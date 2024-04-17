Future of the Highlands to be discussed at world-first sustainability conference in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of the Highlands to be discussed at world-first sustainability conference in Inverness

The event is aiming to "inspire a world-leading sustainable future".

By Alex Banks
Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC and MSP Kate Forbes who is an ambassador with the company.
Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC and MSP Kate Forbes who is an ambassador with the company.

A world-first partnership between tourism and renewables sectors in the Highlands will host a conference in Inverness next month.

The Tourism and Renewable Conference is hosted by Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables.

Speakers include Kate Forbes MSP and Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables chair Yvonne Crook.

Professor Terry Stevens, internationally renowned tourism guru, is also among the key speakers.

The event is being held in partnership with DC Thomson, with The Press and Journal and Energy Voice as media and community partners.

It will take place on Friday May 24 at the Kingsmill Hotel.

Highland Tourism’s mission for region to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations

Highland Renewables was launched in August as a strategic arm of Highland Tourism.

It brought together two key economic sectors in the Highlands as part of its mission to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations.

Ms Crook believes the Highlands is at a turning point after realising a greater opportunity.

She said: “For many years we have had unrealised value in our internationally renowned Scottish Highlands brand.

“We’ve also been all too aware of lack of investment and promotion in the Highlands as a better place to live, work, visit, invest and study.

“Together with a shortage of housing, this has led to a devastating decrease in population in many rural communities.

Yvonne Crook, of Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables.
Yvonne Crook, of Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables. Image: Peter Ranscomb

“We’ve realised a greater opportunity for two key sectors to come together. To invest in the Highland brand and vision, to put more back than we take.”

The conference will discuss the role the Highlands can play in helping Scotland reach its net zero goals.

It will also see panel discussions over some of the biggest opportunities facing the Highlands.

This includes repopulation, jobs, housing as well as the strategic use of hundreds of millions of pounds of community benefit funds.

The conference is supported by main sponsors SSEN Transmission and premier sponsors Statkraft and RES.

Tourism and Renewables Conference presents ‘significant opportunity’

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) head of net zero transition Keith Masson will present a baseline carbon footprint report at the conference.

He believes the Highlands has a “significant opportunity” to contribute the Scotland’s wider net zero ambitions.

Mr Masson said: “Working together, across sectors and with communities, we can and must achieve a climate positive future for the Highlands.

“Proactive, meaningful climate action starts with good data. I’m excited to share our findings and listen to the ideas and needs from the community at this event.

Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes MSP will be one of the key speakers at the conference. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“That will ensure we can collectively move forwards to deliver an impactful plan that everyone can play a part in.”

Mr Masson said the prospect of the Highlands becoming a world leader in sustainability is “extremely exciting”.

Kate Forbes, MSP became a Highland Tourism ambassador in 2022.

Ms Forbes believes this is a “unique moment” in the Highlands history.

She said: “Right now, the Highlands has some of the greatest social, economic, and environmental challenges and opportunities it has ever faced.

“This is such a critically important time to do this.

“The conference provides a unique opportunity to think innovatively and differently and to take joined up action shaping a transformational investment plan for our region.”

Tourism and renewables collaboration was an ‘obvious thing to happen’

Professor Stevens believes the collaboration of tourism and renewables in the Highlands was an “obvious thing to happen”.

He said: “With so much at stake, this is a time to think differently. To be innovative, to share vision, strategy and investment plans and take this opportunity to develop a world leading partnership.

“This will be a strong foundation to develop a world leading sustainable destination development plan.

“I encourage anyone that would like to be involved in making a difference in the Highlands to attend the conference.”

Professor Terry Stevens, international heritage and tourism consultant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal editor Craig Walker said he is “delighted” to join forces with Highland Tourism.

He said: “Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables have great ambitions to turn the area into a world-leading sustainable destination.

“We’re looking forward to hearing great discussion around the tourism and renewables sectors and what the future might hold for the Highlands.”

SSEN Transmission director of customers and stakeholders Christianna Logan said the partnership is  “testament to our commitment to unlock Scotland’s renewable energy potential”.

Conference tickets are priced at £60 + VAT and can be booked at here.

