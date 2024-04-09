Fancy a job in paradise?

How would you like to swap the dreich nights and chill of north-east Scotland for a job in a tropical paradise? Well, you could do just that with a move to Western Australia.

Leading offshore oil and gas contractor Sapura Energy Australia is seeking subsea project engineers to join its team in Perth.

The role gives you the chance to work at a company with more than 30 years of experience in the offshore construction market. But perhaps more importantly, it lets you live in an idyllic spot on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

Get that sunshine lifestyle with a move to Western Australia

The city

Perth perfectly combines vibrant city living with the charms of a coastal community.

The city itself is host to thriving suburbs packed with stylish bars and restaurants serving up a delicious range of global cuisine. The thriving nightlife is matched by a fabulous offering of cultural attractions, such as the Perth Zoo, the Art Gallery of Western Australia, and the Perth Mint.

The beaches

With its Indian Ocean setting, Perth boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. There are gorgeous stretches of white sand fringing turquoise waters in many locations such as Scarborough and the picturesque Cottesloe, where the ‘Fremantle Doctor’ breeze cools the air. You can sunbathe to your heart’s content here or take to the waves for some swimming or surfing. Alternatively, a gentle evening stroll is the perfect way to enjoy those breathtaking Indian Ocean sunsets.

On top of this a short ferry trip takes you to Rottnest Island, with its array of secluded bays, and venturing north up the coast brings you the spectacular Ningaloo Reef.

The wineries

Western Australia is famous for its fine wines and is home to 8% of the country’s wineries. Why not enjoy a wine-tasting cruise with a boat trip through the Swan Valley? Or you could head south to beautiful Margaret River where a trip down Caves Road can be punctuated with visits to the many vineyards that line it along with some more sensational beaches.

The parks and gardens

Perth’s outdoor lifestyle is further enhanced by its many parks and gardens. Kings Park and Botanic Garden, one of the largest inner-city parks in the world, offers panoramic views of the city skyline and the Swan River from its famous DNA Tower. There are many spots around Perth that are perfect for picnics and leisurely walks, plus the reliable weather means you can also enjoy outdoor concerts and open-air cinemas.

Move may be easier than you think

Making the move to Western Australia is a straightforward process, particularly from the UK which enjoys strong reciprocal agreements with the Aussie government. There are different options for visas to suit almost all needs. These include:

Working holiday visa (Subclass 417): For this you must be must be 18 to 35 years old with a UK passport (or another eligible country or jurisdiction) and must not be accompanied by dependent children.

For this you must be must be 18 to 35 years old with a UK passport (or another eligible country or jurisdiction) and must not be accompanied by dependent children. Temporary Skill Shortage visa (Subclass 482): This visa is for those wishing to relocate with a family. For this you must be nominated for a skilled position by an approved sponsor; have the right skills to do the job and meet the relevant English language requirements.

There are also a number of other short-stay visas which may allow you to work in Australia.

Now is in fact the perfect time to move after Australia and the UK agreed to new arrangements under the Working Holiday Maker (WHM) program and Youth Mobility Scheme​​. ​It means that from July 1 UK passport holders can be granted up to three separate Working Holiday visas without having to meet any specified work requirements.

Your chance to move to Western Australia

Sapura Energy Australia is seeking subsea project engineers. This diverse role will involve delivering offshore projects, ranging from mobilisation activities to offshore installations, demobilisation and closeout for an awarded project.

Responsibilities will include development of installation procedures, drawings and documentation. Successful candidates will manage procurement and subcontract packages and liaise with management and key subcontractors.

You must have a tertiary qualification in engineering with a minimum of three years experience in a similar role.

What Sapura Energy offers you

The successful candidate will enjoy a ‘Work from Home Wednesday’ policy if they are looking for flexibility in the workplace.

Sapura Energy Australia ensures equal employment opportunity for all its employees and applicants for employment.

If you’re interested in this fantastic opportunity, send your CV to projecthr@sapuraenergy.com.au. Learn more about Sapura Energy online.