RGU students lash out at ‘nightmare’ Garthdee parking as residents could pay for permits

RGU students warn that a parking “nightmare” at the Garthdee campus could get worse under plans that may see controlled zones scrapped.

Since the radical expansion of the campus more than 20 years ago, there have been strict rules on where students are allowed to park.

In a bid to protect residents’ spaces outside their homes, the university has paid the council to enforce a controlled parking zone on surrounding streets.

This means students parking where they shouldn’t be are hit with hefty fines.

All this could be undone later this year, with cash-strapped RGU saying it can no longer afford to fund council traffic wardens patrolling the area.

The local authority has been left considering whether to axe the zone completely, inviting a parking free-f0r-all, or charge locals for permits to keep it going.

Neither option would be popular with residents.

And now students claim the parking options are so poor that dropping the existing system could cause the streets nearest the campus to become clogged up.

‘It’s awful’

We spoke to students from Peterhead and Turriff on their experience.

They told us they need to drive in order to reach classes on time.

Those opting to travel to the campus by car can either use the pay to park areas on certain parts of nearby streets, or get a permit to use the university car park.

But still, every day, scores of students are said to be left scrambling to secure spaces.

This results in some tactically navigating supermarket car parks – making sure not to overstay the limit at the Garthdee Sainsbury’s or Asda while dashing back and forth between lessons.

One student, who commutes from Peterhead, told the Press and Journal the system is far from perfect.

She said: “It’s awful and I can never get a space in the car park even though I have a permit for it.

“I know my friends that park on the streets can never get a space either.”

She reckons the uni should look into a deal with those supermarkets to allow students to use the spaces for an extended period of time.

The woman added: “RGU should make an agreement with Asda or somewhere to extend their parking time for students because people are always leaving to not get fined.

“That would suit both the students and locals worried about their spaces.”

RGU students sympathise with Garthdee locals in parking debate

The Peterhead commuter, when asked if they felt sympathy towards residents who might have to cough up for permits, said “yes 100%”.

She added: “There should be a good balance between residents and students, there is not a good balance currently.”

Other students say things could be made easier for locals if more parking spaces were available on campus.

A number complained that the car park has “not one space left” when they arrive in the morning.

This, they argue, forces them to clog up the streets across from campus, and in the Garthdee Road Retail Park.

One Peterhead student added: “The staff car park is hogging up potential spaces, when it’s always half empty.”

Students have also claimed that they were not sufficiently warned of the permit situation on campus, leaving them to scramble to try and find other options.

However, RGU refuted this, saying multiple reminders were sent out to students about needing permission to use the car park.

What is RGU doing to help students overcome Garthdee parking issues?

An RGU spokesperson said that the university “promotes a range of travel options to reduce the demand for parking on the Garthdee campus and in the surrounding community”.

The university highlighted their dedicated First Bus service, and their campus bike hire scheme, and cycling officer.

Yet these alternatives are not feasible according to some students.

Abby Ross, a student who commutes from Turriff, told the Press and Journal that she would have to get up at “five in the morning to get three different buses just to get to campus”.

The students agree that more would need to be done to prevent problems for residents if the RGU controlled parking zone at Garthdee is axed.

