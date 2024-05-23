Currys’ UK-wide store estate ‘refresh’ starts in Aberdeen

Electrical retailer Currys has kicked off a major revamp of its UK and Irish stores in Aberdeen.

Its branch in Garthdee is the only one in Scotland being given an early makeover.

Shops in Bristol and Grantham are also getting an upgrade in advance of the “refresh” being rolled out to other parts of Curry’s property estate.

A total of 65 stores are to have around 90% of their existing space changed.

Currys, which has about 300 branches throughout the UK sand Ireland, said this will make them more navigable.

Improved layouts will allow them to showcase a wider range of the latest technology, the retailer added.

The revamp programme will continue throughout this year and 2025.

On the changes at Garthdee, Currys said its customers will benefit from bigger product ranges across many categories.

An “enhanced” space and more efficient in-store mobile area will serve customers better, it added.

Back-of-house improvements will better meet the needs of staff, the retailer said.

We’re really proud to be a part of this transformation. I’m excited for our customers to be wowed by the improvements.”

Jamie Salmond, general manager for Currys in Garthdee, said: “It’s great to see continued investment in the store.

“We’re really proud to be a part of this transformation.

“I’m excited for our customers to be wowed by the improvements, making their shopping journey with us as easy as possible.”

Mr Salmond added: “In particular, our laptop and TV area is going to increase by around 20%.

“We know this is a really important offering for our customers. They love being able to see and feel the tech in front of them, as well as speaking to the experts before they make a purchase.”

The refit is underpinned by Currys’ “asset reclaim centre” (the Arc), which stores and provides recovered fixtures and fittings for reuse.

Circular refit strategy

A spokesperson for the retailer added: “On this project, the team have reused relevant recycled fixtures and fittings from the Arc, giving the assets a second lease of life in a new and improved home.

“Making Currys easy to shop is an important part of the strategy.

“That’s why they’re continuing to invest in the 300 stores spread across the UK and Ireland, and adapting them to improve the customer experience.”

Currys stores director Matthew Speight said the retailer was committed to an “omnichannel offering”, focused on selling products in-store, via mobile and online.

Mr Speight added: “Investing in our retail fundamentals is critical to delivering value for our customers.

“Improving our store layouts and growing in-store ranges really excites me.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this transformation to come to life in Garthdee, Bristol Winterstoke and Grantham, as well as the 62 stores that follow.”

Currys opened Garthdee branch in 2001

Currys’ roots go back to 1884, when Henry Curry founded the Curry Cycle Company in Leicester.

The business eventually expanded from selling bicycles and has focused solely on electrical goods since the 1960s.

The group was acquired by rival retailer Dixons in 1984.

Curry’s store in Garthdee Retail Park opened in January 2001, creating 10 jobs..

Former Aberdeen South Labour MP Dame Anne Begg officially declared it open.