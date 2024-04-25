Kintore Hydrogen public consultation under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kintore Hydrogen public consultation under way

Safety and environmental concerns were raised at first meeting.

By Mathew Perry
More than 100 people turned up for a consultation meeting within the first two hours.
More than 100 people turned up for a consultation meeting within the first two hours. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Developers behind the Kintore Hydrogen project have launched a series of public meetings as they seek to gain community backing for their “groundbreaking” project.

Statera Energy is planning to build a three gigawatt (GW) green hydrogen production facility, harnessing surplus electricity generated by Scotland’s offshore wind resources.

Kintore Hydrogen is one of the largest planned green hydrogen projects in Europe.

Once complete, it would account for 30% of the UK’s 2030 target of 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity.

Overhead visualisation of the Kintore Hydrogen project.
Overhead visualisation of the Kintore Hydrogen project. Image: Kintore Hydrogen

Initial engineering studies for the project are under way and Statera is targeting a final investment decision (FID) in 2025.

Backed by the UK Government’s Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, Statera said the project would help decarbonise power generation facilities and industrial clusters in the region.

‘All the ingredients’ for green hydrogen

Speaking to Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, project director Don Harrold said Kintore was “probably one of the best sites for green hydrogen in Western Europe”.

He highlighted its close proximity to a major electrical substation and good access to abundant wind resource and renewable power, as well as non-potable fresh water.

Statera Energy’s Don Harrold, left, and David Rodger in Kintore.

“All the ingredients that you need for green hydrogen are here,” he added.

Mr Harrold said another advantage of Kintore was the high number of skilled and experienced energy professionals in the area.

The project is expected to support 200 operational jobs and, during construction, up to 3,500 roles in the local supply chain.

Kintore community concerns

The boost to local jobs is something Statera was keen to highlight during the project’s first public consultation at Kintore Bowling Club.

Mr Harrold said members of the local community had a mixture of concerns and questions surrounding the project.

“The majority at the moment are trying to understand the scale of the project and what does it look like in terms of the countryside next door,” he added.

Kintore Hydrogen project public consultation session at Kintore Bowling Club.

Safety and the potential for disruption during construction are other concerns commonly raised, he said.

And he revealed the Hindenburg airship disaster of 1937 had left a lasting impression.

“People know hydrogen is a flammable gas,” he said, adding: “That’s definitely out there as an anxiety, if you like, to be addressed.”

The German passenger airship Hindenburg seconds after catching fire in 1937.
The German passenger airship Hindenburg seconds after catching fire in 1937. Image: Shutterstock

Statera does not plan to store any hydrogen at the site, with the project’s main aim only to produce the gas for blending into the UK energy network.

“We want a simple plant that will be robust, safe and operate effectively for decades,” Mr Harrold said.

The plans were under scrutiny at the first public consultation session in Kintore.
The plans were under scrutiny at the first public consultation session in Kintore. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The government announced a decision last year to support blending of up to 20% hydrogen by volume into the UK gas network.

Network operator National Gas Transmission has said it will be ready to blend some hydrogen into the grid by the end of 2024.

Hydrogen blending

However the policy has proven controversial, with a recent report from the National Infrastructure Commission saying there is “no public policy case” for hydrogen to be used for home heating.

There are also concerns about the potential for leaks when using hydrogen athome.

Plans for the Kintore Hydrogen facility.

The Kintore Hydrogen project is expected to create about £1 billion in added value to the UK economy with a “significant portion” of that staying the north-east.

While Statera has seen some recent tightening in the supply chain surrounding electrolyser supply and other equipment, the project is currently moving ahead as planned.

First phase start-up slated for 2028

If it receives planning consent and FID, a first 500-megawatt phase is expected to be operational by the end of 2028.

A second 2.5GW phase would follow, forecast to reach completion in the early 2030s.

More than 100 people turned up to the Kintore meeting within the first two hours.

Many were retired engineers from the oil and gas sector, curious to learn more about the technical aspects of the project and its feasibility.

Landscape impact

Others raised environmental concerns.

Bob and Evelyn Skinner, who live close to the route of one of the planned pipelines, said they were worried about the impact on the local countryside.

Local residents Bob and Evelyn Skinner expressed concerns about the Kintore Hydrogen project.

Mrs Skinner said they would prefer the project to be built somewhere like Peterhead, where there are already major industrial facilities.

She was also concerned about the impact on property prices at Leylodge, on the outskirts of Kintore, where the facility would be located.

“There’s no way we’d buy a house at Leylodge,” she added.

And she wasn’t swayed by the prospect of jobs from the project, saying she would prefer to see it not go ahead.

A nearby sign objecting to the Kintore Hydrogen project.

Meanwhile, Kintore resident Peter Singer, who grew up in the area, said he was concerned about the “huge quantities” of water likely to be sourced from the River Don.

He was also concerned about safety, adding: “They’ll claim they have every avenue covered but it can be dangerous.”

Kintore Hydrogen planning

Other attendees were broadly supportive of the plans and told Energy Voice they had no concerns.

Statera plans to hold another public consultation on June 19, with the company aiming to submit the project for planning approval in September.

David Rodger, business development director, Statera, said the development would “really put Aberdeenshire at the heart of the energy transition and the road to net-zero”.

