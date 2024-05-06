Macphie chairman reflects on his 37 years service as he steps away from the role

When it comes to Aberdeenshire food firm Macphie there’s no more a familiar face than that of Alastair Macphie.

But after 37 years with the family-owned business Alastair has decided to retire from the day to day running.

Alastair, great nephew of the company’s founder, has held several positions throughout the years.

Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

It has two manufacturing facilities – Glenbervie near Stonehaven and Tannochside in North Lanarkshire.

‘Right time for the business and me’

Alastair joined the business in 1987, taking over from his late father as managing director in 1995.

In 2007 he was made chairman and went on some years later to appoint the firm’s first non-family managing director.

Speaking about his decision to step down, Alastair, 62, said: “It comes down to two things from a family perspective and a business perspective.

“I always said I wanted to go out at the right time. It’s the right time for the business and me.

“Macphie’s have just finished a record year for sales and turnover.

“My father died while he was still working here and so did my great uncle.

“The two previous generations didn’t retire and I was always clear I didn’t want to be the third to do that.”

Record turnover and technology changes

When Alastair first joined the business it had 110 members of staff and made £600,000 profit.

Macphie, which now has 260 members of staff, has just had a record year for turnover at £75 million and £7m profit according to Alastair.

One of Alastair’s proudest moments was the completion of his first acquisition.

Macphie paid £8.6m for Glasgow-based Oakwood Foods in 2000.

One of the huge changes Alastair noticed over the years was the advancement of technology, in particular computers.

The dad-of-two said: “When my father made me managing director he made the comment – I think these computers mean something but I don’t know what they are and I’m never going to touch them.

“The microprocessors that drive our production is crucial. Almost every machine or robot has microprocessors. From manual controls to automated production line.

“We’ve got robots at the end of many of the lines. Something I couldn’t have imagined when I started.”

Macphie history

The firm was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, Alastair’s great-uncle, in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s.

Macphie, which has held B Corp certification since 2015, aims to be carbon neutral by 2035.

The firm implemented sustainability incentives including the installation of solar panels at Tannochside.

It also upgraded to high-efficiency boilers across facilities, which is expected to reduce energy usage by 20-25%.

In addition, the company has plans for major upgrades to its Glenbervie facility.

Mr Macphie will continue to chair the family’s non-food businesses and he also holds several non-executive directorships.

Norman Soutar, who first joined the business as a non-executive director in 2022, has taken up the role of chairman.