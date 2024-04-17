Highland distillery aims to raise £2.5 million in fresh crowdfunding round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland distillery aims to raise £2.5 million in fresh crowdfunding round

GlenWyvis investors are promised ;exclusive member bottlings, investment rewards and a 20% discount on all sales'.

By Keith Findlay
GlenWyvis whisky.
GlenWyvis whisky. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

Scotland’s only community-owned distillery, GlenWyvis, near Dingwall, has launched a new £2 million crowdfunding round.

Bosses say it will allow them to ramp up production and drive tourism to the local community.

GlenWyvis was established in 2015, the brainchild of former Army Air Corps helicopter pilot John McKenzie.

More than 3,000 people subscribed for shares at the launch.

GlenWyvis Distillery,
GlenWyvis Distillery, near Dingwall. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

Mr McKenzie quit the business in 2019, just a few weeks before a major fire at the site.

But he still owns the land and supplies the whisky plant  with renewable energy.

Nestled in the foothills of  Ben Wyvis, the whisky and gin distillery combines modern technology with a traditional process.

It harnesses renewable energy from wind, rain and sun, while a biomass boiler supplies steam for two small copper stills.

Ben Wyves towers over the distillery.
Ben Wyves towers over the distillery. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

Since its inception the business is said to have:

● Raised £3.7m for the construction and operation of a renewable energy distillery.

● Generated £50,000 for the local community and awarded grants totalling £30,000.

● Distilled more than 48,000 gallons of absolute alcohol and filled more than 1550 casks of varying sizes.

● Released three expressions of single malt whisky.

● Become one of the largest registered Community Benefit Societies in the UK

Aerial view of the distillery.
Aerial view of the distillery. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

In the latest crowdfunding round, budding investors are being invited to buy at least five shares.

Each share costs £50 so the minimum total outlay is £250.

In return, as well as owning part of a Scottish distillery, investors are promised “exclusive member bottlings, investment rewards and a 20% discount on all sales”.

New ‘visitor experience’ proposed

A statement from GlenWyvis said the new funds would pave the way for increased production by expanding a bonded warehouse and building a low-volume bottling facility.

“They will also pay for a new visitor experience to drive tourism to Dingwall”, it added.

GlenWyvis ‘blazing a trail in the industry’

Production manager Craig MacRitchie has been at the distillery since the start.

He said: “I’ve already seen it achieve major milestones, such as the first spirit being distilled and the first batch of whisky receiving critical acclaim.

“It’s exciting to see GlenWyvis blazing a trail in the industry, not just in terms of its low carbon footprint and connecting those with a link to Dingwall, wherever they might be in the world, but also just to be making great whisky.”

GlenWyvis Distillery production manager Craig MacRitchie.
GlenWyvis Distillery production manager Craig MacRitchie. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

Launching the new crowdfunder, GlenWyvis chairman David McIntyre said: “We are excited to extend an invitation to participate in our third share and members’ bonds offers.

“This is an opportunity to become part of a community that is not only dedicated to the craft of whisky and gin production but also deeply committed to making a positive impact on people’s lives in Dingwall and beyond.”

The distillery's stillhouse.
The distillery’s stillhouse. Image: GlenWyvis Distillery

Mr McIntyre added: “At GlenWyvis Distillery we carefully handcraft our spirits with a blend of traditional techniques and modern environmental consciousness.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming our newest shareholders aboard as we continue our journey of crafting exceptional whisky, while making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

GlenWyvis is said to have 3,625 shareholders, of whom 28% live close to the distillery.

