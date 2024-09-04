Sanctioned oligarchs take stake in Aberdeen oil firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sanctioned oligarchs take stake in Aberdeen oil firm

LetterOne, the investment company part-owned by oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, now owns nearly 15% of Harbour Energy

By Kelly Wilson
Harbour Energy's Judy platform.
Harbour Energy's Judy platform. Image: Harbour Energy

Two sanctioned Russian oligarchs have become part-owners of North Sea operator Harbour Energy.

It comes after the oil producer completed a £8.53 billion deal to buy German firm Wintershall DEA.

LetterOne, the investment company part-owned by oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, was a part-owner of Wintershall.

It now owns nearly 15% of Harbour Energy.

However, LetterOne itself is not sanctioned, and the two Russians have no contact with the firm and don’t receive any share of its profits.

Harbour Energy to grow international portfolio

Harbour Energy, the UK’s largest North Sea oil and gas producer, announced plans for the takeover Wintershall in December last year.

The move came as part of Harbour’s strategy to pivot away from the North Sea to build up its international portfolio following the introduction of the windfall tax.

Jasmine platform
Jasmine is among Harbour’s operated assets in the central North Sea. Image: Harbour Energy

The company blamed the windfall tax for its decision to cut 350 onshore jobs in the UK last year, as it took a £381m hit to its earnings in 2023.

It has bought most of the oil and gas production assets of Wintershall DEA, from the chemicals giant BASF.

No voting rights for LetterOne

Some of Wintershall’s Russia-linked assets, including a joint venture with Gazprom, are not part of the deal and remain with BASF.

Under the terms of the deal, LetterOne will have no voting rights in Harbour Energy, but it will receive a share of Harbour’s profits paid as dividends.

LetterOne’s shares could potentially convert into voting shares if the two Russians cease to be sanctioned.

It owns a portfolio worth £13.8bn across the globe and includes the health food retailer Holland and Barrett.

‘Investments in businesses that matter’

Mr Fridman and Mr Aven were sanctioned in March 2022 shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Together they own just under 50% of the group. Most of the rest is owned by another Russian, Andrei Kosogov, who is not sanctioned.

Following the deal, Wintershall owner BASF will hold a 46.5% stake in Harbour subject to a six-month lock-up.

Meanwhile, Harbour’s legacy shareholders will retain the remaining 53.5% of the company’s shares.

A LetterOne spokesperson said: “LetterOne is committed to making long-term investments in businesses that matter.

“We are proud to be part of a bigger, stronger UK energy business that will bolster energy security, increase investment and create jobs while helping deliver the nation’s ambitious energy transition goals.”

Harbour Energy declined to comment.

Conversation