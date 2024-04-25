Swimmer dodges pavement hole plunge on Oban’s Esplanade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Swimmer dodges pavement hole plunge on Oban’s Esplanade

Daniel Tonner was walking along the busy street after a visit to a hotel pool.

By Louise Glen
The hole in the pavement on Oban's Esplanade.
Daniel Tonner saw the hole in the road and immediately warned others. Image: Daniel Tonner.

A swimmer in Oban got a huge shock after he discovered one of the paving slabs was missing on a busy town centre street.

Daniel Tonner had enjoyed a swim in the Alexandra Hotel on Oban’s Esplanade before he discovered that the slab was missing.

But he was even more concerned when he took a look in the hole and discovered there was very little underneath.

In a post on Facebook, Daniel alerted others to the danger.

He wrote: “Slab has given way just across the Alexandra Hotel.

“It’s a decent size drop and the slab is idle with no support.”

He joked to The Press and Journal: “If more slabs fall we could have a party.

“We could have a pool and I could cancel my membership at the Alexandra pool.”

The paving stone was missing from Oban Esplanade.
The paving stone appeared to have fallen in to the ground on Oban’s Esplanade. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Tourist Hammy Grant, 67, from Glasgow, told the P&J: “I was surprised when I walked along the Esplanade yesterday that the pavement stone was missing.

“Someone had put stones around it to alert people, otherwise they could have just fallen straight into the hole.

‘It looked like other paving stones were ready to go’

A former council roads man, he continued: “It looked like the other paving stones around it were ready to go as well.  There were at least 200 people walking yesterday afternoon along the Esplanade so I think it is a big problem for the council.

“It was really, really not safe to walk on.”

He added: “Though I am glad they paved it off before someone got hurt.”

An Argyll and Bute spokesperson said: “The seawall has been damaged at the Esplanade in Oban, which has undermined the footway.

“Council staff attended on Thursday evening to place safety barriers.

She continued: “We will make emergency repairs today, Friday, and put further protections in place over the weekend.

“Any further repairs required will be made shortly afterwards.”

