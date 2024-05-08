Carjacker threatened to shoot himself near Inverness toy store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carjacker threatened to shoot himself near Inverness toy store

Ellis Williams called police and told them he had a shotgun, before attempting to force a couple from their vehicle armed with a screwdriver.

By Jenni Gee
Ellis Williams claimed to have a shotgun near Smyths Toys. Image: DC Thomson
Ellis Williams claimed to have a shotgun near Smyths Toys. Image: DC Thomson

A would-be carjacker was caught by police after he claimed to have a firearm near a city centre toy store.

Ellis Williams, 21, had contacted the emergency services and informed them he had a shotgun near Smyths Toys in Inverness and was planning to shoot himself with it.

But when officers went looking for Williams, they found him attempting to force a couple from their vehicle with a screwdriver.

Williams appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault with intent to rob and possession of an offensive weapon.

Man claimed to have gun near toy store

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that it was just before 7pm on January 1 of this year  that authorities received a call from Ellis who “stated he was in the area of Smyths Toys, was in possession of a shotgun and intended to shoot himself”.

Shortly after this, a couple returned to their vehicle in the Strothers Lane car park and turned on the ignition to defrost the windscreen.

As they did so, Williams approached the vehicle holding what they believed to be a knife and demanding their keys.

The driver of the vehicle resisted Williams’ demands and grabbed the keys from the ignition, before attempting to reason with the would-be carjacker and telling him to go home.

When this did not work the man struck out at Williams.

Carjacking attempt left victims ‘terrified’

Police, who were searching for Williams following his earlier call, then arrived on the scene and instructed him to drop the weapon, which was later discovered to be a screwdriver.

The fiscal depute told the court that neither of the vehicle’s occupants was injured during the stand-off  however, both were “terrified”.

Solicitor Shahid Latif, for Williams, reserved his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing, which was deferred until next month for the production of reports.

Sheriff Sara Matheson granted a motion for forfeiture of the weapon and remanded Williams, whose address was given as a prisoner in Barlinnie, until the next calling of the case.

 

 

