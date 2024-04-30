Forres firm AJ Engineering boss on 25 years of success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres firm AJ Engineering boss on 25 years of success

Alan James founded the firm after being made redundant and now employs more than 100 staff and is involved in projects all over the world.

By Alex Banks
AJ Engineering founder and managing director Alan James. Image: AJ Engineering and Construction Services
AJ Engineering founder and managing director Alan James. Image: AJ Engineering and Construction Services

A Moray engineering and construction company is celebrating 25 years of success.

Founder and managing director Alan James started AJ Engineering and Construction Services in Forres in 1999 after being made redundant from William Reid Engineering.

The firm provides and installs specialist fabrications including substation and water treatment buildings as well as road and rail bridges.

The firm has completed a range of work, including Kessock Bridge, as well as sending workers to Antarctica.

As part of the celebrations, it will open the doors of its Waterford site to the public later this year.

Business has battled its way through past five years, says director

After celebrating the 20th birthday of the firm in 2019, Mr James didn’t expect such a difficult five years to follow.

He believes the challenges faced by AJ Engineering show why it’s so important to highlight its biggest achievements.

Mr James said: “25 years in business is a massive achievement.

“When we celebrated 20 years I did not expect that a year later to face the start of significant and unique destabilising challenges.

AJ Engineering is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Image: AJ Engineering and Construction Services

“Leaving Europe, Covid, the Ukraine War and then the consequential recession.

“No matter how established a business is, there are always challenges that have to be faced.

“However, there have also been many highlights. I think it’s really important at key moments, like the 25 years in business, we take a step back and acknowledge that.”

AJ Engineering has more than 100 employees and invested £2.5 million in a new site in 2020 as part of expansion plans.

The premises, in Forres, was officially opened by The Princess Royal a year later.

AJ Engineering on past 5 years adding to achievements ahead of opening doors

Mr James said the last five years has been a busy time for the company, with plenty of success.

He said: “There’s been a lot happening, but I think that all these developments have been key to the success of AJ Engineering.

“We have a very experienced, formidable team that are always looking for new opportunities for the company.

“There will be a further development at our Waterford site this spring when new equipment is installed.

“This will make us a key player in the production of galvanized steel electrical transmission towers.”

Director Graham Alexander with managing director and owner of AJ Engineering Alan James outside of the Waterford site in Forres.

AJ Engineering opened its doors to the public during 2019 as it celebrated its last milestone of 20 years.

Mr James continued: “We loved opening our doors to the public in our 20th year, so we hope to do it again this September.

“This time it will be the facility at Waterford which people can visit. This has never been opened to the public before.

“The previous doors 0pen day was a huge success, especially for the interest shown by young folk.

“Maybe we inspired another generation of engineers — maybe we’ll do it again.”

Forres firm to add staff awards

AJ Engineering will also introduce staff service awards as it aims to recognise the dedication of its employees.

Mr James said: “We want to hold a staff service awards ceremony which will acknowledge the dedication of our long-serving members of staff.

Alan James is looking forward to welcoming the public into its expanded site. Image: AJ Engineering and Construction Services

“As well as that, we also hope to have some kind of visual fixture located at our HQ here in Forres.

“Which shows the highlights and developments of the company since it was founded.”

In 2021, Mr James was announced as regional director of the year in the Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland awards.

Conversation