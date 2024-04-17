Highland distillery aims to raise £2.5 million in fresh crowdfunding round

Scotland’s only community-owned distillery, GlenWyvis, near Dingwall, has launched a new £2 million crowdfunding round.

Bosses say it will allow them to ramp up production and drive tourism to the local community.

GlenWyvis was established in 2015, the brainchild of former Army Air Corps helicopter pilot John McKenzie.

More than 3,000 people subscribed for shares at the launch.

Mr McKenzie quit the business in 2019, just a few weeks before a major fire at the site.

But he still owns the land and supplies the whisky plant with renewable energy.

Nestled in the foothills of Ben Wyvis, the whisky and gin distillery combines modern technology with a traditional process.

It harnesses renewable energy from wind, rain and sun, while a biomass boiler supplies steam for two small copper stills.

Since its inception the business is said to have:

● Raised £3.7m for the construction and operation of a renewable energy distillery.

● Generated £50,000 for the local community and awarded grants totalling £30,000.

● Distilled more than 48,000 gallons of absolute alcohol and filled more than 1550 casks of varying sizes.

● Released three expressions of single malt whisky.

● Become one of the largest registered Community Benefit Societies in the UK

In the latest crowdfunding round, budding investors are being invited to buy at least five shares.

Each share costs £50 so the minimum total outlay is £250.

In return, as well as owning part of a Scottish distillery, investors are promised “exclusive member bottlings, investment rewards and a 20% discount on all sales”.

New ‘visitor experience’ proposed

A statement from GlenWyvis said the new funds would pave the way for increased production by expanding a bonded warehouse and building a low-volume bottling facility.

“They will also pay for a new visitor experience to drive tourism to Dingwall”, it added.

GlenWyvis ‘blazing a trail in the industry’

Production manager Craig MacRitchie has been at the distillery since the start.

He said: “I’ve already seen it achieve major milestones, such as the first spirit being distilled and the first batch of whisky receiving critical acclaim.

“It’s exciting to see GlenWyvis blazing a trail in the industry, not just in terms of its low carbon footprint and connecting those with a link to Dingwall, wherever they might be in the world, but also just to be making great whisky.”

Launching the new crowdfunder, GlenWyvis chairman David McIntyre said: “We are excited to extend an invitation to participate in our third share and members’ bonds offers.

“This is an opportunity to become part of a community that is not only dedicated to the craft of whisky and gin production but also deeply committed to making a positive impact on people’s lives in Dingwall and beyond.”

Mr McIntyre added: “At GlenWyvis Distillery we carefully handcraft our spirits with a blend of traditional techniques and modern environmental consciousness.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming our newest shareholders aboard as we continue our journey of crafting exceptional whisky, while making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

GlenWyvis is said to have 3,625 shareholders, of whom 28% live close to the distillery.