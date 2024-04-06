RGU students lash out at ‘nightmare’ Garthdee parking as residents could pay for permits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RGU students lash out at ‘nightmare’ Garthdee parking as residents could pay for permits

RGU have suggested other modes of transport including cycling... to those from Peterhead and Turriff

By Isaac Buchan
RGU student parking problems.
RGU student parking problems are said to be a major issue in Garthdee. Image: RGU

RGU students warn that a parking “nightmare” at the Garthdee campus could get worse under plans that may see controlled zones scrapped.

Since the radical expansion of the campus more than 20 years ago, there have been strict rules on where students are allowed to park.

In a bid to protect residents’ spaces outside their homes, the university has paid the council to enforce a controlled parking zone on surrounding streets.

Parking around the university is strictly monitored. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

This means students parking where they shouldn’t be are hit with hefty fines.

All this could be undone later this year, with cash-strapped RGU saying it can no longer afford to fund council traffic wardens patrolling the area.

This shows the current parking zone, the areas in red are off limits completely. Image: RGU

The local authority has been left considering whether to axe the zone completely, inviting a parking free-f0r-all, or charge locals for permits to keep it going.

Neither option would be popular with residents.

And now students claim the parking options are so poor that dropping the existing system could cause the streets nearest the campus to become clogged up.

‘It’s awful’

We spoke to students from Peterhead and Turriff on their experience.

They told us they need to drive in order to reach classes on time.

Those opting to travel to the campus by car can either use the pay to park areas on certain parts of nearby streets, or get a permit to use the university car park.

But still, every day, scores of students are said to be left scrambling to secure spaces.

This results in some tactically navigating supermarket car parks – making sure not to overstay the limit at the Garthdee Sainsbury’s or Asda while dashing back and forth between lessons.

The students at RGU say parking in Garthdee has been a persistent issue. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

One student, who commutes from Peterhead, told the Press and Journal the system is far from perfect.

She said: “It’s awful and I can never get a space in the car park even though I have a permit for it.

“I know my friends that park on the streets can never get a space either.”

She reckons the uni should look into a deal with those supermarkets to allow students to use the spaces for an extended period of time.

The woman added: “RGU should make an agreement with Asda or somewhere to extend their parking time for students because people are always leaving to not get fined.

“That would suit both the students and locals worried about their spaces.”

The car park at RGU’s Aberdeen Busines School. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

RGU students sympathise with Garthdee locals in parking debate 

The Peterhead commuter, when asked if they felt sympathy towards residents who might have to cough up for permits, said “yes 100%”.

She added: “There should be a good balance between residents and students, there is not a good balance currently.”

Other students say things could be made easier for locals if more parking spaces were available on campus.

A number complained that the car park has “not one space left” when they arrive in the morning.

This, they argue, forces them to clog up the streets across from campus, and in the Garthdee Road Retail Park.

Many students park at Garthdee Retail Park, risking fines of £60.

One Peterhead student added: “The staff car park is hogging up potential spaces, when it’s always half empty.”

Students have also claimed that they were not sufficiently warned of the permit situation on campus, leaving them to scramble to try and find other options.

However, RGU refuted this, saying multiple reminders were sent out to students about needing permission to use the car park.

What is RGU doing to help students overcome Garthdee parking issues?

An RGU spokesperson said that the university “promotes a range of travel options to reduce the demand for parking on the Garthdee campus and in the surrounding community”.

Robert Gordon University building on campus in Aberdeen under a blue sky.
The Sir Ian Wood building at RGU’s Garthdee campus. Image: DC Thomson

What do you think should be done? Let us know in our comments section below

The university highlighted their dedicated First Bus service, and their campus bike hire scheme, and cycling officer.

Yet these alternatives are not feasible according to some students.

Abby Ross, a student who commutes from Turriff, told the Press and Journal that she would have to get up at “five in the morning to get three different buses just to get to campus”.

The students agree that more would need to be done to prevent problems for residents if the RGU controlled parking zone at Garthdee is axed.

Conversation