals, walks with a limp, he’s got a stick and lots of wonderful stories to tell.”

Bob revealed he had met up with 103-year-old John Cruickshank, who holds the Victoria Cross, for lunch before the Aberdeen meeting.

VHS chairman Bob Kemp met with Aberdeen war hero, John Cruickshank, VC (pictured) ahead of the council event. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“There is your typical veteran, but a veteran today is not like John,” Bob stated.

“It’s just as likely to be a young lad or lady in their twenties who has been discharged from one of the three services because of an injury, either physical or mental.”

And this is where Veterans Housing Scotland comes in.

“We provide accommodation, help and advice to young people who are veterans,” Bob explained.

“Although John is probably the ‘ultimate’ in veterans, the young folk of today are equally in need of our help and support.”

Why was the charity established?

The charity is six years older than John Cruickshank.

In 1915, a group of Scottish businessmen met to discuss ways in which they could help disabled veterans on their return from the throes of war.

Bob explained that change was needed as veterans dreamed of a better life upon returning home injured, dejected and broken.

VHS chairman, Group Captain Bob Kemp, speaking with the audience. He is pictured with Provost Judy Whyte and new VHS President, His Grace The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon. Image: Veterans Housing Scotland

He said: “From the overcrowded and squalid urban tenements where many veterans had been born and brought up, and now returned, there was little hope.

“The country was in turmoil, not well set up to receive those in need.

“Veterans had little or no prospect of decent accommodation or employment ahead of them.”

The charity, as it is known today, was formed by merging the Scottish Veterans Garden City Association (SVGCA) and Scottish Garden City Housing Society (SGCHS).

How does Veterans Housing Scotland get homes for its tenants?

Veterans Housing Scotland has its own homes, but it also has two other ways to add properties to its stock.

It uses a shared equity scheme, where initial purchase costs are shared with a third party and the rent is split.

The other way sees the charity persuade councils to give it nomination rights to properties in their areas.

One of the properties provided by Veterans Housing Scotland. Image: Veterans Housing Scotland

Under this move, Veterans Housing Scotland selects the tenant and the rent goes to the local authority.

The charity has successfully secured nomination rights with a number of councils and housing associations, and is seeking similar partnerships with Aberdeenshire.

Appeal for Aberdeenshire Council to assist with 25 by 25 campaign

Last year, the charity launched its 25 by 25 campaign, aimed at securing nomination rights for 25 additional homes by 2025 in time for its 110th anniversary.

Since the campaign started, the charity has gained six homes in East Lothian.

A Veterans Housing Scotland beneficiary with his son at the front door of his new home. Image: Veterans Housing Scotland

Midlothian has given four properties and promised another six this year and a further two per year.

Hillcrest Homes in Edinburgh will hand over five houses by the end of 2024, and West Dunbartonshire Council has pledged two per year on an ongoing basis.

Kevin added: “I’m confident that if we got one or two homes from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, we would smash that target easily.”

How does the charity help veterans?

But who exactly benefits from Veterans Housing Scotland?

Veteran John Tonner attended the event to tell his story and convince council chiefs of the benefits.

He joined the RAF in 2012 and was posted to the 58 Sqn RAF Regiment based at Leuchars.

When he arrived, the squadron was training to deploy to Afghanistan and John was sent out there aged 19.

John served in the RAF for 10 years, including two operational tours in Afghanistan.

While out in the middle east, he worked on the medical emergency response team in the air ambulance, dealing with various casualties and injuries.

He explained: “You would see children, women and soldiers themselves.

“We would pick them up, patch them up and hopefully have them successfully live on.

“But there were times we were flying with the deceased with us which was one of the hardest tasks that I had.”

John Tonner chatting with CEO Kevin Gray. Image: Veterans Housing Scotland

However, the work started to take a toll on his mental health and he was later medically discharged in February 2022.

John heard of VHS through his personal recovery officer and was lucky to find a “perfect” property for him and his family down in Hawick.

Not long after receiving help from the charity, John became a member of staff at VHS after successfully applying for a visiting officer role.

Council pledges to work together with Veterans Housing Scotland

Aberdeenshire provost Judy Whyte confirmed that the council would be keen to work in partnership with Veterans Housing Scotland to help them hit their target.

Her statement was echoed by deputy provost Ron McKail, who himself is a veteran.

The Westhill councillor told the chamber he joined the RAF as a physical training instructor and had a “very fulfilling” career as a parachute jumping instructor.

Royal Regiment of Scotland granted Freedom of Aberdeenshire – with weekend of celebrations planned

