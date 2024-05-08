Elgin kilt shop owner on town centre challenges as he eyes retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin kilt shop owner on town centre challenges as he eyes retirement

Chuck McCall Highland Wear has been part of Elgin for the past 25 years.

By Alex Banks
Chuck McCall has run his Highland wear store in Elgin for 25 years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Chuck McCall has run his Highland wear store in Elgin for 25 years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The owner of a family-run Elgin kilt shop said it has overcome “plenty of challenges” in its 25 years trading in the town centre.

Chuck McCall opened Chuck McCall Highland Wear, located in South Street, in 1999.

It offers kilt, shoe and equipment hires as well as retailing and selling kilts made to measure.

Now the long-standing business is seeing different generations of customers walking through its door.

As Chuck eyes a full retirement, he is hopeful the shop’s quality of product and staff will keep customers coming.

Highland wear has been brilliant for family, says owner

After moving to Elgin, Chuck took on a role at McCall’s, a different Elgin Highland wear store.

He was there for six years before deciding he was ready to open his own place.

Chuck said: “I decided to start up myself in 1999 opposite the Sheriff Court. Having worked in the industry, I knew there was a demand.

“I saw success early on and we quickly outgrew our little shop so I had a look around.

“A unit on South Street came up in 2003 and so I spoke to the previous shop owner and he was packing up.

“I moved the business in on March 12 so we’ve been there more than 21 years now. It’s been great for us ever since.”

Chuck McCall Highland Wear offers a full outfit hire as well as individual pieces, such as shoes or ties. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Chuck believes the business has also offered “brilliant” opportunities for his family, who have also taken on roles in Chuck McCall Highland Wear.

He added: “Two of my daughters have been involved and now my grandchildren are too. It’s a great stop-gap for them.

“It’s certainly a family business. The girls are well trained and my daughter started with me 30 years ago at McCall’s.

“Sarah, another of our staff, also worked with me at McCall’s 30 years ago. We have loads of experience.”

Chuck McCall Highland Wear ‘pays the bills’

Chuck said there have been plenty of ups and downs while running the store across the past quarter of a decade.

He said: “The town centre is relatively quiet and South Street used to be a bit busier but Covid has changed things.

“There aren’t as many people about anymore and so we’ve had to cut hours. Even so, we’re still seeing it falls quieter in the afternoon.

“Money is tight all over at the moment and the purchase of goods is more of a luxury item.

“It keeps you on your toes, you have to make sure you’re sharp with prices. We must be doing some things right as we’re still here and the bills are paid.”

Chuck McCall Highland Wear has been located on South Street in Elgin since 2003. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Chuck employs six staff at his Elgin store and as he eyes up his full retirement, he hopes the friends he’s made will still return to the shop.

He added: “We’ve seen a lot of returning customers, some who first came through the door 20 years ago. For us, they’re almost like friends as you know them so well.

“People will come in now and if you or whoever they want to see isn’t there, they’ll pop back later when you are.

“Some have come in for their own wedding and are now in for a kilt for their son’s prom, it’s generational goodwill for us.

“A good customer base is what keeps you going and I’m very grateful for that. I hope they keep coming back once I retire.”

