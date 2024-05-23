Currys’ UK-wide store estate ‘refresh’ starts in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Currys’ UK-wide store estate ‘refresh’ starts in Aberdeen

Two outlets in England were also chosen to launch roll-out of upgrades across Currys' estate.

By Keith Findlay
Locator of Currys at Garthdee, Aberdeen.
Locator of Currys at Garthdee, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps

Electrical retailer Currys has kicked off a major revamp of its UK and Irish stores in Aberdeen.

Its branch in Garthdee is the only one in Scotland being given an early makeover.

Shops in Bristol and Grantham are also getting an upgrade in advance of the “refresh” being rolled out to other parts of Curry’s property estate.

A total of 65 stores are to have around 90% of their existing space changed.

The Currys store in Garthdee
The Currys store in Garthdee. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Currys, which has about 300 branches throughout the UK sand Ireland, said this will make them more navigable.

Improved layouts will allow them to showcase a wider range of the latest technology, the retailer added.

The revamp programme will continue throughout this year and 2025.

Currys is revamping its stores.
Currys is upgrading its stores. Image: Currys

On the changes at Garthdee, Currys said its customers will benefit from bigger product ranges across many categories.

An “enhanced” space and more efficient in-store mobile area will serve customers better, it added.

Back-of-house improvements will better meet the needs of staff, the retailer said.

We’re really proud to be a part of this transformation. I’m excited for our customers to be wowed by the improvements.”

Jamie Salmond, general manager for Currys in Garthdee, said: “It’s great to see continued investment in the store.

“We’re really proud to be a part of this transformation.

“I’m excited for our customers to be wowed by the improvements, making their shopping journey with us as easy as possible.”

Currys
Image: Currys

Mr Salmond added: “In particular, our laptop and TV area is going to increase by around 20%.

“We know this is a really important offering for our customers. They love being able to see and feel the tech in front of them, as well as speaking to the experts before they make a purchase.”

The refit is underpinned by Currys’ “asset reclaim centre” (the Arc), which stores and provides recovered fixtures and fittings for reuse.

Circular refit strategy

A spokesperson for the retailer added: “On this project, the team have reused relevant recycled fixtures and fittings from the Arc, giving the assets a second lease of life in a new and improved home.

“Making Currys easy to shop is an important part of the strategy.

“That’s why they’re continuing to invest in the 300 stores spread across the UK and Ireland, and adapting them to improve the customer experience.”

Currys
Image: Currys

Currys stores director Matthew Speight said the retailer was committed to an “omnichannel offering”, focused on selling products in-store, via mobile and online.

Mr Speight added: “Investing in our retail fundamentals is critical to delivering value for our customers.

“Improving our store layouts and growing in-store ranges really excites me.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this transformation to come to life in Garthdee, Bristol Winterstoke and Grantham, as well as the 62 stores that follow.”

Currys opened Garthdee branch in 2001

Currys’  roots go back to 1884, when Henry Curry founded the Curry Cycle Company in Leicester.

The business eventually expanded from selling bicycles and has focused solely on electrical goods since the 1960s.

The group was acquired by rival retailer Dixons in 1984.

Curry’s store in Garthdee Retail Park opened in January 2001, creating 10 jobs..

Former Aberdeen South Labour MP Dame Anne Begg officially declared it open.

More from Business

NFU Scotland's ShelfWatch survey is carried out by an independent research firm.
Union's ShelfWatch survey to revisit major supermarkets over next 48 hours
The South Downs National Park has become the first in the country to launch a scheme to enable businesses to invest in ‘high-ethic, effective nature recovery’ with the aim of boosting biodiversity (Chris Ison/PA)
South Downs National Park launches green investment scheme to boost biodiversity
A handheld smart meter for household energy usage is held next to an electricity meter (PA)
Millions missing out on smart meter benefits due to faults – Citizens Advice
Octopus Energy customers will be able to use ‘buy now pay later’ to fund and instal solar panels (EST/PA)
Octopus Energy launches ‘buy now pay later’ for solar panels
The Deliveroo board faces pressure from riders over pay (David Davies/PA)
Riders and shareholders to challenge Deliveroo on pay and job security at AGM
Industry bosses have said the economy should be the focus in the run up to the General Election (Alamy/PA)
Election must focus on getting UK economy firing, say business leaders
Ms Vennells broke down in tears during the Horizon IT inquiry on Wednesday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)
Alan Bates says he has ‘no sympathy’ for tearful Paula Vennells
Multinational firms on the FTSE 100 were hit by a rise in the value of the pound (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
FTSE hits two-week low as 2.3% inflation reading strengthens pound
An black and white image of Inverness Castle
Inverness Castle: a story of kings and queens, prisoners and tourists
Artist's impression of the new immersive Inverness Castle experience
All you need to know about the multi-million pound Inverness Castle tourism project

Conversation