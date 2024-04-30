Forres firm AJ Engineering boss on 25 years of success

A Moray engineering and construction company is celebrating 25 years of success.

Founder and managing director Alan James started AJ Engineering and Construction Services in Forres in 1999 after being made redundant from William Reid Engineering.

The firm provides and installs specialist fabrications including substation and water treatment buildings as well as road and rail bridges.

The firm has completed a range of work, including Kessock Bridge, as well as sending workers to Antarctica.

As part of the celebrations, it will open the doors of its Waterford site to the public later this year.

Business has battled its way through past five years, says director

After celebrating the 20th birthday of the firm in 2019, Mr James didn’t expect such a difficult five years to follow.

He believes the challenges faced by AJ Engineering show why it’s so important to highlight its biggest achievements.

Mr James said: “25 years in business is a massive achievement.

“When we celebrated 20 years I did not expect that a year later to face the start of significant and unique destabilising challenges.

“Leaving Europe, Covid, the Ukraine War and then the consequential recession.

“No matter how established a business is, there are always challenges that have to be faced.

“However, there have also been many highlights. I think it’s really important at key moments, like the 25 years in business, we take a step back and acknowledge that.”

AJ Engineering has more than 100 employees and invested £2.5 million in a new site in 2020 as part of expansion plans.

The premises, in Forres, was officially opened by The Princess Royal a year later.

AJ Engineering on past 5 years adding to achievements ahead of opening doors

Mr James said the last five years has been a busy time for the company, with plenty of success.

He said: “There’s been a lot happening, but I think that all these developments have been key to the success of AJ Engineering.

“We have a very experienced, formidable team that are always looking for new opportunities for the company.

“There will be a further development at our Waterford site this spring when new equipment is installed.

“This will make us a key player in the production of galvanized steel electrical transmission towers.”

AJ Engineering opened its doors to the public during 2019 as it celebrated its last milestone of 20 years.

Mr James continued: “We loved opening our doors to the public in our 20th year, so we hope to do it again this September.

“This time it will be the facility at Waterford which people can visit. This has never been opened to the public before.

“The previous doors 0pen day was a huge success, especially for the interest shown by young folk.

“Maybe we inspired another generation of engineers — maybe we’ll do it again.”

Forres firm to add staff awards

AJ Engineering will also introduce staff service awards as it aims to recognise the dedication of its employees.

Mr James said: “We want to hold a staff service awards ceremony which will acknowledge the dedication of our long-serving members of staff.

“As well as that, we also hope to have some kind of visual fixture located at our HQ here in Forres.

“Which shows the highlights and developments of the company since it was founded.”

In 2021, Mr James was announced as regional director of the year in the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland awards.