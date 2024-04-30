New lighting plans to create ‘attractive illuminated space’ on closed Union Street stretch

The granite may not be the only thing gleaming on Aberdeen’s Union Street under new lighting plans for the closed central stretch.

Earlier this week, council chiefs closed off a large section of the thoroughfare as a major roadworks project got under way.

The route between Market Street and Bridge Street will be sealed off for months amid efforts to turn it into a mecca for pedestrians and cyclists.

It will coincide with work on the new Aberdeen market frontage, with the remnants of the old BHS being replaced with a shiny glass entranceway.

But the changes won’t just be taking place on the ground…

Why is the council rolling out new Union Street lighting plans?

New documents reveal plans to string up glowing lights along this central section of the street.

They would be between 10m and 12m above the ground.

It comes as part of a £150 million project to reinvigorate the city centre and beach, which has taken inspiration from other regeneration projects across the world.

An example of Catenary lighting in Adelaide, Australia:

Papers drawn up by the council state: “These works look to enhance the redeveloped area surrounding the new market building, aiming to create an attractive and illuminated space for members of the public.”

However, special permission will be needed as this will involve screwing metal wall plates onto listed buildings along the Granite Mile.

Search to find owners of Union Street sites

The wires would dangle from nine “anchor points” affixed to addresses going from 78-98 Union Street.

Application forms also explain that officials have “attempted” to contact the owners of all of the buildings.

But council bosses admit contact information for “a number” them is “not public knowledge”.

One of the buildings involved would be the soon-to-close RBS branch.

You can see the latest Union Street lighting plans here.

