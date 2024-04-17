Future of the Highlands to be discussed at world-first sustainability conference in Inverness

A world-first partnership between tourism and renewables sectors in the Highlands will host a conference in Inverness next month.

The Tourism and Renewable Conference is hosted by Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables.

Speakers include Kate Forbes MSP and Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables chair Yvonne Crook.

Professor Terry Stevens, internationally renowned tourism guru, is also among the key speakers.

The event is being held in partnership with DC Thomson, with The Press and Journal and Energy Voice as media and community partners.

It will take place on Friday May 24 at the Kingsmill Hotel.

Highland Tourism’s mission for region to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations

Highland Renewables was launched in August as a strategic arm of Highland Tourism.

It brought together two key economic sectors in the Highlands as part of its mission to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations.

Ms Crook believes the Highlands is at a turning point after realising a greater opportunity.

She said: “For many years we have had unrealised value in our internationally renowned Scottish Highlands brand.

“We’ve also been all too aware of lack of investment and promotion in the Highlands as a better place to live, work, visit, invest and study.

“Together with a shortage of housing, this has led to a devastating decrease in population in many rural communities.

“We’ve realised a greater opportunity for two key sectors to come together. To invest in the Highland brand and vision, to put more back than we take.”

The conference will discuss the role the Highlands can play in helping Scotland reach its net zero goals.

It will also see panel discussions over some of the biggest opportunities facing the Highlands.

This includes repopulation, jobs, housing as well as the strategic use of hundreds of millions of pounds of community benefit funds.

The conference is supported by main sponsors SSEN Transmission and premier sponsors Statkraft and RES.

Tourism and Renewables Conference presents ‘significant opportunity’

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) head of net zero transition Keith Masson will present a baseline carbon footprint report at the conference.

He believes the Highlands has a “significant opportunity” to contribute the Scotland’s wider net zero ambitions.

Mr Masson said: “Working together, across sectors and with communities, we can and must achieve a climate positive future for the Highlands.

“Proactive, meaningful climate action starts with good data. I’m excited to share our findings and listen to the ideas and needs from the community at this event.

“That will ensure we can collectively move forwards to deliver an impactful plan that everyone can play a part in.”

Mr Masson said the prospect of the Highlands becoming a world leader in sustainability is “extremely exciting”.

Kate Forbes, MSP became a Highland Tourism ambassador in 2022.

Ms Forbes believes this is a “unique moment” in the Highlands history.

She said: “Right now, the Highlands has some of the greatest social, economic, and environmental challenges and opportunities it has ever faced.

“This is such a critically important time to do this.

“The conference provides a unique opportunity to think innovatively and differently and to take joined up action shaping a transformational investment plan for our region.”

Tourism and renewables collaboration was an ‘obvious thing to happen’

Professor Stevens believes the collaboration of tourism and renewables in the Highlands was an “obvious thing to happen”.

He said: “With so much at stake, this is a time to think differently. To be innovative, to share vision, strategy and investment plans and take this opportunity to develop a world leading partnership.

“This will be a strong foundation to develop a world leading sustainable destination development plan.

“I encourage anyone that would like to be involved in making a difference in the Highlands to attend the conference.”

The Press and Journal editor Craig Walker said he is “delighted” to join forces with Highland Tourism.

He said: “Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables have great ambitions to turn the area into a world-leading sustainable destination.

“We’re looking forward to hearing great discussion around the tourism and renewables sectors and what the future might hold for the Highlands.”

SSEN Transmission director of customers and stakeholders Christianna Logan said the partnership is “testament to our commitment to unlock Scotland’s renewable energy potential”.

Conference tickets are priced at £60 + VAT and can be booked at here.