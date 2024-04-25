Swimmer dodges pavement hole plunge on Oban’s Esplanade

A swimmer in Oban got a huge shock after he discovered one of the paving slabs was missing on a busy town centre street.

Daniel Tonner had enjoyed a swim in the Alexandra Hotel on Oban’s Esplanade before he discovered that the slab was missing.

But he was even more concerned when he took a look in the hole and discovered there was very little underneath.

In a post on Facebook, Daniel alerted others to the danger.

He wrote: “Slab has given way just across the Alexandra Hotel.

“It’s a decent size drop and the slab is idle with no support.”

He joked to The Press and Journal: “If more slabs fall we could have a party.

“We could have a pool and I could cancel my membership at the Alexandra pool.”

Tourist Hammy Grant, 67, from Glasgow, told the P&J: “I was surprised when I walked along the Esplanade yesterday that the pavement stone was missing.

“Someone had put stones around it to alert people, otherwise they could have just fallen straight into the hole.

‘It looked like other paving stones were ready to go’

A former council roads man, he continued: “It looked like the other paving stones around it were ready to go as well. There were at least 200 people walking yesterday afternoon along the Esplanade so I think it is a big problem for the council.

“It was really, really not safe to walk on.”

He added: “Though I am glad they paved it off before someone got hurt.”

An Argyll and Bute spokesperson said: “The seawall has been damaged at the Esplanade in Oban, which has undermined the footway.

“Council staff attended on Thursday evening to place safety barriers.

She continued: “We will make emergency repairs today, Friday, and put further protections in place over the weekend.

“Any further repairs required will be made shortly afterwards.”