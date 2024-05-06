Macphie chairman reflects on his 37 years service as he steps away from the role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macphie chairman reflects on his 37 years service as he steps away from the role

Alastair Macphie said leaving the role was the "right time" as he reflected on his years of work.

By Kelly Wilson
Alastair Macphie has stepped down as chairman after 17 years. Image: Holyrood PR
When it comes to Aberdeenshire food firm Macphie there’s no more a familiar face than that of Alastair Macphie.

But after 37 years with the family-owned business Alastair has decided to retire from the day to day running.

Alastair, great nephew of the company’s founder, has held several positions throughout the years.

Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

It has two manufacturing facilities – Glenbervie near Stonehaven and Tannochside in North Lanarkshire.

‘Right time for the business and me’

Alastair joined the business in 1987, taking over from his late father as managing director in 1995.

In 2007 he was made chairman and went on some years later to appoint the firm’s first non-family managing director.

Alastair Macphie in his early days with the business. Image: Holyrood PR

Speaking about his decision to step down, Alastair, 62, said: “It comes down to two things from a family perspective and a business perspective.

“I always said I wanted to go out at the right time. It’s the right time for the business and me.

“Macphie’s have just finished a record year for sales and turnover.

“My father died while he was still working here and so did my great uncle.

“The two previous generations didn’t retire and I was always clear I didn’t want to be the third to do that.”

Record turnover and technology changes

When Alastair first joined the business it had 110 members of staff and made £600,000 profit.

Macphie, which now has 260 members of staff, has just had a record year for turnover at £75 million and £7m profit according to Alastair.

One of Alastair’s proudest moments was the completion of his first acquisition.

Alastair Macphie meeting Princess Anne. Image: Holyrood PR

Macphie paid £8.6m for Glasgow-based Oakwood Foods in 2000.

One of the huge changes Alastair noticed over the years was the advancement of technology, in particular computers.

The dad-of-two said: “When my father made me managing director he made the comment – I think these computers mean something but I don’t know what they are and I’m never going to touch them.

Stewart & Alastair Macphie. Image: Holyrood PR

“The microprocessors that drive our production is crucial. Almost every machine or robot has microprocessors. From manual controls to automated production line.

“We’ve got robots at the end of many of the lines. Something I couldn’t have imagined when I started.”

Macphie history

The firm was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, Alastair’s great-uncle, in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s.

Macphie, which has held B Corp certification since 2015, aims to be carbon neutral by 2035.

The firm implemented sustainability incentives including the installation of solar panels at Tannochside.

It also upgraded to high-efficiency boilers across facilities, which is expected to reduce energy usage by 20-25%.

In addition, the company has plans for major upgrades to its Glenbervie facility.

Mr Macphie will continue to chair the family’s non-food businesses and he also holds several non-executive directorships.

Norman Soutar, who first joined the business as a non-executive director in 2022, has taken up the role of chairman.