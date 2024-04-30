New lighting plans to create ‘attractive illuminated space’ on closed Union Street stretch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New lighting plans to create ‘attractive illuminated space’ on closed Union Street stretch

The council wants to drape new feature lighting all along the central section of the Granite Mile, around the new market building.

By Ben Hendry
The council has previously shared a vision of how dazzling lighting effects could be draped over Union Street.
The council has previously shared a vision of how dazzling lighting effects could be draped over Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The granite may not be the only thing gleaming on Aberdeen’s Union Street under new lighting plans for the closed central stretch.

Earlier this week, council chiefs closed off a large section of the thoroughfare as a major roadworks project got under way.

The route between Market Street and Bridge Street will be sealed off for months amid efforts to turn it into a mecca for pedestrians and cyclists.

The central section of Union Street will be closed for some time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It will coincide with work on the new Aberdeen market frontage, with the remnants of the old BHS being replaced with a shiny glass entranceway.

But the changes won’t just be taking place on the ground…

Just across the road from Marks and Spencer, the former BHS site is being used for the multi-million-pound Aberdeen market development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
The proposed new lighting can be seen in this image of the new market entrance. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Why is the council rolling out new Union Street lighting plans?

New documents reveal plans to string up glowing lights along this central section of the street.

They would be between 10m and 12m above the ground.

It comes as part of a £150 million project to reinvigorate the city centre and beach, which has taken inspiration from other regeneration projects across the world.

An example of Catenary lighting in Adelaide, Australia:

Papers drawn up by the council state: “These works look to enhance the redeveloped area surrounding the new market building, aiming to create an attractive and illuminated space for members of the public.”

However, special permission will be needed as this will involve screwing metal wall plates onto listed buildings along the Granite Mile.

Old buildings along the stretch would be used to hang the lights. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Search to find owners of Union Street sites

The wires would dangle from nine “anchor points” affixed to addresses going from 78-98 Union Street.

Application forms also explain that officials have “attempted” to contact the owners of all of the buildings.

But council bosses admit contact information for “a number” them is “not public knowledge”.

This blueprint offers some idea of how the new Union Street lighting plans could take shape. Image: Buro Happold 

Do you like the idea of having more lighting on Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

One of the buildings involved would be the soon-to-close RBS branch. 

You can see the latest Union Street lighting plans here.

Read more:

Dazzling plans to bring year-round spirit of Spectra to Aberdeen city centre – with glowing bike lanes and fairy lights galore

All you need to know about the central Union Street closure

Conversation