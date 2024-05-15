Wood knocks back second takeover proposal worth nearly £1.5 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood knocks back second takeover proposal worth nearly £1.5 billion

The Aberdeen engineering and consultancy services giant said it undervalued the business and its future prospects.

By Keith Findlay
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen company Wood has rejected a second, improved takeover proposal, worth nearly £1.5 billion from a Middle East suitor.

The latest cash offer from Lebanese company Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners comes in at £2.12 per share.

This represents an increase of about 3% from an initial approach, worth £2.05 per share, at the end of April.

Wood’s shares were worth 185.6p at today’s London market close.

Wood works globally
Wood works globally. Image: Wood

A statement from Wood said: “The board carefully considered the latest proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it continued to fundamentally undervalue Wood and its future prospects.

“Accordingly, the board unanimously rejected the latest proposal.”

Middle East suitor has until June 5 to make firm offer

The FTSE250 company added: “There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.”

Under City “put up or shut up” rules, Dar has until 5pm on June 5 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer  – or walk away.

Wood employee
Aberdeen-based Wood has a new suitor. Image: Wood

Wood provides consultancy, project management and other services in 60 countries.

It is one of the north-east’s biggest employers.

The firm’s global headcount totals more than 35,000 people, including about 4,500 in Aberdeen.

Earlier this year the company revealed pre-tax losses from continuing operations totalled £49.6 million during 2023, compared with losses of about £547m in 2022.

Revenue was 8.7% higher in the latest period, at £4.67bn.

Recruitment drive

The firm also said it was recruiting for 200 new jobs in Aberdeen and 500 UK-wide.

And at the start of this month it announced plans to create 40 new roles in a Granite City-led project to help French energy giant TotalEnergies reduce its carbon footprint.

Wood was the target of one of the largest private-equity businesses in the world last year.

But the long-running pursuit by Apollo Global Management, which proposed a deal worth £2.40 per share, fizzled out.

There were fears of a large number of job losses if New York-based Apollo had gained control of the business, and decided to relocate or streamline its Aberdeen operation.

Who’s the firm trying to buy Wood?

Beirut-headquartered Dar describes itself as “one of the world’s leading consultancies, providing design, planning, engineering, sustainability consulting, digital solutions and services, and project management for buildings, cities, transportation, civil infrastructure, water and the environment”.

Conversation