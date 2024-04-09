‘Maggie Thatcher was on the phone’: Tales from Shell’s Aberdeen Tullos headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

‘Maggie Thatcher was on the phone’: Tales from Shell’s Aberdeen Tullos headquarters

Aberdeen Shell workers from the past and present have shared their memories of working in the Tullos offices.

By Ryan Duff
Margaret Thatcher with her husband at the opening of the Shell complex at Tullos in September 1979. Image: DC Thomson
As Shell’s iconic headquarters in Tullos gets demolished, former staff members have shared stories of hijinks and calls from the prime minister.

WW2 mines and PM visits

Victor Baxter remembered sitting in a meeting trying to figure out what to do about a World War 2 mine that had rolled up against the Brent export pipeline 600 feet underwater.

That’s when the group was told “Maggie Thatcher was on the phone and would like to discuss the matter.”

Mr Baxter says the call from the then prime minister was down to the pipeline supplying “about a third of the North Sea’s oil and gas production at that time,” he described the period as “heady days.”

The Queen Mother accepting posies from local shcool children while visiting Shell’s Aberdeen HQ in 1989.

Ms Thatcher wasn’t the only prime minister that graced the halls of Shell’s north-east HQ as Eleanor Cruickshank recalled.

“Remember Shell hosting the prime minister David Cameron and his cabinet members. That was some day!!”

Some told the story of the day the Queen Mother came to visit the offices.

This led to the Tullos base “having to buy a complete new set of dining tables and chairs for it,” George Wood commented.

One member of the team planned her visit down to which new chair she would sit in, “marking the leg of the chair she sat on with ‘QM’,” Mr Wood added.

Tullos in the spotlight

With friendly tea ladies, “awesome” lunches and regular social gatherings, the base garnered some attention as “Radio One came to Tullos and broadcast from the coffee lounge,” Susan McDougall said.

The Facebook page’s admin, Jane Stuart Clark, shared that the show was called “Radio One at Work.”

Wendy Simpson reminisced about the “good days” sharing her memories of Radio One’s visit: “I remember that day, it was Easter as I remember something about chocolate Easter eggs.”

Shell 1988 Graduation Ceremony.

Stephanie Jackman said “what a buzz” when thinking about the time Shell’s Tullos offices were gracing the airwaves.

It wasn’t just radio hosts and politicians that wanted a piece of the action, Olympians were also having a nosey around the north-east head quarters.

Dame Kelly Holmes, the winner of two gold medals, walked the halls of the Tullos complex and spoke to the staff.

“I remember Kelly Holmes visiting and telling her amazing Olympic success story,” Janet Smith shared.

‘Awesome’ lunches and ‘lovely’ tea ladies

No office would be complete without a sense of comradery and the people of the Shell Aberdeen Past & Present social media page were all too happy to share an insight.

The tea ladies were spoken about fondly, especially Betty who worked during the 1980s, she was known to give Stephanie Jackman an extra portion of scampi.

Ms Jackson said: “At lunchtime, she would give me two extra bits of scampi than the regimental six pieces,” describing Betty as a “lovely lady”.

Betty also “knew everyone’s order and names,” Karen Owen added.

Dave Wood described the “long service dinners” as “awesome” so clearly the food was highly sought after.

Shell Expro Operations Centre in Tullos August 1978.

Nights out on the town in the Pecten Bar, dinner dances and Christmas dinners were all spoken of fondly, however, some folks might have spent more time in the pub than they were meant to.

“Trying to hide my boss from his boss when he came back from lunch a ‘bit tipsy’,” was another memory shared by Ms Jackson.

The office hijinks was also a highlight for Karen Owen who recalled: “The staff dances at Tullos, great food and entertainment with live music in the restaurant and a disco in the coffee lounge.

“The days when everyone went to lunch and then popped down to the coffee lounge. Leaving drinks in the Cormorant Room. Shell Shop over in the temporary block.”

With as much going on it’s a wonder any work got finished but Shell’s Aberdeen headquarters will be remembered well by those who worked there.

